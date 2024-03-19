Taco Tuesdays 600 n Congress Ave suite 110
Full Menu
Specials
- Four Cheesy Birria Tacos$14.50
4 tacos - onions and cilantro, Monterey jack cheese, and special birria broth
- Shrimp Taco$5.80
Supreme tacos - 3 medium shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado slice, and special house mayo aioli sauce
- Four Amigos$15.50
4 tacos - asada, pastor, birria, and chorizo - all with melted cheese, signature salsas, birria sauce, diablo, verde, boss, and pico de gallo
- Golden Combo$15.15
Burritos
- Meat Burrito$12.99
Made with choice of meat, yellow rice, black beans, Monterrey jack cheese, onion, sour cream, and shredded lettuce
- Veggie Burrito$12.99
Yellow rice, black beans, Monterey jack cheese, onion, sour cream, shredded lettuce, veggie mix (green zucchini, yellow zucchini, green pepper, yellow pepper, red pepper, onion)
- Shrimp Burrito$16.50
Taco Bowl
- One Meat Taco Bowl$12.50
Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, guacamole, cilantro, blue corn tortilla chips, and black beans. Rice: yellow rice
- Two Meats Taco Bowl$14.50
Pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, guacamole, cilantro, blue corn tortilla chips, and black beans. Rice: yellow rice
Quesadilla
- Any Meat Quesadilla$12.50
Onions, cilantro, Monterey jack cheese, with a side of (sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo)
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.50
5 shrimps, Monterrey jack cheese, veggie mix, and aioli sauce
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.50
Veggie mix (green zucchini, yellow zucchini, green pepper, yellow pepper, red pepper, onion), cilantro, Monterey jack cheese, with a side of (sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo)
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Extra cheesy quesadilla
Soups
Sides
- Small Homemade Chips with Guacamole$5.20
Guacamole (avocado, cilantro, onion, tomatoes)
- Medium Homemade Chips with Guacamole$9.89
Guacamole (avocado, cilantro, onion, tomatoes)
- Large Homemade Chips with Guacamole$13.99
Guacamole (avocado, cilantro, onion, tomatoes)
- 4 Oz Small Rice & Black Beans (Two Containers)$5.00
- 8 Oz Medium Rice & Black Beans (Two Containers)$7.00
- 12 Oz Large Rice & Black Beans (Two Containers)$11.00
- 4 Oz Small Chips & Salsa$3.50
- 8 Oz Medium Chips & Salsa$6.50
- 12 Oz Large Chips & Salsa$8.50
- 4 Oz Small Pico De Gallo$3.50
- 8 Oz Medium Pico De Gallo$6.50
- 12 Oz Large Pico De Gallo$8.50
- Chips & Melted Queso with Chorizo$9.89
- Medium Chips and Pico De Gallo$5.72
Pico de Gallo ( tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalepeno) with homemade chips
- Large Chips and Pico De Gallo$7.50
Pico de Gallo ( tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalepeno) with homemade chips
- Medium Homemade Chips with Pico De Gallo & Guacamole$14.95
- Large Homemade Chips with Pico De Gallo & Guacamole$20.95
- Medium Famous Chips with Salsas$5.95
Homes Made chips and salsa trio
- Large Famous Chips with Salsas$8.95
Homes Made chips and salsa trio
- Sour Cream$1.00+
- Jalapeño$0.50+
- Pickled Onions$0.50+
- Guacamole$0.50+
- Black Beans$0.50+
- Sliced Avocado$0.50+
- Extra Cheese$1.50
Catering
- Build Your Own Street Tacos with 1 Meat$78.00
Have your guests make their own street tacos! This comes with meat of your choice, cilantro, onion, tortilla ( 22 pieces), homemade chips, and two salsas come. Suggested serving 8-10 people
- Build Your Own Supreme Tacos with 2 Meats$95.00
Have your guests make their own supreme tacos. This comes with meat of your choice, tortillas ( 22 pieces), guacamole, pico de gallo, source cream, fresh cheese, and homemade chips and two salsas. Suggested Serving 8-10 people
- One Meat Build Your Own Taco Bowl$140.00
Comes with 1 protein. Yellow rice, black beans, pickled onions, pico de gallo, fresh cheese, cilantro, onion, homemade chips, and salsa. Suggested serving 8-10
- Two Meats Build Your Own Taco Bowl$160.00
Comes with 2 proteins. Yellow rice, black beans, pickled onions, pico de gallo, fresh cheese, cilantro, onion, homemade chips, and salsa. Suggested serving 8-10
- Meat, Cheese or Vegetable Quesadilla Platter$74.00
6 large quesadillas cut up into Triangles! On the side you get pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Street Taco Platter with 1 Meat$130.00
These are street tacos already put together and ready to eat! This option is best for those eating the food right away and do not require reheating. 32 street tacos, choice of meat, cilantro, onion, homemade chips, and 2 salsas come on the side
- Supreme Taco Platter with 2 Meats$154.00
These are supreme tacos already put together and ready to eat! This option is best for those eating the food right away and do not require reheating. 32 street tacos, choice of meat, cilantro, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. Fresh cheese, home
- Signature Shrimp Taco Platter$140.00
24 signature shrimp tacos ready to eat! Guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled onions, shrimp dipping sauce, pico de gallo, and homemade chips and salsas come on the side
- Cheesy Birria Taco Platter$87.00
Get ready to indulge! 24 cheesy birria tacos ready to eat
Products
Tacos
Street Tacos
- Steak Asada Street$3.80
Steak tacos with cilantro and onion
- Birria Street Taco Street$3.80
Onions and cilantro, birria broth
- Grilled Chicken Taco Street$3.80
One grilled chicken taco with cilantro and onion
- Chicken Tinga Taco Street$3.80
Shredded chicken with cilantro and onion
- Pastor Taco Street$3.80
Pork with cilantro and onion
- Chorizo Taco Street$3.80
Chorizo with cilantro and onion
Supreme Tacos
- Steak Asada Supreme$4.50
Steak with guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh cheese, cilantro, onion, and source cream
- Grilled Chicken Taco Supreme$4.50
Grilled Chicken with shredded avocado, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, fresh cheese, cilantro, and onion and sour cream
- Chicken Tinga Taco Supreme$4.50
Shredded chicken with avocado, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, fresh cheese, cilantro, and onion and sour cream
- Veggie Taco Supreme$4.50
Veggie mix (green zucchini, yellow zucchini, green pepper, yellow pepper, red pepper, onion ) cilantro, guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh cheese
- Pastor Taco Supreme$4.50
Pork with guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh cheese, cilantro, and onion
- Chorizo Taco Supreme$4.50
Pork with guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh cheese, cilantro, and onion
- Pulled Pork Taco Supreme$4.50
Pulled Pork with guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh cheese, cilantro, and onion
- Shrimp Taco Supreme$5.50
Sauteed shrimp, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and special dipping sauce