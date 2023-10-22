-ONLINE ORDERING

SW Tacos (Copy)

Straight Shooter
$4.25
El Deluxo
$5.25
Blue Tahoe
$5.50

SW Quesadillas (Copy)

Half Moon Ques
$12.75
Half Moon BBQ Ques
$12.95
Fajitadilla
$12.95
Little Moon Ques
$11.75
Little Moon BBQ Ques
$8.25
Little Moon Fajitadilla
$8.25

SW Burritos (Copy)

Grand Canyon
$12.75
Little Canyon
$11.75
Mesa Verde
$12.95

SW Fajitas (Copy)

Black Pan Special
$13.75
Sedona Jogger
$8.95

SW Nachos (Copy)

Angel Peak Nachos
$12.95
Big Sky Nachos
$12.25

SW Salads (Copy)

Happy Hiker Salad
$12.95
Vegetarian Iguana Salad
$12.25
Meteor Crater Salad
$13.75

SW Sandwiches (Copy)

Texas Hat Sandwich
$8.95
Leaving Las Vegas Sandwich
$5.65
Doc Holiday Sandwich
$8.95
Chix 66 Sandwich
$8.95
Lost Coast Sandwich
$9.95

SW Kids Menu (Copy)

Taco Joey
$9.95
My Little Burrito
$11.25
Beefy Mac and Cheese
$9.95
Lil TJ's Chicken Fingers
$11.25
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
$10.95
Kids Meat Quesadilla
$11.95

SW Drinks (Copy)

Fountain Drink
$2.55+
Spring Water
$2.75
Bottled Drinks
$2.75
Coffee
$1.95+
Tea
$1.95+

SW Sides (Copy)

Chips and Guac
$1.75+
Chips and Salsa
$3.95
Chips & Queso
$0.95+
Side Guac
$1.05+
Side Salsa
$0.95+
Side Chips
$2.95
Side Queso
$0.75+
Side Sour Cream
$0.95+
Side Rice
$2.75
Side Beans
$2.75
SW Side Meat
$4.25

BOTTLED BEVS

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos Guava
$3.95
Jarritos Tamarind
$3.95
Jarritos Strawberry
$3.95
Jarritos Lime
$3.95
Root Beer btl
$3.95
Crush Grape btl
$3.95
Crush Orange btl
$3.95
Mineral Water
$3.95
Pepsi Btl
$3.95
Diet Pepsi Btl
$3.95
Lemonade btl
$3.95
Iced Tea Unsweetened btl
$3.95
Iced Tea Sweet Btl
$3.95
Gatorade Fruit Punch
$3.95
Gatorade Orange
$3.95
Gatorade Lemon Lime
$3.95
Seltzer Blk Cherry
$3.95
Seltzer Lemon Lime
$3.95
Cream Soda Btl
$3.95
Mountain Dew btl
$3.95
STARRY Btl
$3.95

Side Orders

Black Beans
$5.00
Cantina Rice
$4.95
Cantina Rice & Pinto Beans
$8.00
Cantina Rice and Black Beans
$8.00
Cilantro Lime Rice & Black Beans
$8.00
Cilantro Lime Rice & Pinto Beans
$8.00
Fries
$5.00
Green Beans
$6.00
Mac and Cheese
$7.50
Mexican Street Corn/Elote
$7.50
Mixed Green Salad
$6.75
Pinto Beans
$5.00
Plaintain
$6.50
Roasted Cauliflower
$5.00
Roasted Potatoes
$6.00

N.A. BEV

NA BEV

Fruit Punch
$2.50
Brisk Iced Tea
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.50
Dr Pepper
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Like A Virgin
$9.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$9.00