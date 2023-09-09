Appetizers

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$9.00

Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips

Queso Blanco Dip

Queso Blanco Dip

$11.00

Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.

Cheesy Nachos

$9.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$13.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.

Fries a la' Mexicana

Fries a la' Mexicana

$13.00

Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!

Tostada

Tostada

$5.00

Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, choice of protein, fresh lettuce, tomato, garnished with tomatoes.

Tamales

Tamales

$4.00

Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.

Elotes

Elotes

$5.00

Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.

Shrimp Empanada

$3.00

Black Bean Empanada

$3.00
Chicken Tinga Empanada

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$3.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Salads

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.

Maya Salad

Maya Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$11.00

Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Beyond Meat veggie chorizo made with house blend seasoning, black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!

Tacos

Samosa Taco

Samosa Taco

$3.75
Chili Potato Taco

Chili Potato Taco

$4.75

Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro

Paneer Taco

Paneer Taco

$4.75

Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.

Veggie Chorizo Taco

Veggie Chorizo Taco

$5.25

Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro

Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco

Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco

$3.75

Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro

Grilled Steak Taco

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.75

Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro

Rib Eye Steak Taco

Rib Eye Steak Taco

$5.25
Korean Beef Taco

Korean Beef Taco

$5.25

Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$2.95

Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$5.25

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro

Chicken Tikka Taco

Chicken Tikka Taco

$4.75
Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.75

Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish

Cajun Shrimp Taco

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo

Dorado Taco

Dorado Taco

$4.75

Golden fried mahi mahi topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Simmered pork cooked in lard

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Taco

$5.25

Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo

Signature Taco

Signature Taco

$4.75

Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.

Chingon Taco

Chingon Taco

$4.75

Spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions and cooked with melted cheese on top and garnished with cilantro and lime.

Yucatan Taco

Yucatan Taco

$5.25

Marinated shrimp with special house seasoning cooked with traditional Mexican chorizo, and topped with melted cheese and cilantro

2 Taco Plate

2 Taco Plate

$14.00
3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$16.00

Cabeza Taco

$2.95

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.

Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito

Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Paneer Burrito

Paneer Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with Indian cottage cheese marinated in tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce.

Chingon Burrito

Chingon Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.

Grilled Steak Burrito

Grilled Steak Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with tender grilled steak meat

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo

Signature Burrito

Signature Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with a combination of grilled onion, red pepper, green pepper, refried beans, blended mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Burrito filled with simmered pork cooked in lard.

Veggie Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$14.00
Chimichanga Burrito

Chimichanga Burrito

$12.00

Pork filled deep fried, crispy golden brown burrito and topped with house special Queso. DELISH!!!

Fajitas

Chicken Breast Fajita

$18.00

Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Grilled Steak Fajita

$20.00

Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Combo Fajita

$20.00

Marinated strips of chicken breast & Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Cooked shrimp complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Paneer Fajita

$20.00

Tandoor marinated, cooked Indian cottage cheese, complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Veggie Fajita

$16.00

Grilled onions, red peppers, green peppers, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

Al Pastor Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.

Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors

Grilled Chicken Breast Torta

Grilled Chicken Breast Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.

Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with simmered pork cooked in lard.

Grilled Veggies Torta

Grilled Veggies Torta

$14.00

Torta layered with grilled red, green peppers and onions topped with pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.

Milanesa Torta

Milanesa Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with thinly sliced breaded beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, drizzled with sour cream.

Grilled Steak Torta

Grilled Steak Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with tender grilled steak

Paneer Torta

Paneer Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with tandoor marinated paneer

Chingon Torta

Chingon Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.

Signature Torta

Signature Torta

$15.00

Torta layered with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.

Shrimp Torta

$15.00

Veggie Chorizo Torta

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Torta

$15.00

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$14.00

Ground Beef Enchilada

$15.00

Grilled Veggie Enchilada

$15.00

Chicken Breast Enchilada

$15.00

Grilled Steak Enchilada

$16.00

Shrimp Enchilada

$16.00

Paneer Enchilada

$16.00

Veggie Chorizo Enchilada

$16.00

Chicken Tinga Enchilada

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

5 inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese, served with a side of crinkle fries.

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Junior burrito rolled with your choice of veggies, cheese and/or meat; served with a side of rice and beans.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Deep fried boneless chicken breast, served with a side of crinkle fries.

One Taco Plate

$9.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

A scoop of vanilla ice cream that is frozen hard, coated in cinnamon squares,, and quickly deep-fried, creating a warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream inside; Drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with a side of whipped cream.

Flan

Flan

$8.00

A custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce

Churros

$8.00

Warm, fried, long cake-like pastry covered with sugar & cinnamon filled Mexican caramel and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$5.00

Bottles & Cans

Corona

Corona Premier

Corona Familiar

Corona Extra

Dos Equis

Dos Equis Amber

Modelo Especial

Model Negro

Victoria

Pacifico

Blue Moon

Stella

Tecate

Cocktails

Barbie Marg

$8.00

Maya House Margarita

$12.00

Watermellon Mint Margarita

$13.00

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Gauva La Flor Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Flight

$12.00