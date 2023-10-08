TACO N' LIME
APPETIZERS
Chipotle Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Bibb lettuce cups stuffed with Chicken Tinga, diced tomato, onions. Topped with Chipotle Aioli. Four (4) per order.
Empanadas (2)
Choice of Chicken Tinga, Chorizo, Carne Asada (+$4.00). Two (2) per order.
Flautas (3)
Hand-rolled tacos stuffed with choice of filling then deep fried. Topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, cotija cheese and crema. Three (3) per order. Choose from: Chicken, Tinga, Chorizo or Carne Asada ($4.00),
Guacamole & Chips
Served with Tortilla Chips. Choice of: TRADITIONAL: Avocado, Onion, Cilanto, Lime FRUTAS: Avocado, Pomegranate, Vidalia Onion, Mango, Apple, Habanero ROJA: Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle, Lime
Loaded Nachos
Chihuahua and Oaxaca Cheese, Beans, Jalapeños, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream. Choice of: Plain (NO MEAT), Grilled Chicken, Chorizo or Carne Asada (+$4.00).
Mexican Street Corn on the Cob
Grilled Corn on the Cob, Mayo & Queso Fresco.
Mole Wings (6)
Wings tossed & marinated in a mild Mole Sauce. Six (6) per order.
Queso Fundido
Melted Oaxaca Cheese, topped with Pico de Gallo and served with Tortilla Chips. Add Chorizo (+$2.00).
Shrimp Ceviche
Red Onions, Tomato, Garlic & Cilantro.
Stuffed Poblano
Poblano pepper stuffed with Chorizo, Jasmine Mexican Rice, Corn & Chihuahua Cheese. Then battered and fried, served with a side of Salsa Roja.
Tostadas (3)
Choice of Ceviche, Chicken Tinga, Carnitas and Carne Asada (+$4.00). Three (3) per order.
SALADS
Cucumber & Tomato
Cherry tomato, Red onions, Cotija Cheese, Arugula, Mexican Oregano, Cilantro Oil & Vinegar.
Grilled Chicken Tequila Lime Salad
Mixed Greens, Pumpkin Seeds, Sliced Oranges, Tequila Lime Chicken, Grilled Avocado Slices & Lime Vinaigrette.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mango, Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Mixed Greens
Mesclun Greens, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Peanuts & Mango Pineapple Vinaigrette.
Spicy Steak Salad
Spicy Marinated Flank Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Scallions, Tomatillos, Pickled Red Onions & Avocado Poblano Dressing.
Taco N Lime Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli & Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Taco Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Tortilla & Lime Vinaigrette.
SOUP
STREET TACOS
Al Pastor Tacos
Slow roasted pork, finished with grilled pineapple then topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Barbacoa Tacos
Slow-cooked beef topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Carne Asada Tacos
Steak seasoned with Mexican spices, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Carnitas Tacos
Braised pork topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Chorizo Tacos
Crumbled Mexican pork sausage topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Seasoned, grilled chicken topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Ground Beef Tacos
Ground beef topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Mix N' Match Tacos
Mix N' Match any three (3) Street Tacos (additional charges may apply). Topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Shrimp Tacos
Seasoned, grilled shrimp topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
GOURMET TACOS
Acapulco Tacos
Chorizo, Red Onion, Scrambled Egg, Crema & Queso Fresco.
Baja Tacos
Lime Marinated Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Tropical Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Aioli.
Cabo Tacos
Shrimp, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Cilantro & Queso Fresco.
Puebla Tacos
Grilled Chicken, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Citrus Cabbage Slaw & Pickled Red Onion.
Sinaloa Tacos
Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ & Tropical Pico de Gallo.
Tacos Americano
Ground Beef, shredded Lettuce, shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Sour Cream.
BIRRIA
Tacos Birria (3)
Birria, Cilantro, Onion & Consomé. Three (3) per order.
Queso Birria (3)
Birria, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro & Consomé. Three (3) per order.
Torta Birria
Birria sandwich, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Cilantro Crema & Consomé.
Noodle Birria
Two (2) tacos, Noodles & Consomé.
Pizza Birria
Cilantro, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Consomé stuffed between two (2) giant tortillas. Cut into eight (8) slices.
BURRITOS & BOWLS
Carnitas
Select Burrito or Bowl. Carnitas Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Crema, Rice & Beans.
Chorizo
Mexican Sausage, Scallions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Chilies, Rice & Beans. Select Burrito or Bowl.
Classic
Select Burrito or Bowl. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Carne Asada (+$4.00) & Shrimp (+$4.50) with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Salsa.
Jamaican
Select Burrito or Bowl. Jerk Chicken, Sweet Plantains, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Coconut drizzle, Rice & Beans.
