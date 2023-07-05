Taco Fixx 453 S Ridge
Appetizer
Salsa and chips
Queso and chips
Guacamole and chips
Nachos Bean and Queso
Nachos beef or chicken
Fixx Sticks
Our twist on Mozzarella sticks, they are fried in corn tortillas, creating a crunchy crust with melted cheese inside. Choose any of our sauces for dipping. 4 pcs
Quesadillas
Combo
Combo2
Choose any two tacos or enchiladas. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme choices have an upcharge added.
Combo3
Choose a combination of 3 items from our taco or enchilada selections. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme is upcharge.
Combo4
Choose any 4 items from Taco or Enchilada menus. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme is upcharged.
Dessert
Drinks
Entree
Tostada
Tostada deluxe
Burrito Bean
refried bean burrito, cheese and southwest sauce
Ultimate Burrito
Soft Flour Tortilla, refried beans, rice, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, black olives, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole.
Fixxurrito
Flour tortilla, ground beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, smothered with Southwest sauce, Cheddar cheese and Black olives. A Tex-Mex legend!
Hot Dog
Family Packs
Fixx Taco pack for 2
beef/chicken, rice, refr. beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, taco shells/tortillas, salsa, chips
Fixx Taco pack for 4
beef/chicken, rice, refr. beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, taco shells/tortillas, salsa, chips
Fixx Encilada pack for 2
cheese/chicken/beef, rice, refried beans, salsa, chips
Fixx Enchilada pack for 4
cheese/chicken/beef, rice, refried beans, salsa, chips