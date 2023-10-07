Sushi Menu

Sushi (Nigiri)

Sushi Albacore

$9.00

Sushi Blue Fin "Toro"

$14.00

Sushi Eel

$10.00

Sushi Fresh Salmon

$10.00

Sushi Salmon Belly

$11.00

Sushi Halibut

$10.00

Sushi King Salmon

$11.00

Sushi Krab Stick

$8.00

Sushi Mackerel

$9.00

Sushi Spanish Mackerel

$12.00

Sushi Masago

$9.00

Sushi Octopus

$8.00

Sushi Salmon Egg

$10.00

Sushi Scallop

$9.00

Sushi Sea Urchin

$14.00

Sushi Shrimp

$9.00

Sushi Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Sushi Squid

$9.00

Sushi Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

Sushi Sweet Shrimp

$12.00

Sushi Tuna

$11.00

Sushi Tuna Belly

$12.00

Sushi Yellowtail

$10.00

Sushi Yellowtail Belly

$11.00

Sushi Quail Egg

$7.00

Sushi Inari (Tofu Pockets)

$7.00

Sushi 10pc Combo

$32.00

Sashimi

16 Pieces Chef Choice Sashimi Combination

$38.00

2-2-2 Sashimi Appetizer

$22.00

2 of each. Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail

3-3-3 Sashimi Appetizer

$24.00

3 of each. Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail

Sashimi Albacore

$19.00

Sashimi Fresh Salmon

$20.00

Sashimi Octopus

$17.00

Sashimi Toro

$36.00

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Sashimi Yellowtail

$20.00

Sashimi Yellowtail Jalapeño

$22.00

Hand Roll

California HR

$8.00

Eel HR

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura HR

$9.00

After Burner HR

$9.00

Spicy Krab HR

$8.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$8.00

Soft Shell Crab HR

$10.00

Salmon Skin HR

$8.00

Spicy Scallops HR

$8.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$8.00

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado wrapped with seaweed

California Roll

$10.00

Krab, avocado, and cucumber

California Special

$12.00

Krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with masago

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cucumber wrapped with seaweed

Orange Crush Roll

$16.00

Krab, avocado, cucumber, and salmon on top

Philly Roll

$9.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber

Pizza Roll

$16.00

Spicy krab, avocado, and cream cheese, baked with dynamite sauce and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with five assorted fish and avocado

Red Hot Roll

$9.00

Spicy yellowtail and albacore with jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha, and cucumber

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Crispy baked salmon skin, sprout, and gobo cucumber, topped with shaved dry bonito

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, Krab, avocado, and cucumber, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper

Soft Shell Krab Roll

$17.00

Crispy soft-shell tempura crab, avocado, sprouts, and cucumber, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Spicy krab, and cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00

Spicy scallop and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna wrapped with seaweed

Eel Roll

$8.00

That's How We Roll

Abby's Roll

$17.00

Eel, cucumber, and gobo root, topped with avocado and eel sauce

After Burner Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber with spicy Krab on top, jalapeño, and eel sauce

Andy's Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, wrapped in salmon, then topped with spicy shrimp, spicy krab, diced jalapeños, cilantro, and eel sauce

Badass Roll

$25.00

Big Ed Roll

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cream cheese, wrapped with tuna, topped with spicy scallops, habanero, and eel sauce

Ceviche Roll

$23.00

Soy paper wrapped, no rice, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, spicy tuna, and cucumber with avocado, variety of fish, cilantro, jalapeño, and ponzu sauce

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Da Bomb Dynamite Roll

$21.00

Krab, avocado, and cucumber, wrapped with salmon then topped with spicy scallops, and dynamite sauce and baked, finished with sweet eel sauce

Del Mar Roll

$22.00

Asparagus tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with seared smoked salmon, dynamite sauce, finished with masago and eel sauce

