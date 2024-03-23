Tacomotora Station 7710 W Belmont Ave
TACOS
LOS TACOS
- La Asada$4.95
Garnished with fresh onion, and cilantro.
- Gringo Taco$4.95
Garnished with fresh lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Pastor$4.95
Garnished with fresh onion, cilantro & pineapple
- Milanesa Chicken$4.95
Mexican-style breaded chicken with lettuce fresh guacamole and chipotle sauce
- Shrimp Taco$5.35
Sinaloa Style with fresh coleslaw cilantro lime and avocado sauce
- Fish Taco$5.35
Alaska fish baja Style with fresh coleslaw cilantro lime and avocado sauce
- Veggie Taco$4.25
Classic tortilla with guacamole, cheese, lettuce, sour cream *rice and beans
- Ribeye$5.99
- Barbacoa$4.95
MUNCHIS
- Street Nachos$9.00
Nachos, chili cheese with sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cotija cheese
- Street Mexican Style Corn$4.50
Mayonaise sour cream, chipotle sauce and cotija chese
- Cilantro Lime Rice with Pinto Beans$3.99
Perfect match for any taco.
- Chips with Guacamole$6.99
Fresh guacamole with color chips
- GUACAMOLE$3.99
- Cilantro Lime Rice$3.99
- Pinto Beans$3.99
DESSERT
SPECIALS
TACO DINNER
Tacomotora Station 7710 W Belmont Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 838-8360
Closed