TacoMex 2210 S Chambers Rd
Breakfast/ Desayuno
Breakfast burritos
Platillos desayuno
Tortas
Platillos y Combos
Platillos
- Enchiladas platillo$14.99
- Flautas Platillo$14.99
- Sopes combo$12.99
- Gorditas combo$12.99
- Smothered tamales platillo$10.99
- Chile relleno platillo$14.99
- Fajitas asada$17.49+
- Pechuga rellena$18.99
- Platillo Asada$18.99
- Enchiladas Montadas$16.99
- Chili cheese fries$12.99
- Super Nachos$10.99
- Cheeseburger$12.99
- Smothered burrito$12.99
- No meat smothered Burrito$9.99
- Platillo de Tacos$19.99
Sides y mas
Sides
Quesadilla
Bebidas/ Drinks
All drinks
Bebidas Calientes
TacoMex 2210 S Chambers Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 206-6116
Closed