Delayna's Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$18.00

Avocado and cream cheese, rolled in a tempura batter and lightly fried with chicken teriyaki on top, spicy mayo, and sriracha

Gazuki Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, habanero, and sweet eel sauce

Habibi Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with tuna, tempura crumbs, finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Hula Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, roasted macadamia nut, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Lemon Cilantro Roll

$18.00

Spicy krab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with salmon, thin sliced lemon, cilantro, sriracha, and ponzu

Liku's Seared Beef Roll

$22.00

Asparagus, shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with seared beef, ponzu, and fried garlic chips

Mango A-Go-Go Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with seared albacore, finished with fresh mango salsa and chili powder

McGwire Roll

$23.00

No rice, soy paper, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and albacore, topped with tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and cilantro, and sesame oil

McKenzie Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Rancho Roll

$16.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, lightly fried in tempura batter, topped with spicy mayo, jalapeño, and sriracha

Rudy Roll

$19.00

Spicy krab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with seared albacore, jalapeño, cilantro, and ponzu sauce

Salsa Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna and finished with house made salsa

Santee Roll

$17.00

Spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with seared tuna, cilantro, and ponzu sauce

Sexy Roll

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cream cheese, with tuna and topped with shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce

Showtime Roll

$22.00

No rice, soy paper, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese, topped with tempura shrimp, jalapeño, and cilantro

Special roll

Stevo Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, and sweet eel sauce

Sweet Thang Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Tabu Roll

$17.00

Spicy krab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

The Kai Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, krab, and avocado, wrapped in cucumber, no rice, topped with ponzu, sriracha, masago, chili powder, and a squeeze of lemon

The Twister Roll

$21.00

Spicy tuna, krab, and avocado, wrapped with shredded potato, lightly fried, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha

Tuna Lime Roll

$21.00

Spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, lime slices, cilantro, sriracha, and ponzu

Honey Jalapeno Roll

$19.00

Hollywood Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Saute Roll

$22.00

Baja Roll

$19.00

Buffalo Roll

$22.00

Charger roll

$23.00

Diego roll

$19.00

Picante roll

$20.00

Tiger roll

$19.00

Yellow mellow Roll

$19.00

Truffle Roll

$22.00

Tropical Roll

$23.00

PB Roll

$22.00

Sauces

Eel Sauce

GTS Sauce

$2.00

Large Salad Dressing

$5.00

Picante Sauce

$2.00

Pinchi Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

Salad Dressing

Salsa Side

Sexy Sauce

$2.00

Small Salad Dressing

$2.50

Spicy mayo

Sriracha

Teriyaki Sauce

Fresh Wasabi

$2.50

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Creamy Lobster

$28.00

Baby lobster lightly fried tempura style topped with special sauce. (Require 20 minutes cook time)

Honeymoon Special

$15.00

Oyster, uni, salmon egg, quail egg, tobiko, masago, green onion, and ponzu

Edamame

$5.00

Upgraded for $2.50 more to garlic, teriyaki, and sriracha (GTS)

Scallops Dynamite

$13.00

2 pieces baked with dynamite sauce, then topped with avocado slices, and s*** sauce

Baked Green Mussels

$9.00

Baked with krab, dynamite sauce, then topped with avocado slices, and eel sauce

Chicken Skewers

$11.00

3 skewers. Teriyaki or salt and pepper

Fried Baby Octopus

$11.00

Served with spicy mayo

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Served with spicy mayo

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

5 pieces Japanese pot stickers. Steamed or fried

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Salmon Kama

$8.00

Seared Ahi

$17.00

Seared tuna

Jumbo Shrimp Sautée

$17.00

6 pieces sautéed with soy sauce, garlic butter, and lemon

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$18.00

6 pieces mixed in spicy mayo and eel sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Fried chicken breast mixed with buffalo wing sauce, with ranch dressing

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Oyster, quail egg, green onion, ponzu, and sriracha

