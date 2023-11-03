3 Quesabirrias w/ consommé

$15.00

Piled shredded Beef Birria and gooey melted cheese wrapped in three perfectly pan-fried yellow corn HANDMADE tortillas, accompanied with savory consommé (beef broth) for dipping and sipping! Side of cilantro, onion, and limes included. Beef Birria: Braised beef simmered for 6 hrs in a smoky adobo broth.