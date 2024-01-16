Tabled - Melville 175 Broadhollow rd
Cafe Menu
Hot Breakfast
- Homestyle Pancakes$4.99
Two homestyle pancakes
- Challah French Toast$5.99
Two slices of challah french toast
- Crispy Bacon$4.25
Side of bacon (5 slices)
- Continental Breakfast$12.50
Pancakes or French Toast with Veggie or Protein Frittata and Bacon
- Veggie Frittata$4.50
Spinach, feta and egg frittata bites (3 per order)
- Protein Frittata$4.25
Bacon, cheddar and egg frittata bites (3 per order)
Pre-Packaged/Refrigerated
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.50
With berries and granola
- Traditional Overnight Oats$4.75
With chia seeds and cinnamon
- Vegan Chia Seed Pudding$5.99
Made with coconut milk and vanilla
- Hard Boiled Eggs$2.75
With fresh spinach
- Fruit Cup$4.25
Seasonal fruit salad
- Berry Cup$6.25
Mixed berries
- Egg Salad$4.75
Tabled egg salad
- Tuna Salad$6.75
Tabled tuna salad
- Branded Yogurt$2.85
Chobani Yogurt
- Chicken Salad$6.50
Fresh Juices
Pastries, Croissants & Bagels
Whole Fruit
Warm Bowls
Sandwiches
- Roast Beef$11.99
Comes with horseradish aioli, caramelized onions and gruyere on a rosemary focaccia bread
- Vodka Parm$10.99
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, and vodka sauce on panini bread
- Italiano$11.99
Salami, prosciutto, capacoli, roasted red peppers, and a sherry vinaigrette on an italian hero
- The Rob Special$9.99
Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper aioli, fresh mozzarella on ciabatta
- Roasted Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Pesto$8.99
Mediterranean roasted veg on sundried tomato focaccia bread
- Caprese$7.99
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, with pesto and balsamic vinegar on ciabatta
- Turkey Brie$10.99
Smoked turkey, with honey mustard, fresh brie, on ciabatta
- Grilled Cheese$8.75
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
Tabled egg salad on milk bread
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.75
Tabled tuna salad on milk bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Tabled chicken salad on milk bread
Salads
- Green Goddess Salad Bowl$9.99
Romaine lettuce, toasted breadcrumbs, and green goddess dressing
- Cesar Salad Bowl$8.99
Chopped romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and cesar dressing
- Greek Salad Bowl$9.99
Chopped romaine, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, greek feta, cucumber, red onion, and a citrus herb dressing
- Build Your Own Salad Bowl$13.50
Sides
Prix Fixe
Beverage
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Hot Coffee 12oz$2.00
- Hot Coffee 16oz$2.75
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.75
- Latte 10oz$3.25
- Cappuccino 10oz$3.50
- Americano 10oz$2.75
- Single Espresso$2.25
- Double Espresso$2.75
- Triple Espresso$3.75
- Quad Espresso$4.75
- Soft Drinks$2.25
- Water$1.99
Poland Spring bottled water
- Sparkling Water Bottle$1.99
Poland Spring sparkling water bottle
- Sparkling Water Can$1.99
Lacroix sparkling water can
- Kombucha$3.75
- Celsius Energy$3.50
- Box of Coffee$23.75
Extra Spreads
Snacks
Catering Menu
Breakfast Platters
- The Mini$8.99
Assorted mini pastries, bagels, & muffins
- Everything Bagel$7.25
Assorted hand rolled bagels with cream cheese, butter & assorted jellies
- The Nova$19.99
Assorted Bagels, Nova Salmon Platter with tomatoes, onions, lemon, Capers and Fresh Herbs
- Assorted Frittatas (per Dozen)$36.00
Ham & Cheese Tomato & Spinach Jalapeno cheddar
- Assorted Quiches$48.00
Quiche Loraine Mixed Vegetables & Swiss Cheese Mushroom & Caramelized Onions
- Seasonal Fruit Platter (10ppl)$69.99
Freshly sliced fruit
- Seasonal Fruit Platter (20ppl)$135.00
Freshly sliced fruit
Hot Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwiches$9.99
Served on croissant or wraps- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Egg white, Spinach & Tomato Black forest ham, Egg & Swiss Red Peppers, Caramelized onion & Egg
- All American Breakfast$15.99
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Proteins: (pick 2) Hickory Smoked Bacon Black Forest Ham Herbed Turkey Sausage links Potato: (pick 1) Hash Browns Home Fries served with assorted toasts, butter & Jam
- Pancakes or French Toast$7.99
Buttermilk pancakes or challah French toast served with mixed berries, syrup and butter.