Oyster on a Half Shell

$10.00

2 pieces served with ponzu and green onions

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Shrimp Fire Crackers

$12.00

4 pieces shrimp, krab, and cream cheese, lightly fried. Served with spicy mayo

Stuffed Jalapeño

$13.00

Jalapeños stuffed with spicy krab and cream cheese, lightly fried and served with spicy mayo

Sushi Burrito

$8.00

Soy paper, krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, sprouts, cilantro, and spicy mayo. Served with house salsa

Sushi Tostada

$10.00

Spicy shrimp and krab on top of wonton skin

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.00

4 pieces shrimp and 4 pieces assorted vegetables

Vegetable Tempura App

$9.00

8 pieces veggie

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.00

Beef Fried Rice

$8.00

Vegetable fried rice

$5.00

Habachi Steak

$15.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu, seaweed, and green onions

Onion Soup

$4.00

Fried onions, green onion, and mushrooms

Salad

Aila Salad

$21.00

Spring mix, tuna, spicy krab, cilantro, avocado, with 4 jumbo shrimp on side and with spicy ponzu dressing

Calamari Mango Salad

$15.00

Green salad with calamari and fresh mango

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Seaweed and ponzu

House Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, lettuce, carrot, beets, and tomatoes with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$19.00

Spring mix, assorted fish and spicy ponzu

Seafood Salad

$22.00

Spring mix, assorted fish, and ponzu sauce

Sunomono Salad

$12.00

Cucumber marinated with seasoned vinegar, octopus, krab, seaweed, and ponzu sauce

Tuna Poke Salad

$17.00

Seaweed salad, tuna, cucumber, avocado, chili powder, and ponzu sauce

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce flavored broth with thin wavy noodle and pork

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Rich soy bean broth with thin way noodle and pork

Shio Ramen

$15.00

Clear broth seasoned with salt, thin wavy noodle, and pork

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Rich creamy pork broth with thin wavy noodle and pork

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

$15.00

Spicy garlic broth with thin wavy noodle and shrimp

Special Entrées

Andy's Choice

$31.00

Hibachi steak and chicken breast served with vegetables

Chicken Katsu

$21.00

Panko crusted chicken breast and a side of Japanese katsu sauce

The Delight

$35.00

Plump chicken breast and sauteed shrimp with vegetables

Teriyaki Entrées

Teriyaki Beef

$21.00

Thin sliced steak in pungent house made sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Sliced chicken breast in pungent house

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.00

Salmon in a pungent house made sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp in a pungent house made sauce

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$20.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$20.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$20.00

Vegetable Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Side Of Chicken

$7.00

Side Of Beef

$7.00

Side Of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

$18.00

Chicken Yakisoba

$16.00

Salmon Yakisoba

$18.00

Shrimp Yakisoba

$20.00

Vegetable Yakisoba

$15.00

Specialty Bowls

Chirashi Bowl

$24.00

Assorted fish over sushi rice

Tekkadon Bowl

$21.00

Raw tuna over sushi rice

Unagi Bowl

$21.00

Broiled eel over steamed rice

Vegetarian Specials

V Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Fried tofu

V Avocado, Cucumber, and Cream Cheese Roll

$10.00

V Cucumber Roll

$10.00

V Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Lettuce, beets, carrot, sprouts, gobo root, avocado, and cucumber

V Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

V Vegetable Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

V Veggie Rancho Roll

$11.00

Avocado, cream cheese, rolled in a tempura batter and lightly fried with sriracha, spicy mayo and jalapeño on top

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Steamed broccoli and rice

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$9.00

Steamed broccoli and rice

Kids Shrimp Teriyaki

$9.00

Steamed broccoli and rice

Kids Yakisoba Noodles

$6.00

Kids Japanese Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Steamed broccoli, rice, and ranch dressing

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00

3 piece of rich ice cream wrapped around with sweet rice flour. Flavors: strawberry, vanilla, green tea, chocolate, and mango

