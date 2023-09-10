Tacoria Piscataway
Hand Crafted Tacos
Taco - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Chorizo
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Steak
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Golden Avocado (Veggie)
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Rajas (Veggie)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, Cotija cheese, crema and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Mission Style Burritos
Burrito - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Chorizo
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Steak
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Golden Avocado (Veggie)
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Rajas (Veggie)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa, cheese, crema & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Box - Burrito
Box - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Chorizo
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Steak
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Golden Avocado (Veggie)
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Rajas (Veggie)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Box - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo & crema
Quesadillas Suiza
Quesadilla - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Chorizo
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Steak
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa
Quesadilla - Golden Avocado (Veggie)
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Rajas (Veggie)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Quesadilla Suiza come with cheese, salsa, & crema all melted in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Veggie)
Cheese only, no salsa, no crema (Vegetarian) *Melted Cheese in a flour tortilla.
Viva La Nachos - Full
Full - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Chorizo
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Steak
Spice marinated grilled steak paired with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Golden Avocado (Veggie)
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Rajas (Veggie)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - No Protein
No Protein (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with Smokey Roja salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Viva La Nachos - Pie
Pie - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken paired with Habanero salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Chorizo
Spicy pork paired with Salsa Verde *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Steak
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Golden Avocado (Veggie)
Fried avocado paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Rajas (Veggie)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Brussels Sprouts (Veggie)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with chipotle aioli (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Beyond Tacorizo (Veggie)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - No Protein (Veggie)
No Protein (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
En-Salad-A
Salad - Tinga
Spicy pulled chicken *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Grilled Chicken
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Chorizo
Spicy pork *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Al Pastor
Pork marinated in spices & pineapples *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Steak
Spice marinated grilled steak paired *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Golden Avocado
Fried avocado (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Rajas
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Brussels Sprouts
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Beyond Tacorizo
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, pico de gallo & cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria pineapple lime dressing
Small Bites
Mexican Street Corn
Roasted sweet corn smothered with chipotle aioli and topped with cilantro & Cotija cheese
Golden Avocado (2 pcs)
Sliced avocado battered in Tacoria's spice blend and fried. Served with a side of chipotle aioli.
Chips & Guac
Fresh house-made chips paired with our awesome Guac.
Chips & Pico De Gallo
Fresh house-made chips paired with our refreshing house-made Pico de Gallo.
Chips
Fresh cut corn tortillas seasoned with salt and lime
Guacomole - Side
Avocado, jalepeno, red onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice
Pico De Gallo - Side
Tomatoes, onions, jalepeno, cilantro, fresh lime juice
Sides
Rice - Side
White rice seasoned with Tacoria’s house blend of spices
Brown Rice - Side
Brown rice seasoned with Tacoria's house blend of spices
Corn Tortilla - Side
Flour Tortilla - Side
Beans - Side
Seasoned black beans (Vegetarian)
Pineapple Lime Dressing
House made pineapple lime dressing from scratch
Lettuce - Side
Nutella - Side
Sliced Avocado - Side
Plain ole sliced avocado, no frills.
Brussels Sprouts - Side
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce (Vegetarian)
Vegan Menu
Hand Crafted Tacos (VEGAN)
Taco - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Rajas (VEGAN)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Taco - Tacorizo (VEGAN)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. *All Tacos served with onions, cilantro, salsa, and choice of protein on a corn tortilla. Garnished with slices of radish & lime wedges.
Mission Style Burritos (VEGAN)
Burrito - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Rajas (VEGAN)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito - Tacorizo (VEGAN)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All burritos served with black beans, seasoned rice, salsa & choice of protein in a grilled flour tortilla.
Burrito Box (VEGAN)
Box - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
Box - Rajas (VEGAN)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
Box - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
Box - Tacorizo (VEGAN)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Burrito Boxes served with choice of protein served over rice, black beans, salsa, & pico de gallo
En-Salad-A (VEGAN)
Salad - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Rajas (VEGAN)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
Salad - Tacorizo (VEGAN)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *All Salads served with choice of protein, sliced avocado, black beans, & pico de gallo served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Tacoria's house-made pineapple lime dressing
FULL - Nachos (VEGAN)
Full - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Rajas (VEGAN)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
Full - Tacorizo (VEGAN)
Made with VEGAN beyond 'Meat', seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Recommended for 2+ people)
PIE - Nachos (VEGAN)
Pie - Golden Avocado (VEGAN)
Fried avocado paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with choice of protein, salsa & black beans. Topped with Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Rajas (VEGAN)
Roasted corn & poblano peppers served with Smokey Roja salsa *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Brussels Sprouts (VEGAN)
Charred & tossed in a chipotle sauce & paired with vegan chipotle aioli *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Pie - Tacorizo (VEGAN)
Made with VEGAN beyond ‘Meat’, seasoning, spices. (Vegetarian) *Fresh hand cut corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, salsa, black beans, cheese, crema & Escabeche Peppers (Small Size)
Small Bites (VEGAN)
Kids Menu
Hand Crafted Tacos (Kids)
Single Taco - Steak (Kids)
Spice marinated grilled steak *Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)
Single Taco - Grilled Chicken (Kids)
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Kids Tacos served with jack cheese, lettuce & choice of protein on a corn tortilla. (single taco)
Quesadilla Suiza (Kids)
Quesadilla - Steak (Kids)
Spice marinated grilled steak *Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken (Kids)
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Quesadilla served with cheese & choice of protein in a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla - Cheese ONLY (Kids)
Cheese Only *Quesadilla with only cheese on a flour tortilla
Box - Burrito (Kids)
Box - Steak (Kids)
Spice marinated grilled steak *Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.
Box - Grilled Chicken (Kids)
Citrus kissed grilled chicken *Box served with seasoned rice, black beans, jack cheese & choice of protein.
Box - Rice & Beans (Kids)
Seasoned white rice with black beans