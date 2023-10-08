Taco Maya Schaumburg
Appetizers
Guac & Chips
Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips
Queso Blanco Dip
Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.
Cheesy Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso
Nachos Supreme
Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.
Fries a la' Mexicana
Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla
12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!
Tostada
Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, choice of protein, fresh lettuce, tomato, garnished with tomatoes.
Tamales
Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.
Elotes
Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.
Shrimp Empanada
Black Bean Empanada
Chicken Tinga Empanada
Chips & Salsa
Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa
French Fries
Rice
Fiesta Cup Beans
Salads
Burrito Bowl
A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.
Maya Salad
Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips
Taco Salad
Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl
Protein Bowl
Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Beyond Meat veggie chorizo made with house blend seasoning, black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!
Tacos
Samosa Taco*
Chili Potato Taco*
Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro
Paneer Taco*
Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.
Veggie Chorizo Taco*
Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro
Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco*
Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
Grilled Steak Taco*
Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro
Veggie Fiesta Taco*
Grilled Veggie Taco*
Rib Eye Steak Taco*
Korean Beef Taco*
Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro
Ground Beef Taco*
Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
Lengua Taco*
Beef tongue braised with garlic and onion, cooked to perfection, served with avocado
Cabeza Taco*
Birria & Soup*
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco*
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
Chicken Tikka Taco*
Grilled Chicken Taco*
Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil
Chicken Tinga Taco*
Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado
Shrimp Taco*
Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
Cajun Shrimp Taco*
Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo
Dorado Taco*
Golden fried mahi mahi topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
Al Pastor Taco*
Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple
Carnitas Taco*
Simmered pork cooked in lard
Chorizo Taco*
Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
Pork Belly Taco*
Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo
Chicharron Taco*
Signature Taco*
Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.
Chingon Taco*
Spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions and cooked with melted cheese on top and garnished with cilantro and lime.
Yucatan Taco*
Marinated shrimp with special house seasoning cooked with traditional Mexican chorizo, and topped with melted cheese and cilantro
2 Taco Plate
3 Taco Plate
Chile Relleno Taco*
Warm corn tortilla served with cooked chile Relleno , topped with suizo sauce, drizzled with sour cream and and a pinch of cilantro
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Burrito filled with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.
Grilled Chicken Breast Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.
Chorizo Burrito
Burrito filled with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
Paneer Burrito
Burrito filled with Indian cottage cheese marinated in tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce.
Chingon Burrito
Burrito filled with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.
Grilled Steak Burrito
Burrito filled with tender grilled steak meat
Shrimp Burrito
Burrito filled with delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo
Signature Burrito
Burrito filled with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Burrito filled with a combination of grilled onion, red pepper, green pepper, refried beans, blended mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and fresh avocado
Ground Beef Burrito
Burrito filled with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
Carnitas Burrito
Burrito filled with simmered pork cooked in lard.
Veggie Chorizo Burrito
Chicken Tinga Burrito
Chimichanga Burrito
Pork filled deep fried, crispy golden brown burrito and topped with house special Queso. DELISH!!!
MYOB Make your own Burrito
Fajitas
Chicken Breast Fajita
Marinated strips of chicken breast complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Grilled Steak Fajita
Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Combo Fajita
Marinated strips of chicken breast & Grilled tender steak complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Shrimp Fajita
Cooked shrimp complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Paneer Fajita
Tandoor marinated, cooked Indian cottage cheese, complemented with grilled onions, red and green peppers on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Veggie Fajita
Grilled onions, red peppers, green peppers, and tomatoes on a bed of lettuce; served with a side of warm tortillas, a scoop of guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tortas
Al Pastor Torta
Torta layered with pork marinated in adobada sauce, cooked on a flat grill and mixed with chopped pineapple.
Chorizo Torta
Torta layered with Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
Grilled Chicken Breast Torta
Torta layered with grilled chicken breast marinated with house seasoning.
Ground Beef Torta
Torta layered with minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
Carnitas Torta
Torta layered with simmered pork cooked in lard.
Grilled Veggie Torta
Torta layered with grilled red, green peppers and onions topped with pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
Milanesa Torta
Torta layered with thinly sliced breaded beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, drizzled with sour cream.
Grilled Steak Torta
Torta layered with tender grilled steak
Paneer Torta
Torta layered with tandoor marinated paneer
Chingon Torta
Torta layered with a combination of spicy chorizo and steak tossed together with jalapeño, onions.
Signature Torta
Torta layered with a combination of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, and melted cheese.
Shrimp Torta
Veggie Chorizo Torta
Chicken Tinga Torta
MYOB Make your own Torta
Enchiladas
Kid's Menu
Kids Quesadilla
5 inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese, served with a side of crinkle fries.
Kids Burrito
Junior burrito rolled with your choice of veggies, cheese and/or meat; served with a side of rice and beans.
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried boneless chicken breast, served with a side of crinkle fries.
One Taco Plate
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
A scoop of vanilla ice cream that is frozen hard, coated in cinnamon squares,, and quickly deep-fried, creating a warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream inside; Drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with a side of whipped cream.
Flan
A custard dessert with a layer of caramel sauce
Churros
Warm, fried, long cake-like pastry covered with sugar & cinnamon filled Mexican caramel and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
Cocktails
Maya House Margarita
FINO Tequila Blanco, five freshly blended citrus juices
Seasonal Watermelon Margarita
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh watermelon-lemon juice infused with mint, with a touch of agave
Spiced Pineapple Margarita
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh pineapple-lime juice infused with serrano peppers
Guava La Flor Margarita
FINO Tequila Blanco, fresh guava juice and lime