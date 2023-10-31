Tacoish 4320b East 10th Street
Food
Build Your Own
BYO MIX AND MATCH TACOS
2 Mahi Mahi Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans
2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans
2 Pork Belly Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans
2 Chimichurri Hanger Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans
2 Ground Beef Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans
2 Chicken Adobo Taco served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans
Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce
Flour Tortilla, Chicken Adobo, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce
Flour Tortilla, Chimichurri Hanger, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce
Flour Tortilla, Fresh Catch, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce
Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce
Flour Tortilla, Pork Belly Carnitas, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce
Burritos
Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pork Belly Carnitas, Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Pickled Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Salsa Verde
Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Black Beans, Chimichurri Hanger Steak, Monterey Jack, Caramelized Shallots, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo
Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chicken Adobo, Monterey Jack, Roasted Corn, Diced Tomato, Lettuce, Salsa
Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Slaw, Mango Salsa
Traditional-ish
Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Onion, Salsa
Flour Tortilla, Chicken Adobo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion, Sour Cream
Flour Tortilla, Pork Belly Carnitas, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde
Flour Tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sriracha Lime Slaw, Mango, Queso Fresco
Chimichurri Hanger Steak, Cilantro, Onion, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco
Dare to be Different-ish
Corn Tortilla, Refried Baked Beans, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Cheerwine BBQ, Collard Green Chow Chow
Fried Tortilla, Seared Tuna, Sriracha Mayo, Pickled Carrots & Diakon, Green Onions, Wasabi Mousse, Ponzu, Togarashi
Flour Tortilla, House Cut Fries, Fried Cheese Curd, QueSol, Ground Beef, Poutine Sauce, Green Onion
Tostadas
Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Pork Belly Carnitas, Lettuce, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde
Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chicken Adobo, Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo
Fried Corn Tortilla, Sriracha Lime Slaw, Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Cilantro, Diced Onion, Queso Fresco, Mango Salsa
Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Dice Tomato, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo
Kids
A La Carte Tacos
TO GO
NA Beverage
