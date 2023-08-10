Taco Maniaa 793 W Montrose St
Tacos
All tacos are served with fresh cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and crema and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Taco Combos
Taco Combos include 3 tacos with fresh cilantro, onions, queso fresco and cream served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas and salsa verdi and salsa roja, limes and 1 Jarritos soda
QuesO MANIA
All Quesadillas are filled with a blend of Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheese and come with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Lucha Libre Burrito
All burritos are stuffed with Mexican yellow rice, refried beans, crema (sour cream), cilantro, onions, house cheese blend and come with a side of salsa roja and salsa verdi.
Sides & Salsas
Mexican Bottled Sodas
Taco Maniaa 793 W Montrose St Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 715-2696
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM