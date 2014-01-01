Taco Uprising
Food
Aperitivos
Chips + Salsa
Freshly made salsa roja served with corn tortilla chips* (Vegetarian, Vegan) Contains: *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten
Chips + Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and lime juice, served with corn tortilla chips* (Vegetarian, Vegan) Contains: *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten
Chips + Queso
House-made queso served with corn tortilla chips* (Vegetarian) Contains: Soy, Dairy, *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten
Esquites
Mexican street corn with butter, garlic, mayo, lime, chili powder, cilantro, valentina, cotija cheese (Vegetarian, Gluten Friendly) Contains: Dairy, Soy, Eggs
Nachos
Refried beans, queso, your choice of protein, topped off with diced toms, crema, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions. *Chips may contain traces of Gluten.*Dairy. *Soy
Flight Salsa + Guac + Queso (8oz each)
A flight consisting of three 8oz portions of salsa, guac, and queso + chips.
Breakfast & Brunch
Bacon Taco
All-natural bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese + salsa verde on a flour tortilla Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy
Early Bird Taco
Breaded buttermilk fried chicken tender, scrambled eggs, chorizo gravy, chives Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy
El Classico Taco
Refried beans, scrambled eggs, cheese + salsa verde (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy
Champinon Taco
Refried beans, scrambled eggs, mushrooms, cheese + salsa verde (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soy
Chorizo Taco
Huevos Rancheros
(Vegetarian) Classic Mexican tomato sauce, eggs, cilantro, crema, cotija cheese, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy
Potato Taco
(Vegetarian) Scrambled eggs, potatoes, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla. *Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy
Egg & Cheese Taco
Egg, Chihuahua cheese. Choice of tortilla.*Flour tortilla contains gluten.*Scrambled eggs contain Dairy. Soy
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheese, topped off with crema, pickled onions, cilantro + salsa verde. Choice of mushrooms, bacon, fried chicken, or chorizo Contains: Dairy, Soy
Lunch & Dinner
Señor Potato
El Jardinero
Griddled cheese, sauteed mushrooms, corn, pickled onions, crema + salsa verde (Vegetarian, Gluten-Friendly) Contains: Dairy
Pork Adobo
Mexican adobo pork stew, pickled red onions, griddled cheese, cilantro. Your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy
Birria Taco
Mexican adobo beef stew, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion + consommé for dipping (Gluten-Friendly) Contains: Dairy
Fried Chicken
Fried chicken, citrus slaw, queso fresco, cilantro lime crema, pickled onions, cilantro. Served on your choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains *Gluten. *Soy *Dairy *Egg
Chili Colorado
Pollo Verde
Description: Chicken simmered in salsa verde, onions, crema, queso fresco + cilantro (Gluten-Friendly) Contains: Dairy, Soy
Flor De Calabaza
(Vegetarian) Squash blossom flower, refried beans, queso fresco, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro. Choice of tortilla. Flour tortilla contains Gluten. *Dairy. *Soy
Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla filled with melted cheese + onions served with crema + salsa verde Add a protein: Mushroom & corn +$2.00, pollo verde +$3.50, birria +$4.50 Contains: Dairy, Soy
Sides
Drinks
NA Beverages
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden
Refreshing, clean, balanced, and light-bodied. Subtle earthy and spicy notes are balanced with citrusy aromas.
Athletic Lite
A simple, light, completely reimagined brew.
Cerveza Athletica Light Copper
A refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper.
Drip Coffee
Cappuccino
Double Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Hot Latte
Double Espresso
Vanilla Latte
Tea
Americano
Lavazza Blue Double shot Espresso with hot water.
Milk (Adult)
Chocolate Milk (Adult)
Orange Juice (Adult)
Lemonade (Adult)
Kids' Milk
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Kids' Lemonade
N/A Bloody Mary
Housemade bloody mary mix, lime, and a Tajin Rim.
N/A Green Mile
Lyre's N/A Tequila, cucumber, lime, ginger.
N/A La Sirena
N/A Margarita
Lyre's non-alcoholic tequila, lime, Lyre's non-alcoholic triple sec, and simple syrup.
N/A Michelada
Housemade Bloody Mary mix, lime, and choice of N/A beer.
N/A Paloma
Lyre's N/A Tequila, grapefruit, lime, simple syrup, Topo Chico.
N/A Popeye's Poblano
Lyre's N/A Tequila, pineapple, lime, poblano syrup.
N/A Stay Gold
Lyre's N/A Tequila, lemon, pineapple, honey, ginger, bitters..
Topo Chico
Coke
Sprite
Jarritos
Diet Coke
Bottle Water (16 oz Aluminum can)
Cocktails
Popeye's Poblano
Stay Gold
Tequila, lemon, pineapple, honey, ginger, bitters
El Sicario
Mexpresso
Vodka, espresso, Nixta Elote Liqueur, coffee liqueur, Mexican sugar can syrup, garnished with flamed cinnamon dust
Espolon
Spring 44
Mezcal
Bloody Mary
Vodka, housemade bloody mary mix, lime.
Michelada
Housemade bloody mary mix with a choice of Modelo Especial, Carta Blanca, or Pacifico and a Tajin rim.
Blue Rita
Mango Rita
Watermelon Rita
Kids' Menu
Kids' BFast
Egg & Cheese Taco
Egg and cheese taco served on a homemade flour tortilla with a side of homestyle potatoes (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten
Egg, Bean, & Cheese Taco
Egg, refried beans, and cheese taco served on a homemade flour tortilla with a side of homestyle potatoes (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten
Eggs, Bacon, & Cheese Taco
Egg, bacon, and cheese taco served on a homemade flour tortilla with a side of homestyle potatoes Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten
Kids' Day
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with corn chips* (Vegetarian) Contains: Dairy, Soy, Gluten* *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten
Kids Nachos
Corn chips* topped with queso covered with our house-made queso. Contains Dairy, Soy, Gluten* *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten
Kids Chicken Tenders
Breaded buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with corn chips* Contains: Dairy, Soy, Gluten* *Corn chips may contain traces of Gluten