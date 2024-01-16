Taco Del Sol - Mcloughlin 17254 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard
LUNCH/DINNER
TACOS
- TACO - BIRRIA$2.99
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - CABEZA$2.49
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - ASADA$2.49
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - MOLIDA$2.49
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - CARNITAS$2.49
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - CHORIZO$2.99
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - PESCADO$2.99
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - LENGUA$2.99
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - PASTOR$2.49
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - POLLO$2.49
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - POLLO DESHEBRADO$2.99
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - TRIPAS$2.99
Served with salsa, onions & cilantro
- TACO - VEGGIE$2.49
TACOS ESPECIALES
BURRITOS
- BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO$7.49
- BURRITO DEL SOL$11.99
- BURRITO PLATE$15.49
Served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomatoes
- CHILAQUILE BURITTO$14.99
- CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$11.99
- CHIMICHANGA$15.49
- COMBO BURRITO$10.99
Served with Beans, Rice, Salsa, Onion & Cilantro
- FAJITAS BURRITO$12.99
- SHRIMP BURRITO$15.49
- SUPER BURRITO$13.99
- VEGGIE BURRITO$8.99
- WET BURRITO$12.99
Served with Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomatoes
TORTAS
DINNER PLATES
- BEEF FAJITAS$19.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- BIRRIA/BEEF PLATE$17.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- CARNE ASADA C/ CAMARON$21.99
- CARNE ASADA PLATO$19.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$16.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- CHILE RELLENO ENCHILADA$15.99
- CHILE RELLENO PLATE$12.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- COMBINATION (ANY MEAT)$15.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- ENCHILADAS PLATE$13.99
- MILANESA PLATE$16.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- POLLO A LA CREMA$16.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- POLLO ADOVADO$19.99
- POLLO ASADO$15.99
- POLLO ASADO CON PAPAS$15.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- QUESADILLA PLATE$13.99
- STEAK RANCHERO (SPICY)$19.99
- TAMAL PLATE$12.99
- TAQUITOS PLATE$12.99
- VEGGIE FAJITAS$15.99
Beans, Rice, Salsa, Tortillas
- TACOS PLATE$11.99
- SOPES$12.49
BIRRIA MENU
SINGLE ITEMS
SEAFOOD
- CAMARONES (SHRIMP) AL MOJO$18.99
- FAJITAS DE CAMARON (SHRIMP)$13.99
- CAMARONES (SHRIMP) A LA DIABLA$18.99
- TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE (SHRIMP)$4.99
- CALDO DE CAMARON (SHRIMP)$18.99
- CAMARONES (SHRIMP) CON CARNE ASADA$21.99
- CALDO DE FILET DE PESCADO$19.49
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$16.49
- MOJARRA FRITA$18.49
- CALDO DE MOJARRA$18.49
- CAMARONES (6)$8.00
- CAMARONES (12)$16.99
TAQUITOS
HAMBURGERS
KIDS MENU
SIDE ORDERS
BREAKFAST
MEXICAN BREAKFAST
- CHILAQUILES$11.99
- CHORIZO CON HUEVOS$15.99
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$12.99
Served with 3 Eggs, Rice, Beans, Tortilla and Salsa
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$11.99
Served with 3 Eggs, Rice, Beans, Tortilla and Salsa
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS CON JAMON$14.49
Served with 3 Eggs, Rice, Beans, Tortilla and Salsa
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS CON SAUSAGE$14.49
Served with 3 Eggs, Rice, Beans, Tortilla and Salsa
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS CON TOCINO$14.49
Served with 3 Eggs, Rice, Beans, Tortilla and Salsa
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS STEAK$18.49
- MACHACA C/ HUEVO$15.99
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BIG BREAKFAST
OMELETTES
- OMELETTE - CARNE ASADA$13.99
Served with 3 Eggs, Hash browns, Toast & Jelly
- OMELETTE - HAM & CHEESE$12.49
Served with 3 Eggs, Hash browns, Toast & Jelly
- OMELETTE - BACON$12.49
Served with 3 Eggs, Hash browns, Toast & Jelly
- OMELETTE - SAUSAGE$12.49
Served with 3 Eggs, Hash browns, Toast & Jelly
- OMELETTE - CHEESE$10.00
Served with 3 Eggs, Hash browns, Toast & Jelly
- OMELETTE - DENVER$13.99