Parfaits & Oats
Office Lunches
Lunch Bowls & Bento Boxes
- Grilled Salmon Bowl (GF, DF)$15.99
with Chickpeas, Quinoa and romaine lettuce
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Bowl$14.99
with homemade Caesar dressing
- Protein Power Bowl (V, GF, DF)$13.99
Falafel, Hummus, romaine and carrots
- Cold Sesame Ramen Noodle & Tofu$12.99
Seared Marinated tofu and scallions
- Greek Salad with Herb Marinated Chicken$14.99
with quinoa and citrus oregano dressing
- Chicken Antipasto Salad$14.99
with olives, artichokes, salami, provolone and vinaigrette
- Green Goddess Bowl$12.99
with edamame, celery, spinach and cucumbers
- Healthy Tuna Salad Bento Box$14.99
with Tuna Salad, House Salad and crostinis
- Italian Hero Sandwich Box$13.99
with House salad and a cannoli
- Caprese Ciabatta Sandwich Box$12.99
with quinoa and citrus oregano dressing
- Chicken & Pepper aioli Sandwich Box$14.99
with House salad and cookies
- Roasted Vegetables & Goat Cheese Wrap$13.99
with house salad and a brownie
- B.L.T. on Whole Grain Box$13.99
with house salad and a brownie
- Build Your Own Bowl$19.99
Lunch Platters
- Crudite Platter$6.99
with homemade ranch dipping sauce
- Charcuterie Platter$8.99
with pita bread triangles
- Assorted Cheese Platter$9.99
with crackers and jam
- Shrimp Cocktail Platter (Small)$125.00
with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon wedges
- Shrimp Cocktail Platter (Large)$250.00
with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon wedges
Prix Fixe Lunches
- Business Lunch Spread (Option 2)$31.99
Lemon & Herb Baked COD (DF, GF) Chicken with Artichokes & Blistered Tomatoes (GF) Braised Zucchinis & Summer Squash (GF, DF, V) Mediterranean Citrus Rice Pilaf (GF, DF, V) Served with Dinner Rolls & a Dessert Tray
- Business Lunch Spread (Option 1)$31.99
Herb Crusted Salmon (GF, DF) Lemon & Herb Rotisserie Chicken (GF, DF) Parmesan Baked Potato Wedges (GF, DF, V) Roasted Cauliflower with Crunchy Seeds (GF, DF, V) Served with Dinner Rolls & a Dessert Tray
- Plant Based Lunch Spread (Option 1)$29.99
Organic Chimichurri Tofu (GF, DF, V) Homemade Falafel with Hummus (GF, DF, V) Edamame & Peas Barley Salad (GF, DF, V) Braised Zucchini & Blistered Tomatoes (GF, DF, V) Served with Garden Salad & Dessert Tray
- Executive Lunch Spread (Option 3)$37.99
Arctic Char with a Citrus Edamame (GF, DF) Milanese with Cherry Tomatoes Arugula and Pecorino Tri Color Roasted Cauliflower with Toasted Almonds (GF, DF, V) Mushroom Rice Pilaf (GF) Served with Dinner Rolls, Garden Salad & a Dessert Tray
- Business Lunch Spread (Option 3)$31.99
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon (GF, DF) Miso & Ginger Glazed Chicken Thighs (GF, DF) Fresh Lo Mein with Sesame & Asian Greens Orange & Soy Glazed Bok Choy Served with Dinner Rolls & a Dessert Tray
- Executive Lunch Spread (Option 2)$37.99
Pistachio Crusted COD with an Orange Salsa (DF) Seared Filet with Pearl Onions & Mushrooms (DF, GF) Sauteed Spinach & Blistered Cherry Tomatoes (GF, DF, V) Leek & Potato Rosti (GF, DF, V) Served with Dinner Rolls, Garden Salad & a Dessert Tray
- Classic Lunch Spread (Option 3)$26.99
Ricotta Oregano Meatballs Shrimp Oreganata Cavatappi with Blistered Tomatoes & Basil (Veg) Charred Broccoli with Roasted Red Peppers (GF, DF, V) Served with a Classic Dessert Tray
- Executive Lunch Spread (Option 1)$37.99
Chilean Sea Bass with a Tomato & Caper Relish (GF, DF) Port Wine Braised Short Ribs (GF, DF) Seasonal Grilled Vegetables (GF, DF, V) Roasted Potatoes & Caramelized Onions (GF, DF, V) Served with Dinner Rolls, Garden Salad & a Dessert Tray
- Plant Based Lunch Spread (Option 2)$29.99
Zucchini, Corn Patties with a Citrus Hummus (GF, DF, V) Vegan Rigatoni Lentil Bolognese (DF, V) Tomato Rice Pilaf (GF, DF, V) Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Confit Garlic (GF, DF, V) Served with Garden Salad & Dessert Tray
- Classic Lunch Spread (Option 1)$26.99
Chicken Piccata (GF, DF) Shrimp Scampi (GF) Caprese Pasta Salad (Veg) Roasted Seasonal Vegetables (GF, DF, V) Served with a Classic Dessert Tray
- Create Your Own Spread$39.99
Choose Any Two Proteins and Two Sides. Served with Dinner Rolls, Garden Salad & a Dessert Tray
- Classic Lunch Spread (Option 2)$26.99
Chicken Franchese (GF) Salmon with Lemon, Capers & Dill (GF, DF) Roasted Herb Potatoes (GF, DF, V) Braised Kale & White Beans with Lemon & Parm (GF, Veg) Served with a Classic Dessert Tray