Tacos

All tacos are served with fresh cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and crema and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada (Steak)

$4.00

Chicken

$3.75

Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Cheeks (Beef)

$3.75

Al Pastor (Pork)

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Taco Combos

Taco Combos include 3 tacos with fresh cilantro, onions, queso fresco and cream served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas and salsa verdi and salsa roja, limes and 1 Jarritos soda

Carne Asada (Steak)

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Cheeks (Beef)

$14.00

Al Pastor (Pork)

$13.00

Chorizo

$13.00

QuesO MANIA

All Quesadillas are filled with a blend of Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheese and come with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Lucha Libre Burrito

All burritos are stuffed with Mexican yellow rice, refried beans, crema (sour cream), cilantro, onions, house cheese blend and come with a side of salsa roja and salsa verdi.

Burrito Chorizo

$16.00

Burrito Asada (Steak)

$19.00

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Burrito Barbacoa

$18.00

Burrito Al Pastor (Pork)

$17.00

Burrito Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Sides & Salsas

Elote

$6.00

Mexican street corn with crema, mayo, cilantro, chile, lime, and spices

Salsa Verdi on side

$0.75

Salsa Roja (spicy) on side

$0.75

Pico de Gallo on side

$0.75

Crema (sour cream) on side

$0.75

Queso Fresco on side

$1.00

Side of Beans

$1.25

Side of rice

$1.25

Mexican Bottled Sodas

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Bottle Water

$1.50

Birria tacos

3 Birria tacos

$15.00

3 quesadilla Birria tacos

$14.00