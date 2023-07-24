Pickup
Steak Taco
$3.25
Delicious warm corn tortilla and your choice of filling!
Barbacoa Taco
$3.25
Pabellon Arepa
$9.00
FOOD
Tacos
Steak Taco
$3.25
Delicious warm corn tortilla and your choice of filling!
Chicken Taco
$3.00
Barbacoa Taco
$3.25
Veggie Taco
$3.25
Ground Beef Taco
$3.00
Burritos
Cali Style Burrito
$9.00
Texas Style Burrito
$9.00
Chicago Style Burrito
$9.00
Hillbilly Style Burrito
$9.00
Veggie Style Burrito
$9.00
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.00
Ground Beef Quesdilla
$9.00
Barbacoa Quesadilla
$9.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
Veggie Quesadilla
$9.00
Arepas
Pabellon Arepa
$9.00
Reina Pepiada Arepa
$9.00
Vegetarian Arepa
$8.00
Domino Arepa
$8.00
Empenadas
Beef Empenada
$2.50
Cheese Empenada
$2.50
Sides
Rice
$3.00
Beans
$3.00
Nachos
$5.25
Tequenos
$6.00
Fries
$3.00
Cheese Fries
$5.00
Carne Asada Fries
$9.00
Elote
$3.50
Chips and Guac
$7.50
Chips and Salsa
$6.00
Guacamole 2oz
$1.00
Guac 8oz
$6.00
2oz Sour Cream
$0.50
Jalapeno 2oz
$0.50
Extra 2oz Salsa
$0.50
Dessert
Churro
$2.00
Meals
2 Taco Dinner
$10.00
Burrito Dinner
$13.00
2 Empanada Dinner
$8.00
Arepa Meal
$12.00
DRINKS
Small Horchata 16oz
$3.00
Large Horchata 24oz
$4.50
Small Jamaica 16oz
$3.00
Large Jamaica 24oz
$4.50
Jarrito
$2.25
Mexican Glass Bottle Coke
$3.25
Bottled Water
$1.00
Can
$1.00
CATERING
20 TACOS TRAY
$60.00
20 EMPANADAS TRAY
$45.00
TRAY OF RICE
$25.00
TRAY OF BEANS
$25.00
TRAY OF GUAC AND CHIPS
$30.00
20 TEQUENOS CHEESE STICKS TRAY
$30.00
20 CHURROS TRAY
$35.00
TACOS BUSCADOS Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 695-5486
7955 W ADDISON AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60634
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
