Food

Aperitivos

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Freshly made salsa roja served with corn tortilla chips* (Vegetarian, Vegan) Contains: *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten

Chips + Guacamole

$8.00

Freshly made guacamole with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and lime juice, served with corn tortilla chips* (Vegetarian, Vegan) Contains: *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten

Chips + Queso

$9.00

House-made queso served with corn tortilla chips* (Vegetarian) Contains: Soy, Dairy, *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten

Esquites

$6.50

Mexican street corn with butter, garlic, mayo, lime, chili powder, cilantro, valentina, cotija cheese (Vegetarian, Gluten Friendly) Contains: Dairy, Soy, Eggs

Nachos

$12.00

Refried beans, queso, your choice of protein, topped off with diced toms, crema, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions. *Chips may contain traces of Gluten.*Dairy. *Soy

Flight Salsa + Guac + Queso (8oz each)

$20.00

A flight consisting of three 8oz portions of salsa, guac, and queso + chips.

Breakfast & Brunch

Bacon Taco

$5.25

All-natural bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese + salsa verde on a flour tortilla Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy

Early Bird Taco

$5.25

Breaded buttermilk fried chicken tender, scrambled eggs, chorizo gravy, chives Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy

El Classico Taco

$4.75

Refried beans, scrambled eggs, cheese + salsa verde (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy

Champinon Taco

$5.00

Refried beans, scrambled eggs, mushrooms, cheese + salsa verde (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy

Chorizo Taco

$5.25

Huevos Rancheros

$5.00

(Vegetarian) Classic Mexican tomato sauce, eggs, cilantro, crema, cotija cheese, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Potato Taco

$4.75

(Vegetarian) Scrambled eggs, potatoes, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Egg, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla.*Flour tortilla contains gluten.*Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheese, topped off with crema, pickled onions, cilantro + salsa verde. Choice of mushrooms, bacon, fried chicken, or chorizo Contains: Dairy, Soy

Lunch & Dinner

Señor Potato

$5.75
El Jardinero

$5.50

Griddled cheese, sauteed mushrooms, corn, pickled onions, crema + salsa verde (Vegetarian, Gluten-Friendly) Contains: Dairy

Pork Adobo

$6.00

Mexican adobo pork stew, pickled red onions, griddled cheese, cilantro. Your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Birria Taco

$6.25

Mexican adobo beef stew, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion + consommé for dipping (Gluten-Friendly) Contains: Dairy

Fried Chicken

$5.75

Fried chicken, citrus slaw, queso fresco, cilantro lime crema, pickled onions, cilantro. Served on your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains *Gluten. *Soy *Dairy *Egg

Chili Colorado

$6.00
Pollo Verde

$5.50

Description: Chicken simmered in salsa verde, onions, crema, queso fresco + cilantro (Gluten-Friendly) Contains: Dairy, Soy

Flor De Calabaza

$5.50

(Vegetarian) Squash blossom flower, refried beans, queso fresco, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy

Quesadilla

$10.00

Warm flour tortilla filled with melted cheese + onions served with crema + salsa verde Add a protein: Mushroom & corn +$2.00, pollo verde +$3.50, birria +$4.50 Contains: Dairy, Soy

Sides

Refried Beans 8oz

$3.50

Vegan refried beans, onions, garlic, spices

Salsa Rojo 8oz

$4.00

Guac 8oz

$6.00

Queso 8oz

$7.00

Salsa Verde 8oz

$4.00

Homestyle Potatoes 8oz

$3.50

Extra Chip Refill

Extra Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Arbol Salsa 2oz (Spicy)

$0.25

Extra Housemade Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Chorizo Gravy 2oz

$0.50

Drinks

NA Beverages

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden

$4.00

Refreshing, clean, balanced, and light-bodied. Subtle earthy and spicy notes are balanced with citrusy aromas.

Athletic Lite

$4.00

A simple, light, completely reimagined brew.

Cerveza Athletica Light Copper

$4.00

A refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper.

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Tea

$4.00
Americano

$4.00

Lavazza Blue Double shot Espresso with hot water.

Milk (Adult)

$3.50

Chocolate Milk (Adult)

$3.75

Orange Juice (Adult)

$4.00

Lemonade (Adult)

$4.00

Kids' Milk

$2.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids' Lemonade

$3.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$6.00

Housemade bloody mary mix, lime, and a Tajin Rim.

N/A Green Mile

$7.00

Lyre's N/A Tequila, cucumber, lime, ginger.

N/A La Sirena

$7.00

N/A Margarita

$7.00

Lyre's non-alcoholic tequila, lime, Lyre's non-alcoholic triple sec, and simple syrup.

N/A Michelada

$8.00

Housemade Bloody Mary mix, lime, and choice of N/A beer.

N/A Paloma

$7.00

Lyre's N/A Tequila, grapefruit, lime, simple syrup, Topo Chico.

N/A Popeye's Poblano

$7.00

Lyre's N/A Tequila, pineapple, lime, poblano syrup.

N/A Stay Gold

$7.00

Lyre's N/A Tequila, lemon, pineapple, honey, ginger, bitters..

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Bottle Water (16 oz Aluminum can)

$4.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Cocktails

Popeye's Poblano

$13.00

Stay Gold

$13.00

Tequila, lemon, pineapple, honey, ginger, bitters

El Sicario

$11.00

Mexpresso

$13.00

Vodka, espresso, Nixta Elote Liqueur, coffee liqueur, Mexican sugar can syrup, garnished with flamed cinnamon dust

Espolon

$10.00

Spring 44

$10.00

Mezcal

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka, housemade bloody mary mix, lime.

Michelada

$9.00

Housemade bloody mary mix with a choice of Modelo Especial, Carta Blanca, or Pacifico and a Tajin rim.

Blue Rita

$11.00

Mango Rita

$11.00

Watermelon Rita

$11.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' BFast

Egg & Cheese Taco

$5.75

Egg and cheese taco served on a homemade flour tortilla with a side of homestyle potatoes (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten

Egg, Bean, & Cheese Taco

$6.00

Egg, refried beans, and cheese taco served on a homemade flour tortilla with a side of homestyle potatoes (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten

Eggs, Bacon, & Cheese Taco

$6.25

Egg, bacon, and cheese taco served on a homemade flour tortilla with a side of homestyle potatoes Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten

Kids' Day

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with corn chips* (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Soy, Gluten* *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten

Kids Nachos

$5.50

Corn chips* topped with queso covered with our house-made queso. Contains Dairy, Soy, Gluten* *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Breaded buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with corn chips* Contains: Dairy, Soy, Gluten* *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten

Desserts

Concha

$4.50

Scratch made chocolate cookie with subtle notes of dried chili pepper. *Contains Gluten *Dairy *Eggs

Churro Cookie

$3.99

A soft cookie with cinnamon sugar made locally in Five Points by Scratch Family Bakery + Local Market Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Eggs

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Merch

Hats

5-Panel Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Grandpa Hat

$25.00