Korean BBQ Burrito

Experience a burst of flavors with our Korean BBQ Burrito, featuring your choice of tender chicken, juicy steak, or flavorful tofu marinated in our savory Korean BBQ sauce. Each burrito is packed with rice, black and pinto beans, crisp lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. Topped off with our special lab sauce and a touch of creamy sour cream, this burrito offers a delicious fusion of Korean and Mexican cuisines in every bite.