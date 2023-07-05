Taco Fixx 453 S Ridge

Popular Items

Avocado Taco

$3.50

Ice cream scoop

$2.75

Elephant ear

$5.00

Fried Cinnamon Sugar Treat, topped with homemade Whipped Cream


Appetizer

Salsa and chips

Salsa and chips

$2.50+
Queso and chips

Queso and chips

$4.25+
Guacamole and chips

Guacamole and chips

$4.25+
Nachos Bean and Queso

Nachos Bean and Queso

$6.75

Nachos beef or chicken

$9.75

Fixx Sticks

$6.50

Our twist on Mozzarella sticks, they are fried in corn tortillas, creating a crunchy crust with melted cheese inside. Choose any of our sauces for dipping. 4 pcs

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$6.99

Combo

Combo2

Combo2

$9.75

Choose any two tacos or enchiladas. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme choices have an upcharge added.

Combo3

Combo3

$12.75

Choose a combination of 3 items from our taco or enchilada selections. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme is upcharge.

Combo4

Combo4

$15.75

Choose any 4 items from Taco or Enchilada menus. Served with rice and refried beans. Supreme is upcharged.

Dessert

Funnel cake

Funnel cake

$6.00+

Homemade, fried to order FUNNEL CAKE! Served with powdered sugar. Add your favorite toppings for an extra charge.

Ice cream scoop

$2.75

Elephant ear

$5.00

Fried Cinnamon Sugar Treat, topped with homemade Whipped Cream

Dessert special

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$4.75

Tres Leches Cake

$5.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00+

bottled water

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Starbucks Frappuchino

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Lipton Peach Tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00+

Root Beer

$2.00

Arizona Juice

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

PRIME

$3.50

Entree

Tostada

Tostada

$2.75

Tostada deluxe

$4.25

Burrito Bean

$2.75

refried bean burrito, cheese and southwest sauce

Ultimate Burrito

Ultimate Burrito

$9.50

Soft Flour Tortilla, refried beans, rice, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, black olives, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole.

Fixxurrito

Fixxurrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla, ground beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, smothered with Southwest sauce, Cheddar cheese and Black olives. A Tex-Mex legend!

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50

Family Packs

Fixx Taco pack for 2

$20.00

beef/chicken, rice, refr. beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, taco shells/tortillas, salsa, chips

Fixx Taco pack for 4

$40.00

beef/chicken, rice, refr. beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, taco shells/tortillas, salsa, chips

Fixx Encilada pack for 2

$20.00

cheese/chicken/beef, rice, refried beans, salsa, chips

Fixx Enchilada pack for 4

$40.00

cheese/chicken/beef, rice, refried beans, salsa, chips

Salad

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.85

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Sides

Refried beans

$2.25

Fruit cup

$3.50

Sour cream

$1.75

Pickled jalapenos

$0.50

rice

$2.25

pico de gallo

$4.00

small queso

$5.00

side guacamole

$5.00

pickled onions

$0.50

diced onions

$0.30

grated cheese

$1.50

Single items

Avocado Taco

$3.50
Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$2.25
Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$2.50
Street Taco Steak

Street Taco Steak

$3.25

Soft corn tortilla filled with steak, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese, sprinkled with cilantro.

Pork Taco

$3.25

Street Taco Chicken

$3.25

Shrimp Taco

$3.25

Enchilada

$2.75

Hot Dog

$2.50