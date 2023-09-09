Bar

margaritas

Lime

$6.75

Sangria Swirl Margarita

$7.75

Mango Margarita

$6.75

Raspberry Margarita

$6.75

Strawberry Margarita

$6.75

Passion Fruit Margarita

$6.75

Pineapple Chipotle Margarita

$6.75

Peach Margarita

$6.75

Blood Orange Margarita

$6.75

cocktails

Pina Loca

$7.00

Tamarindo Loco

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Charro Negro

$7.50

Ranch Water

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Shot

$4.75

beer

Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Bishop Cider

$5.75

Community Mosaic

$5.75

Deep Ellum Blonde

$5.75

Revolver Blood and Honey

$5.75

Karbach Love Street

$5.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors light

$3.75

TAPWTR MIMOSA

$5.75

Beverages + Coffee

Beverages

Can Drinks

$2.00

Juice

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Mexican Coke 1/2 Liter

$3.75

Energy Drink

$3.75

Teas

$2.75

Sangria Senorial

$2.75

Mexican Hot Coffee

$3.25

Hazlenut cold brew

$3.25

Mexican cold brew

$3.25

Water

$2.00

Salsas/Queso + Extras

salsa

2 oz salsa

$1.00

4 oz salsa

$2.00

8 oz salsa

$4.00

16 oz salsa

$8.00

2 oz queso

$2.00

queso

4 oz queso

$3.75

8 oz queso

$7.00

16 oz queso

$14.00

chips

small chips

$1.50

big chips

$3.50

extras

Sour cream

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Potatoes

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.75

Limes (4)

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Tortillas(3)

$1.00

Beans

$1.00

Chamoy/Tajin

$1.00

Cup

$0.50

Sweets

Caramel Churro

$3.25

Vanilla Churro

$3.25

Plain Churro

$2.00

2 Plain Churros

$3.25

Catering Food Packages

Food Package #1

(3) Tacos

$8.50

3 tacos of your choice, garnished with cilantro, lime, onion, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas, Medium or Hot salsa

Elote

fresh corn with mexican crema, chili powder, cotija cheese, mayo, cilantro, valentina, and a lime

Food Package #2

(3) Tacos

$8.50

3 tacos of your choice, garnished with cilantro, lime, onion, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas, Medium or Hot salsa

Can Drink

Elote

fresh corn with mexican crema, chili powder, cotija cheese, mayo, cilantro, valentina, and a lime

Food Package #3

(3) Tacos

$8.50

3 tacos of your choice, garnished with cilantro, lime, onion, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas, Medium or Hot salsa

Quesadilla

Your choice of protein, made with jack cheese, cilantro, onion, garnished with diced tomato and medium or hot salsa

Burrito

served like a wrap with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, onion,and medium or hot salsa

Can Drink

Elote

fresh corn with mexican crema, chili powder, cotija cheese, mayo, cilantro, valentina, and a lime