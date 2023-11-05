Taco Maya River North
Appetizers
- Freshmade Guacamole$10.25
Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips
- Queso Blanco Dip$11.25
Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.
- Cheesy Nachos$11.25
Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso
- Nachos Supreme$13.25
Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.
- Fries a la' Mexicana$13.25
Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.25
- Quesadilla$11.25
12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!
- Tostada$5.25
Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, fresh lettuce, garnished with tomatoes.
- Tamales$4.25
Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.
- Elotes$5.25
Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.
- Shrimp Empanada$3.25
- Black Bean Empanada$3.25
- Chicken Tinga Empanada$3.25
- Chips & Salsa*$5.25
Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa
- French Fries$4.25
- Rice$3.25
- Fiesta Cup Beans$3.25
Salads
- Burrito Bowl$12.25
A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.
- Maya Salad$12.25
Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips
- Taco Salad$12.25
Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl
- Protein Bowl$12.25
Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Beyond Meat veggie chorizo made with house blend seasoning, black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!
Tacos
- Samosa Taco*$4.00
- Chili Potato Taco*$5.00
Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro
- Paneer Taco*$5.00
Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.
- Veggie Chorizo Taco*$5.50
Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro
- Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco*$4.00
Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
- Veggie Fiesta Taco*$5.00
- Grilled Veggie Taco*$2.95
- Chile Relleno Taco*$5.00
Warm corn tortilla served with cooked chile Relleno , topped with suizo sauce, drizzled with sour cream and and a pinch of cilantro
- Rib Eye Steak Taco*$5.50
- Grilled Steak Taco*$5.00
Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro
- Korean Beef Taco*$5.50
Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro
- Ground Beef Taco*$3.20
Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
- Lengua Taco*$5.50
Beef tongue braised with garlic and onion, cooked to perfection, served with avocado
- Cabeza Taco*$3.20
- Birria Taco & Soup*$5.25
- Nashville Hot Chicken Taco*$5.50
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
- Chicken Tikka Taco*$5.00
- Grilled Chicken Taco*$4.25
Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil
- Chicken Tinga Taco*$5.00
Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado
- Shrimp Taco*$5.00
Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
- Cajun Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo
- Dorado Taco*$5.00
Golden fried mahi mahi topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
- Al Pastor Taco*$4.25
Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple
- Carnitas Taco*$4.25
Simmered pork cooked in lard
- Chorizo Taco*$4.25
Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
- Pork Belly Taco*$5.50
Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo
- Chicharron Taco*$3.20
- Signature Taco*$5.00
Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.
- Chingon Taco*$5.00
Spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions and cooked with melted cheese on top and garnished with cilantro and lime.
- Yucatan Taco*$5.50
Marinated shrimp with special house seasoning cooked with traditional Mexican chorizo, and topped with melted cheese and cilantro
- 2 Taco Plate*$14.25
- 3 Taco Plate*$16.25
- Taco Tray (15 Tacos)$53.00
Burritos
- Al Pastor Burrito$13.25
Burrito filled with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.
- Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito$13.25
Burrito filled with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.
- Chorizo Burrito$13.25
Burrito filled with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
- Paneer Burrito$14.25
Burrito filled with Indian cottage cheese marinated in tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce.
- Chingon Burrito$14.25
Burrito filled with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.
- Grilled Steak Burrito$14.25
Burrito filled with tender grilled steak meat
- Shrimp Burrito$14.25
Burrito filled with delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo
- Signature Burrito$14.25
Burrito filled with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.
- Grilled Veggie Burrito$12.25
Burrito filled with a combination of grilled onion, red pepper, green pepper, refried beans, blended mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado
- Ground Beef Burrito$13.25
Burrito filled with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
- Carnitas Burrito$13.25
Burrito filled with simmered pork cooked in lard.
- Veggie Chorizo Burrito$14.00
- Chicken Tinga Burrito$14.00
- Chimichanga Burrito$13.25
Crispy golden brown burrito topped with house special Queso. DELISH!!!
- MYOB Make your own Burrito$15.25
Fajitas
- Chicken Breast Fajita$18.25
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Grilled Steak Fajita$20.25
Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Combo Fajita$20.25
Marinated strips of chicken breast & Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Shrimp Fajita$20.25
Cooked shrimp complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Paneer Fajita$20.25
Tandoor marinated, cooked Indian cottage cheese, complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Grilled Veggie Fajita$16.25
Grilled onions, red peppers, green peppers, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tortas
- Al Pastor Torta$14.25
Torta layered with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.
- Chorizo Torta$14.25
Torta layered with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
- Grilled Chicken Breast Torta$14.25
Torta layered with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.
- Ground Beef Torta$14.25
Torta layered with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
- Carnitas Torta$14.25
Torta layered with simmered pork cooked in lard.
- Grilled Veggie Torta$14.25
Torta layered with grilled red, green peppers and onions topped with pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
- Milanesa Torta$15.25
Torta layered with thinly sliced breaded beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, drizzled with sour cream.
- Grilled Steak Torta$15.25
Torta layered with tender grilled steak
- Paneer Torta$15.25
Torta layered with tandoor marinated paneer
- Chingon Torta$15.25
Torta layered with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.
- Signature Torta$15.25
Torta layered with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.
- Shrimp Torta$15.25
- Veggie Chorizo Torta$15.00
- Chicken Tinga Torta$15.25
- MYOB Make your own Torta$14.00
Enchiladas
Kid's Menu
- Kids Quesadilla$10.25
5 inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese, served with a side of crinkle fries.
- Kids Burrito$10.25
Junior burrito rolled with your choice of veggies, cheese and/or meat; served with a side of rice and beans.
- Chicken Tenders$10.25
Deep fried boneless chicken breast, served with a side of crinkle fries.
- One Taco Plate$10.25
Desserts
- Fried Ice Cream$7.25
A scoop of vanilla ice cream that is frozen hard, coated in cinnamon squares,, and quickly deep-fried, creating a warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream inside; Drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with a side of whipped cream.
- Flan$7.25
A custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce
- Churros$7.25
Warm, fried, long cake-like pastry covered with sugar & cinnamon filled Mexican caramel and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.
- Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
- Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake$5.00
Beers & Seltzers
Cocktails
- Maya House Margarita*$13.25
FINO Tequila Blanco, five freshly blended citrus juices
- Seasonal Watermelon Margarita*$15.25
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh watermelon-lemon juice infused with mint, with a touch of agave
- Spiced Pineapple Margarita*$14.25
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh pineapple-lime juice infused with serrano peppers
- Guava La Flor Margarita*$14.25
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh guava juice and lime
- Frozen Margarita*$12.00
- No Mames!$13.00