Tabouli Cafe 3313 Raccoon Valley Road
Lunch/Dinner
DRINKS
Lunch/Dinner
Build Your Own
Falafel
$12.00
Chicken Shawarma
$13.00
Moroccan Smoked Brisket
$14.00
Classic Gyro
$12.00
Grape Tomatoes
Green onion
Pickled cabbage & jalepenos
Red Onion
Feta
Kalamata olives
Banana Peppers
Sauteed Onions and Peppers
Mixed Greens
Cucumber
Sides
Hummus
$5.00
Spiced Fries
$5.00
Tabouli Salad
$5.00
Pita chips
$1.00
Baba Ganoush
$9.00
Desserts
Baklava
$4.00
Specials
Soup
$5.00
Loaded Fries
$10.00
Gyro
$12.00
Meatballs
$11.50
Caprese salad
$5.00
Hot Dog
$7.00
DRINKS
Bottled Water
$2.00
Soda
$2.00
$1.00
Tabouli Cafe 3313 Raccoon Valley Road Location and Ordering Hours
(740) 975-3507
3313 Raccoon Valley Road, Granville, OH 43023
Closed
All hours