Banana Tempura

$9.00

Lightly fried banana served with ice cream

Banana Temp Bday

Ice Cream by the Scoop

$4.00

Drink Menu

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Teas

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$4.00

375 ml

Beer - Imported

Corona

$5.00

12 oz small bottle

12 Oz Asahi

$5.00

12 Oz Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

12 Oz Kirin Ichiban Light

$5.00

12 Oz Sapporo

$5.00

20 Oz Asahi

$8.00

20 Oz Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

20 Oz Kirin Ichiban Light

$8.00

20 Oz Sapporo

$8.00

Beer - Domestic

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

12 oz small bottle

Coors Light

$4.00

12 oz small bottle

Beer- Draft

Asahi Draft

$6.00

Sapporo Draft

$6.00

.394 draft

$8.00

Jai Alai Draft

$8.00

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Aurora Hoppyalis

$8.00

Wine Glasses

Glass House Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay and cabernet

Glass House Chardonnay

$5.00

Glass Butter Chardonnay

$9.00

Butter

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Mezzacorona, Italy. Pleasant delicate and fruity bouquet with dry balanced flavors

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Benzinger, California. Bright citrus fruits with grassy aromatics

Glass Riesling

$8.00

Kung Fu Girl, Washington. Citrus blossom with hints of lime and white peach

Glass Prosecco

$9.00

Ruffino, Italy. A fruity and fragrant wine with light bubbles

Glass Merlot

$9.00

Rodney strong, Sonoma. Rich plum and blueberry flavors with a toasty finish

Glass Pinot Noir

$9.00

Mark West, Monterey. Notes of black cherry, plums, mocha, vanilla, and caramel

Glass Benziger Cabernet

$9.00

Benzinger, Sonoma. Mocha and wood spice form a finish that is rich and seamless

Plum wine

$6.50

Wine Bottles

Bottle House Cabernet

$16.00

Chardonnay and cabernet

Bottle House Chardonnay

$16.00

Bottle Butter Chardonnay

$21.00

Butter

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Mezzacorona, Italy. Pleasant delicate and fruity bouquet with dry balanced flavors

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Benzinger, California. Bright citrus fruits with grassy aromatics

Bottle Riesling

$18.00

Kung Fu Girl, Washington. Citrus blossom with hints of lime and white peach

Bottle Prosecco

$21.00

Ruffino, Italy. A fruity and fragrant wine with light bubbles

Bottle Merlot

$21.00

Rodney strong, Sonoma. Rich plum and blueberry flavors with a toasty finish

Bottle Pinot Noir

$21.00

Mark West, Monterey. Notes of black cherry, plums, mocha, vanilla, and caramel

Bottle Benziger Cabernet

$21.00

Benzinger, Sonoma. Mocha and wood spice form a finish that is rich and seamless

Sake

Kikisui

Otokoyama

Sho Chiku Bai Gingo

$14.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$13.00

300 ml. Refreshingly fruity sparkling sake

TYKU Coconut Nigori

$16.00

330 ml. Creamy taste with subtle hints of vanilla and coconut

TYKU Cucumber

$16.00

330 ml. World's first cucumber sake, delicate with smooth finish

TYKU Junmai

$17.00

330 ml. Fresh and smooth with subtle pear notes

TYKU Junmai Ginjo Black

$25.00

330 ml. Rich and silky with hints of peach and vanilla

Hot Sake

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

TYKU Neat

$10.00

TYKU on the rocks

Apple Martini

$10.00

TYKU, apple syrup and sweet and sour

Spa Day

$10.00

TYKU, orange juice and a splash of soda

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

TYKU, sliced cucumber

Lemon Drop

$10.00

TYKU, and sweet and sour

Ginger Cosmo

$10.00

TYKU, fresh ginger, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime

Skinny Buzz

$10.00

TYKU, skinny tyku and sugar-free Red Bull

Eurasian Martini

$10.00

TYKU, pineapple juice and grenadine

