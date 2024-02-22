Taco Loco
Appetizers
- 8 Smoked-Fried Wings$15.00
Each wing gives you the juicy flavor of a low and slow, smoked wing with all the crispy goodness of a fried wing!
- 16 Smoke-Fried Wings$28.00
Each wing gives you the juicy flavor of a low and slow, smoked wing with all the crispy goodness of a fried wing!
- 32 Smoke-Fried Wings$50.00
Each wing gives you the juicy flavor of a low and slow, smoked wing with all the crispy goodness of a fried wing!
- Mexican Poutine$10.00
French Fries with red chili sauce, Oaxaca cheese, pico, and choice of meat.
- Taquitos$12.00
Four Applewood smoked pulled pork taquitos served with guacamole and a red chili sauce!
- BBQ Sliders$9.00
Pulled Pork or Brisket
- Solo Hombre$8.00
Tortilla chips with choice of salsa, guacamole and/or Mexican street corn
- Dos Hombres$12.00
Choose two - Salsa, Guacamole or Mexican Street Corn
- Tres Hombres$15.00
Side of Salsa, Guacamole, and Mexican Street Corn
Mexican
- Taco Salad$10.00
Fried tortilla bowl with mixed greens, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, jack cheddar cheese, and salsa
- Burrito Bowl$10.00
Arroz moro with (steak, chicken, carnitas or vegetable), sautéed onion and peppers, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and mexican street corn salsa.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Oaxaca cheese with sautéed onion and pepper. Served with Arroz Moro, salsa and sour cream.
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
- Grilled Burrito$10.00
Arroz moro with (steak, chicken, carnitas, ground beef or vegetable), sautéed onion and peppers, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and mexican street corn salsa.
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)$14.00
This is a 3 pack of tacos on soft corn tortillas with a side of arroz moro Chipotle Shrimp – avocado crema
- Chicken Tacos (3)$14.00
This is a 3 pack of tacos on soft corn tortillas with a side of arroz moro Grilled Chicken – queso fresco and cilantro
- Carne Asada Tacos (3)$14.00
This is a 3 pack of tacos on soft corn tortillas with a side of arroz moro Carne Asada – salsa tomatillo and cilantro
- Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)$14.00
This is a 3 pack of tacos on soft corn tortillas with a side of arroz moro Carnitas – pickled red onion
- Gringo Tacos (3)$14.00
This is a 3 pack of tacos on soft corn tortillas with a side of arroz moro Ground Beef – lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Roasted Vegetable Tacos (3)$14.00
This is a 3 pack of tacos on soft corn tortillas with a side of arroz moro Vegetable – grilled cactus, roasted corn, asparagus, green and yellow squash, queso fresco
- Taco Platter (12)$45.00
2 of each taco - no sides - no substitutions - Grilled Chicken – queso fresco and cilantro - Carne Asada – salsa tomatillo and cilantro - Carnitas – pickled red onion - Chipotle Shrimp – avocado crema - Vegetable – grilled cactus, roasted corn, asparagus, green and yellow squash, queso fresco - Ground Beef – lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
Fried flour tortilla with grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, salsa, and jack cheddar cheese served with arroz moro
Loco BBQ
- Loco BBQ Sandwich$16.00
Choose our LOCO rub Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket or Apple Wood Smoked Pulled Pork. Pickled onions, jalapeños, tomato hot relish, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli, and a side of duck fat fries.
- THE Posse$39.00
A platter for 2+ people. Apple Wood Pulled Pork & Cherry Wood Smoked Brisket Sides- Corn Bread with Honey Butter, BBQ Baked Beans, Queso Mac & Cheese, Duck Fat Fries and Slaw
- Queso Mac and Cheese$11.00
Jack, Cheddar, American and Queso Fresco. $4 to add pulled pork or brisket!
- Loco Smash Burger$16.00
2 smash burgers with shaved onions, pickle, bacon, American yellow, lettuce, Loco sauce, and a side of duck fat fries
- Kid’s Smash Burger$10.00
Single smashed burger with American cheese and a side of fries
Dessert
- Foot Long Churro$5.00
Mexican fried donut with cinnamon sugar and chocolate dipping sauce!
- Fried Ice Cream$5.00Out of stock
Vanilla ice cream with graham cracker coating fried and served with chocolate sauce!
- PJ’s Banana Pudding$6.00Out of stock
Creamy pudding with vanilla cookies and fresh cut banana!!!