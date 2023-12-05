Taco Terco
STARTERS
- TERCO FRIES$14.00
French fries seasoned with special house dry rub & loaded with house-made queso, your choice of protein & its respective toppings.
- QUESADILLA$14.00
12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of protein & its respective toppings.
- LOADED MAC & CHEESE$12.00
Pasta smothered in house-made queso with your choice of protein & its respective toppings.
- JUMBO WINGS$14.00
5 jumbo wings tossed with your choice of special house dry rub, sweet tamarind BBQ sauce, agave nectar reduction or plain.
BURGERS
- TERCO BURGER$16.00
Mid-West inspired. 1/2-pound smash burger plus 1/4-pound choice of protein with its respective toppings & melted cheese.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Jalisco Mexico & Mid-West fusion. 1/2-pound smash burger topped with thick cut bacon, melted cheese & agave nectar reduction (a blend of mezcal, agave nectar & mixed peppers).
- BBQ CHICKEN CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Madagascar & Mid-West fusion. 1/2-pound smash chicken burger topped with thick cut bacon, melted cheese & sweet tamarind BBQ sauce.
GRILLED CHEESES
- BIRRIA$16.00
Guadalajara Mexico inspired via an American classic. Brined & braised, beef & goat blend with ancho & guajillo peppers, garlic, herbs, cinnamon & ginger. Smothered in house-made queso, melted cheese, onions, cilantro & side of brine broth au jus for dipping.
- BBQ BRISKET$15.00
Mexico City & Madagascar fusion via an American classic. Brined, dry rubbed & braised beef brisket. Topped with melted cheese & sweet tamarind BBQ sauce.
- INDULTO$19.00
France & Mexico fusion via an American classic. Grilled 1/2 rack pork ribs, brushed with your choice of special house dry rub, sweet tamarind BBQ sauce, agave nectar reduction or any of our home-made salsas & topped with avocado puree & melted cheese.
BOWLS
STREET TACOS
- CARNE ASADA (STEAK)$4.00
North Mexico inspired. Grilled tender beef with sea salt & black pepper. Topped with onions & cilantro.
- SUADERO (BRISKET)$4.00
Mexico City inspired. Brined, dry rubbed & braised beef brisket. Topped with onions & cilantro.
- POLLO ASADO (CHICKEN)$4.00
Monterrey Mexico inspired. Grilled chicken marinated with citrus, sea salt & black pepper. Topped with onions & cilantro.
- TINGA$4.00
Puebla Mexico inspired. Baked shredded chicken marinated in chipotle garlic adobo sauce topped with avocado puree, shredded cheese, onions & cilantro.
- CHILORIO$4.00
Sinaloa Mexico inspired. 300 year old recipe. Roasted pulled pork marinated with dry peppers, citrus, herbs & spices. Topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions & cilantro.
- AL PASTOR$4.00
Lebanon & East Central Mexico fusion. Twice grilled, sliced pork marinated in pineapple & secret spice blend. Topped with onions & cilantro.
- GAMBAS (SHRIMP)$4.00
South Spain inspired. Sautéed shrimp with fresh garlic & piquillo peppers. Topped with shredded cheese, cabbage, pickled red onions, cilantro & lime crema sauce.
CRISPY TACOS
- BIRRIA (Set of 4)$16.00
Guadalajara Mexico inspired. Brined & braised, beef & goat blend with ancho & guajillo peppers, garlic, herbs, cinnamon & ginger. Topped with melted cheese, onions, cilantro & side of brine broth au jus for dipping.
- FRIED FISH (Set of 3)$12.00
Puerto Vallarta Mexico inspired. Fried flakey white fish. Served atop melted cheese with garlic aioli & Mexican slaw.
- FRIED SHRIMP (Set of 3)$12.00
Puerto Vallarta Mexico inspired. Corn breaded gulf shrimp. Served atop melted cheese with garlic aioli & Mexican slaw.
VEGETARIAN TACOS
- SWEET POTATO (Set of 3)$12.00
USA inspired. Baked & marinated in honey, cinnamon & nutmeg. Served over refried black beans, topped with avocado puree & queso fresco.
- ENCHILADAS LA ALAMEDA (Set of 4)$11.00
Saltillo Mexico inspired. Grilled tortillas brushed with a smoked dry pepper marinade, stuffed with queso fresco & onions.
- JACKFRUIT (Set of 3)$12.00
India inspired. Grilled & marinated in avocado oil, coconut milk, chipotle adobo & secret spice blend. Topped with onions, pecans & Mexican slaw.
TERCO SPECIALS
- COSTILLAS DE PUERCO$17.00
France & Mexico fusion via an American classic. Grilled 1/2 rack pork ribs, fall off the bone tender. Brushed with your choice of special house dry rub, sweet tamarind BBQ sauce, agave nectar reduction or any of our home-made salsas. Served with your choice of side.
- GRINGA$7.00
North Mexico inspired. 6" flour tortilla filled with twice grilled, sliced pork marinated in pineapple & secret spice blend. Topped with shredded cheese, avocado puree, onions & cilantro.
- PIRATA$7.00
North Mexico inspired. 6" flour tortilla filled with grilled tender beef carne asada. Topped with shredded cheese, avocado puree, onions & cilantro.
- CHIMICHANGA$15.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein & its respective toppings. Smothered with our house-made queso. Served with your choice of side.
- BURRITO$14.00
12" flour tortilla wrapped & grilled to golden perfection. Stuffed with our signature Terco Rice, refried black beans, your choice of protein & its respective toppings.
SIDES
- TERCO RICE$5.00
White rice with crushed pecans, sliced almonds, chopped bacon, seasoned with a hint of curry & secret spice blend.
- REFRIED BLACK BEANS$5.00
House-made with onions, garlic, oregano, cumin & chipotle adobo. Topped with queso fresco.
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
Seasoned with special house dry rub.
- MAC & CHEESE$5.00
Pasta smothered in house-made queso.
- QUESO DIP$5.00
Creamy, house-made Mexican queso sauce.
- CHIPS$5.00
Seasoned corn tortilla chips.
- SOUP OF THE DAY$5.00
Ask for today's option.
KID'S MENU
- GRILLED CHEESE$7.00
Buttered & grilled sourdough bread filled with melted cheese. Served with side of chips or french fries.
- CHEESEBURGER$8.00
1/4 pound smash burger with melted cheese. Served with side of chips or french fries.
- BBQ CHICKEN CHEESEBURGER$7.00
1/4 pound smash chicken burger with melted cheese & BBQ sauce. Served with side of chips or french fries.
- MAC & CHEESE$5.00
Pasta smothered in house-made queso.
- QUESADILLA$4.00
Three 4" soft corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese.