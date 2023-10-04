Breakfast/ Desayuno

Breakfast burritos

Smothered Breakfast burrito

$8.49+

Bacon Breakfast burrito

$7.49

Asada Breakfast burrito

$8.99

Jamon Breakfast burrito

$7.49

Chorizo Breakfast burrito

$7.49

Platillos desayuno

Machaca

$15.49

Huevo con chorizo

$14.99

Huevos Rancheros

$16.49

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Enchiladas Montadas

$15.49

Tacos

Taco

$3.25

Birria taco

$5.99

Camarón Taco

$4.25

Orden Birria tacos ( 3 )

$15.00

Tortas

Torta

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$8.49

Mariscos

Costa Brava

$18.99

Camarones empanizados

$17.49

Camarones Rellenos

$18.99

Camarones a la diabla

$18.99

Mar y tierra

$18.99

Mojarra

$19.99

Ceviche tostada

$10.99

Tostada Mixta

$11.99

Camarones rancheros

$18.99

Coctel de camarón

$19.99

Campechana

$21.00

Coctel con pulpo y jaiba

Platillos y Combos

Platillos

Enchiladas platillo

$14.99

Flautas Platillo

$14.99

Sopes combo

$12.99

Gorditas combo

$12.99

Smothered tamales platillo

$12.99

Chille relleno platillo

$14.99

Fajitas asada

$19.49+

Pechuga rellena

$18.99

Platillo Asada

$18.99

Enchiladas Montadas

$15.49

Chili cheese fries

$12.99

Super Nachos

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Smothered burrito

$12.99

Postres

All desserts

Flan

$4.50

Cheesecake

$3.99

Mangonada

$4.50

Fresas con crema

$9.99

Elote en vaso

$8.00

Sides y mas

Kids menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Corn dog

$6.99

Cheese fries

$5.99

Kids cheeseburger

$7.99

Sides

1 Flauta

$3.49

1 Gordita

$5.99

1 Sope

$5.99

1 Tamal

$2.99

Cheese fries

$5.99

Fries

$4.99

Rice N Beans

$5.99

Side Rice

$5.99

Side beans

$5.99

Chips

$3.49

Tostadas

Tostada frijol y queso

$3.49

Tostada no carne

$4.99

Tostado con todo

$6.49

Extras

Extra pan Bolillo

$1.99

Extra tortillas

$2.49

Quesadilla

Queso Quesadilla

$7.49

Quesadilla

$8.99

Bebidas/ Drinks

All drinks

Botella coca

$2.99

Botella MEDIO LITRO

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Agua Fresca

$2.99+

Bebida enlatada

$2.50

Agua

$1.99

Caldos

Caldo de Pescado

$16.49

Caldo de Camarón

$16.49

7Mares

$17.49

Caldo de Res

$15.99

Albóndigas

$13.99

Pozole

$15.99

Caldo de pollo

$13.99

Menudo

$15.99

Caldo de Birria

$14.49