Popular Items

Bowl

$11.99

Custom create your bowl with your rice, beans, protein, and toppings. . Bowls NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Kids Rice With Chicken

$5.99

Mexican rice + chicken + queso dip

Mex Chicken Taco

$4.25

Marinated grilled chicken + pineapple + corn tortilla + cilantro cream + green salsa. (GF w/corn tortilla). NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Main Menu

Starter

Chips & Salsa

$2.85

House chips and salsa, choose from green salsa or red salsa.

Queso Dip & Chips

$3.85

House made queso with chips.

Guac & Chips

$3.95

House made guacamole with chips

Mexican Street Corn

$3.25

Our street corn topped with mayonnaise, lime, tajin, cotija cheese and cilantro. (GF)

Tacos Chingones

Our tacos are served with your choice of homemade corn tortilla or flour tortillas. Our corn tortillas are gluten-free.
Mex Chicken Taco

$4.25

Marinated grilled chicken + pineapple + corn tortilla + cilantro cream + green salsa. (GF w/corn tortilla). NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Cali Steak Taco

$4.25

Marinated grilled steak + fajita veg + corn salsa + homemade corn tortilla + roasted red salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Tex Barbacoa Taco

$4.25

Slow barbacoa beef + pickled red onion + cilantro + cotija cheese + green salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Baja Fish Taco

$4.50

Fried cod + green cabbage + pico + flour tortilla + baja sauce + roasted red salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Fried shrimp + green cabbage + pico + flour tortilla + baja sauce + roasted red salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Little Meats Taco

$4.25

Carnitas + pico + cotija cheese + homemade corn tortilla + green salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Black beans + fajita veg + flour tortilla + cotija cheese + cilantro + green salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Mexican Street Taco

$4.25

Choose protein + Cilantro + White onion + lime + Red or Green Salsa. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Flatwoods Taco

$4.50

A supreme taco with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. NOW serving a single order of Chips & Salsa for every 2 tacos.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken + cheese + corn salsa + cilantro crema + roasted red salsa . Quesadillas NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Steak Quesadilla

$10.25

Marinated grilled steak + fajita veg + cheese + flour tortilla + cilantro crema + green salsa.. . Quesadillas NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.99

Slow cooked barbacoa + cheese + pickled red onion + cilantro crema + roasted red salsa. . Quesadillas NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Burritos, Bowls & Salads

Build your own Burrito, Bowl, or Salad with rice, beans, protein, toppings and salsa!
Burrito

$11.99

Custom create your rolled burrito. . Burritos NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Bowl

$11.99

Custom create your bowl with your rice, beans, protein, and toppings. . Bowls NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Salad

$11.99

Custom create your salad, and choose from rice, beans, proteins, and toppings. . Salads NOW come with single serving of CHIPS & SALSA!!!

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Cheese quesadilla + Mexican rice

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese quesadilla + grilled chicken + shredded cheese + Mexican rice

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.99

Flour tortilla + chicken + shredded cheese + Mexican rice

Kids Rice With Chicken

$5.99

Mexican rice + chicken + queso dip

1 Cheese quesadilla

$3.75

Flour tortilla + shredded cheese

Sides

Chips

$1.85+

House chips (Just chips)

Roasted Red Salsa

$1.25+

House red salsa (GF)

Green Salsa

$1.25+

House green salsa (GF)

Queso Dip

$2.99+

House made queso dip (only queso) (GF)

Guacamole

$3.25+

House guac (only guac)(GF) Avocado + Cilantro + Red onion + Lime + Seasoning

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

House pico (Only Pico)(GF) Tomato + Red Onion + Cilantro + Lime + Seasoning

Tortilla Flour Large (1)

$0.99

Large tortilla 12in tortilla

Tortilla Corn (3)

$0.99

Homemade corn tortillas (GF)

Flour Tortilla (3)

$0.99

Flour tortillas (3)

Fajita Veggies

$3.25

Fajita veggies with red onion, green pepper, and red pepper (GF)

Mexican Rice

$0.99+

Mexican rice

Cilantro Rice

$0.99+

Cilantro rice - White rice + Lime juice + Cilantro. (GF)

Black Beans

$0.99+

Black beans + Cilantro + Onion + Seasoning (GF)

Pinto Beans

$0.99+

Pinto beans + Cilantro + Onion + Seasoning

Corn Salsa

$1.35+

Corn + Pico de gallo (GF)

Side of Sour Cream

$1.25

Sour cream (GF)

Pickled Red Onion

$0.99

Pickled red onion + Lime juice + Seasoning (GF)

Shredded cheese

$0.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99+
Diet Pepsi

$1.99+
Mt Dew

$1.99+
Diet Mt Dew

$1.99+
Dr Pepper

$1.99+
Lemonade

$1.99+
Starry

$1.99+
Root Beer

$1.99+
Sweet Tea

$1.99+
Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Water Cup

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Chef Francisco’s secret recipe! Three mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake laced with fresh carrots and crushed pecans, iced with three layers of homemade cream cheese icing, then crusted with more crushed pecans.

Tres Leches

$6.99

A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.

Churro Cheese cake

$5.99