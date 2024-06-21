Taco Clem
Tacos
Classic Tacos
Specialty Tacos
- Costra Arrachera Taco
Fried Cheese,Grilld onins,pico$5.00
- Alambre Taco
Melted cheese. bacon, peppers, G. onions$5.00
- Beef Fajita
peppers,grilled onions,tomatoes$5.00
- Ground Beef Taco$4.50
- Sirloin Taco
grilled onions$5.00
- Fried Fish Taco$5.00
- Fried Shrimp Taco$5.00
- Grilled Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp Taco topped with cabbage, tartar sauce and chipotle mayo$5.00
- Grilled Fish Taco$5.00
After 12pm
Tortillas
Favorites
Quesadillas
Birria Tacos
- Single Birria Taco$4.00
- QuesaBirria
A Birria Taco with the cheese fried on top! Comes w/ Cilantro and Fresh onions on top.$5.00
- Birria Taco Plate
3 marinated Beef Birria taco stuffed with cheese. On the side, it comes with grilled onions, fresh onions, cilantro, whole fried jalapeño, and a cup of consome (broth) to dip your tacos in.$12.00
Nachos
Burritos
Taco Plates
Soups
Lunch & Dinner
Fajitas
- 1/2 Lb Beef Fajitas$15.00
- 1 Lb Beef Fajita Plate
Beef Fajitas designed for two, served with rice, beans, pico, guac, sour cream and your choice of tortillas(corn/flour)$28.00
- 1/2 Lb Chicken Fajita Plate$12.00
- 1 Lb Chicken Fajita Plate
Chicken Fajitas designed for two, served with rice, beans, pico, guac, sour cream and your choice of tortillas (corn/flour)$20.00
- 1/2 Lb Mix Fajitas$12.00
- 1 Lb Mix Fajitas$25.00
- 1 Persona
- 2 Personas
Enchiladas/Flautas/Salad
Sides
- Chile Con Queso$6.00
- Queso Compuesto$9.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Pickled Onions$1.00
- Side of French Fries$3.00
- 8oz Guacamole$6.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Bag of Chips(S/M/L
4Lb Bown Bag$2.00
- 8oz Sour Cream$3.00
- 8oz Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Avocado Slices$5.00
- Refried Beans (S/L)$3.00
- Side Of Charros
- SIde CIlantro/FreshOnions$1.00
- Side of Fresh Onions$0.50
- Side of CIlantro$0.50
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Chile Toreado$1.00
Drinks
Taco Clem Location and Hours
(512) 361-0041
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM