Tacos and Burgers - Main 501 N. China Lake Blvd. Suite C
The Taco Plate
Combos
The Turkey Melt
$14.00
thinly sliced turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce
The Ham Melt
$14.00
The Cheese Burger
$14.00
Cheese burger, lettuce tomato, pickle secret sauce
The Philly Burger
$14.00
Thinly sliced ribeye, onion, bell pepper secret sauce
Barbacoa Burger
$9.00
Brioche Bun, Barbacoa Meat, Melted Cheese Mix, Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce Drizzle. Includes Medium Drink and Fries
The Kids Meal
Al A Carte
Cheese Burger
$9.00
Cheese burger, lettuce tomato, pickle secret sauce
Philly Burger
$9.00
Thinly sliced ribeye, onion, bell pepper secret sauce
Taco
$3.75
Fries
$3.00
Ultimate Fries
$4.50
Drink
$2.00
Green Salad
$9.00
Side of Chips
$2.00
Turkey Melt
$9.00
Thinly Sliced turkey, provolone, bacon lettuce tomato secret sauce
Cookie
$2.75
Barbacoa Burger
Brioche Bun, Barbacoa Meat, Melted Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Drizzled Green Salsa
chicken tnders 2
$5.00
Ham Melt
$9.00
Tacos and Burgers - Main 501 N. China Lake Blvd. Suite C Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 793-5385
Open now • Closes at 8PM