Mahi
Select Burrito or Bowl. Coconut Sesame Battered Mahi Mahi, Grilled Pineapple, Sriracha, Rice & Beans.
Shrimp
Select Burrito or Bowl. Ancho dusted chili Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Rice, Avocado, Crema, Pickled Red Onions & Arugula.
Truffle
Select Burrito or Bowl. Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, Salsa, Arugula, Rice & Beans with Truffle Cheese Blend.
Veggie
Select Burrito or Bowl. Avocado, Peppers, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Rice & Beans.
CHIMICHANGAS
Carnitas Chimichanga
Carnitas Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Crema, Rice & Beans.
Chorizo Chimichanga
Mexican Sausage, Scallions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Chilies, Rice & Beans.
Classic Chimichanga
Select Burrito or Bowl. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Carne Asada (+$4.00) & Shrimp (+$4.50) with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Salsa.
Jamaican Chimichanga
Jerk Chicken, Sweet Plantains, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Coconut drizzle, Rice & Beans.
Mahi Chimichanga
Coconut Sesame Battered Mahi Mahi, Grilled Pineapple, Sriracha, Rice & Beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Ancho dusted chili Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Rice, Avocado, Crema, Pickled Red Onions & Arugula.
Truffle Chimichanga
Carne Asada, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, Salsa, Arugula, Rice & Beans with Truffle Cheese Blend.
Veggie Chimichanga
Avocado, Peppers, Onions, Oaxaca Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Rice & Beans.
QUESADILLAS
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ, Pineapple, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Seasoned Steak, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Vidalia Onion, Corn Salsa & Chipotle Crema.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Pulled Chicken, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños & Black Beans.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Ancho dusted chili Shrimp, Avocado, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.
Veggie Quesadilla
Baby Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Avocado, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese.
BURGERS & HANDHELDS
Burge-Rito
Signature Beef Blend, Chihuahua Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Zesty Crème, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Tomato. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cemita
Carnitas, Quesillo, Avocado, Chipotle Chilies, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans & Egg. Served on a Portuguese roll.
Conquistador Burger
Signature Beef Blend, Sweet Plantains, Salsa Verde, Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco, topped with an over easy egg served on a Portuguese roll.
Fried Chicken Poblano Sandwich
Panko Breaded Chicken, La Morena Peppers, Chihuahua Cheese, Mayo, Avocado & Onions served on a Portuguese roll.
Mexican Street Burger
SIgnature Beef Blend, Avocado, Elote, Pico de Gallo & Oaxaca Cheese served on a Portuguese roll.
Torta
Flank Steak, Fried Potato, Scrambled Egg, Quesillo & Salsa Roja served on a Portuguese roll.
SIDES
Black Beans
Side order of black beans.
Brussels Sprouts
Served with Mike's Hot Honey, Bacon & Corn Pop Cereal.
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips served with choice of Salsa.
Esquites
Charred Corn, Crema, Lime, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
Fried Yuca
Crispy, golden fried yuca topped with Avocado Crema.
Jasmine Mexican Rice
Side order of Mexican rice.
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut Fries, chopped Peppers & Onions, Queso Fresco, Scallions, Guacamole & Side of Crema. Add Chicken Tinga (+$5.00) or Carne Asada (+$8.00).
Plantains
Served with Coconut Condensed Milk & Tropical Pico de Gallo.
Refried Beans
Side order of refried pinto beans.
Roasted Cauliflower
Served with Lime Zest & Candied Peanuts.
KIDS MENU
Chicken Tenders
Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.
Hot Dog
Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.
Kids Burger
Topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.
Kids Quesadilla
Served with a side of Tortilla Chips and Salsa or French Fries, with choice of Kid's Fountain Soda or Bottled Water. Add Chicken (+$2.00).
Kids Tacos (2)
Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef or Carne Asada (+$2.00), topped with shredded Lettuce and shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips & Salsa or French Fries, plus choice of a Kids Fountain Soda or Bottled Water.
DESSERT
Banana Cheesecake Chimichanga
Tortilla stuffed with banana cheesecake filling then deep fried and finished with cinnamon and coconut drizzle.
Churros
Topped with cinnamon brown sugar and coconut drizzle. Four (4) per order.
Classic Flan
Rich, creamy flan in a golden caramel sauce dusted with brown sugar.
Grilled Pineapple
Pineapple Wedges marinated in cinnamon brown sugar then finished on the grill. Three (3) large wedges per order.
Nutella Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Nutella and finished with powdered sugar.
Stuffed Dulce de Leche Churros
Stuffed with Dulce de Leche filling then finished with cinnamon brown sugar and coconut drizzle. Two (2) per order.
Tres Leche Cake
Rich sponge cake soaked in a creamy Tres Leches mixture, topped with whipped cream and dusted with brown sugar.