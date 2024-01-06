Order Online with Toast More
Tacos DeSoto 2930 Goodman Road E
Menu Items
- Taco$2.99
Authentic Corn Tortilla with Your Choice of Protein and Toppings.
- Quesadilla$10.99
- Gordita$6.99
- Torta$10.99
Authentic Bread Sandwich with Your Choice of Rice, Beans, Protein & Toppings.
- Burrito$10.99
A BIG BOY BURRITO with Your Choice of Rice, Beans, Protein, Toppings in a 12 inch Flour Tortilla.
- Burrito Bowl$10.99
BIG BOY BURRITO in A Bowl with Your Choice of Rice, Beans, Protein & Toppings.
- Loaded Nachos$14.99
It Is Truly LOADED with RICE, BEANS, DOUBLE PROTEIN, QUESO, GUACAMOLE, and Your Choice Of Toppings on top of Crunchy Tortilla Chips.
- Loaded Fries$14.99
It Is Truly LOADED with RICE, BEANS, DOUBLE PROTEIN, QUESO, GUACAMOLE, and Your Choice Of Toppings on top of Curly Fries!!!
Tamales
Extras On The Side
Combo Items
Tacos DeSoto Location and Ordering Hours
(901) 633-7730
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM