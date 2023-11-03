Taco Hero
- 3 Quesabirrias w/ consommé$15.00
Piled shredded Beef Birria and gooey melted cheese wrapped in three perfectly pan-fried yellow corn HANDMADE tortillas, accompanied with savory consommé (beef broth) for dipping and sipping! Side of cilantro, onion, and limes included. Beef Birria: Braised beef simmered for 6 hrs in a smoky adobo broth.
- 3 Taco Dinner$14.00
Tres (three) delicious tacos filled with your desired protein and favorite topping style with a side of Mexican rice and beans!
- 2 Taco Dinner$10.00
Dos (two) delicious tacos filled with your desired protein and favorite topping style with a side of Mexican rice and beans!
- Hero Bowl$11.00
Choice of Protein, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Roasted Corn, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole!
- Tacos$4.00
Tacos a la carte! Delicious tortillas filled with your desired protein and favorite topping style.