Serving Baha California Style Tacos and Tortas
Nosh Taco Portland - Old Port
Food
Appetizers
Entrees
Pork, Chicken, Fajita Vegetables, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Jalapeno Crema
- Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Hake, Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro
- Carnitas Torta$14.00
Pork, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Cilantro
- Buff Chix Taco$4.00
Spicy chicken, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, blue cheese crema, cilantro, cotija
- Veggie Taco$4.00
Poblano, and Red Peppers, onions, avocado jalapeno cream, Pico de Gallo, black beans, cotija, cilantro
- Veggie Torta$12.00
Poblano, and Red Peppers, onions, avocado jalapeno cream, Pico de Gallo, black beans, lettuce, cilantro
- Buff Chicken Torta$14.00
Spicy Roasted Chicken, blue cheese cream, lettuce, pico de gallo
- Carnitas Taco$4.50
Pork, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Cotija
- Fish Torta$15.00
Local Maine Hake, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Cheeseburger Taco$4.50
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce
- Hang Ten Torta$15.00
Pulled Chicken, Carnitas Pork, Fajita Veggie, Black Beans, Smoked Cheddar, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Jalapeno Crema
NA Bev
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Soda Water$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Spindrift$6.00
- Stewart's Cherry Soda$5.00
- San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa$4.00
- Poland Springs$2.50
- Stewart's Cream Soda$5.00
- Juicy Juice Apple$3.50
- Nesquik Chocolate Milk$4.00
Taco a GoGo Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 981-2342
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM