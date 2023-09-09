Taco Brothers 1018 Bellefonte Road
Popular Items
Bowl
Custom create your bowl with your rice, beans, protein, and toppings. . Bowls NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Kids Rice With Chicken
Mexican rice + chicken + queso dip
Mex Chicken Taco
Marinated grilled chicken + pineapple + corn tortilla + cilantro cream + green salsa. (GF w/corn tortilla). NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Main Menu
Starter
Tacos Chingones
Mex Chicken Taco
Marinated grilled chicken + pineapple + corn tortilla + cilantro cream + green salsa. (GF w/corn tortilla). NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Cali Steak Taco
Marinated grilled steak + fajita veg + corn salsa + homemade corn tortilla + roasted red salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Tex Barbacoa Taco
Slow barbacoa beef + pickled red onion + cilantro + cotija cheese + green salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Baja Fish Taco
Fried cod + green cabbage + pico + flour tortilla + baja sauce + roasted red salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Baja Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp + green cabbage + pico + flour tortilla + baja sauce + roasted red salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Little Meats Taco
Carnitas + pico + cotija cheese + homemade corn tortilla + green salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Veggie Taco
Black beans + fajita veg + flour tortilla + cotija cheese + cilantro + green salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Mexican Street Taco
Choose protein + Cilantro + White onion + lime + Red or Green Salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Flatwoods Taco
A supreme taco with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken + cheese + corn salsa + cilantro crema + roasted red salsa . Quesadillas NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated grilled steak + fajita veg + cheese + flour tortilla + cilantro crema + green salsa.. . Quesadillas NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Slow cooked barbacoa + cheese + pickled red onion + cilantro crema + roasted red salsa. . Quesadillas NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Burritos, Bowls & Salads
Burrito
Custom create your rolled burrito. . Burritos NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Bowl
Custom create your bowl with your rice, beans, protein, and toppings. . Bowls NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Salad
Custom create your salad, and choose from rice, beans, proteins, and toppings. . Salads NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla + Mexican rice
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla + grilled chicken + shredded cheese + Mexican rice
Kids Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla + chicken + shredded cheese + Mexican rice
Kids Rice With Chicken
Mexican rice + chicken + queso dip
1 Cheese quesadilla
Flour tortilla + shredded cheese
Sides
Chips
House chips (Just chips)
Roasted Red Salsa
House red salsa (GF)
Green Salsa
House green salsa (GF)
Queso Dip
House made queso dip (only queso) (GF)
Guacamole
House guac (only guac)(GF) Avocado + Cilantro + Red onion + Lime + Seasoning
Pico De Gallo
House pico (Only Pico)(GF) Tomato + Red Onion + Cilantro + Lime + Seasoning
Tortilla Flour Large (1)
Large tortilla 12in tortilla
Tortilla Corn (3)
Homemade corn tortillas (GF)
Flour Tortilla (3)
Flour tortillas (3)
Fajita Veggies
Fajita veggies with red onion, green pepper, and red pepper (GF)
Mexican Rice
Mexican rice
Cilantro Rice
Cilantro rice - White rice + Lime juice + Cilantro. (GF)
Black Beans
Black beans + Cilantro + Onion + Seasoning (GF)
Pinto Beans
Pinto beans + Cilantro + Onion + Seasoning
Corn Salsa
Corn + Pico de gallo (GF)
Side of Sour Cream
Sour cream (GF)
Pickled Red Onion
Pickled red onion + Lime juice + Seasoning (GF)
Shredded cheese
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Chef Francisco’s secret recipe! Three mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake laced with fresh carrots and crushed pecans, iced with three layers of homemade cream cheese icing, then crusted with more crushed pecans.
Tres Leches
A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.