Tacos Dona Lena #2
Full Menu
Antojitos
- Taco
Double corn tortilla with choice of meat,topped with cilantro & onions$2.75
- Flour Taco
Flour tortilla, choice of topping with onions and cilantro.$3.25
- Gordita
Handmade corn-masa gordita stuffed with choice of topping, refried beans, and mozzarella cheese.Topped with lettuce & queso fresco.$5.50
- Chica Quesadilla
Small Flour Tortilla, choice of topping, cheese. Topped with onions and cilantro.$5.00
- Grande Quesadilla
Large four tortilla, choice of topping, cheese onions & cilantro. Cut in three pieces.$10.00
- Torta
Lightly toasted bun, choice of topping, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, refried beans, avocado, & Doña Lena’s creamy sauce.$10.50
- Sope
Handmade masa chalupa, choice of topping , refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and Mexican sour cream.$5.50
- Machete
Grilled crispy corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, & cilantro$11.00
- Machetito
Grilled crispy corn tortilla filled choice of topping, cheese onions, & cilantro.$6.00
- Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla, beans, and choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & Mexican sour cream.$5.00
- Chanclaso
Handmade maza azul huarache topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, & sliced avocado$10.00
- Taco Gringo
Flour tortilla, choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese.$3.75
Birria
- Quesabirria
3 grilled crispy corn tortillas, beef birria, & cheese$14.00
- Birria Street Tacos
3 double corn tortillas and beef birria. Topped with onions & cilantro$13.00
- Birria Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla, beef birria, chorizo, & cheese$14.00
- Birria Platter
Serves two. 2 quesabirria, 2 birria street tacos, and choice of birria gorditas or birria torta served with two sides of rice & two sides of consome$35.00
- Birria Gorditas
2 handmade gorditas, beef birria, cheese, & beans$14.00
- Birria Torta
Torta bun adobado, beef birria, chorizo, cheese, & beans$15.00
- Ramen Birria
Ramen noodle in consome, beef birria, cheese, fried egg, rabanos, cilantro, onions, & s/of tostadas$14.00
- Consomé Grande (No Carne)$9.00
- Consomé Grande con Carne$12.00
- Birria A la Carte
Platos
- Las Tres Chismosas
3 street corn tortilla tacos, choice of toppings, cilantro & onions. Served with Mexican rice , refried beans and grilled onions$13.00
- Enchiladas Rojas
3 traditional Mexican enchiladas rojas, filled with mozerella cheese, beef fajita or chicken fajita. Topped with grilled potatoes, Mexican sour cream, & queso fresco.$13.00
- Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo
3 enchiladas verdes, filled with onions and chicken fajita. Topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$15.00
- El Taquero
Choice of beef, chicken, or mixed with grilled onions & bell peppers. Choice of flour or corn tortillas$14.00
- Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla strips simmered in authentic red or green salsa with choice of beef or chicken. Topped with queso fresco & Mexican sour cream. Fried egg optional.$13.00
- Mole Enchiladas$16.00
- Chile Relleno$16.00
Tortas con Madre
- La Torta Chingona
Lightly toasted bun with pastor meat, chorizo, ham, salchicha franks, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado, & Doña Lena's creamy sauce$11.50
- La Torta Huevona
Lightly toasted bun with beans, cheese, bistek de puerco, chorizo, ham, fried egg, avocado, & Doña Lena's creamy sauce$11.50
- Torta del Chavo$9.00
- Pansazo (Bambaso)$12.00
- Chilaquil Torta$12.00
Antojos
Mas Antojos
A La Carte Menu
Specialty Plates
Sides
- Mexican Rice$2.75
- Refried Beans$2.75
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.50
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side Mexican Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$2.50
- Side of Fresco$2.50
- Side of Grilled Onion$2.00
- Grilled Jalapeño$1.00
- Cup of Consomé$3.50
- Side of Fries$3.50
- Side of Enchi. Potatoes$3.00
- Side Tortilla Maiz$1.50
- Side Tortilla Harina$2.00
- 1 Fried Egg$2.50
- Meat Side$5.00
- 32 oz Rice$9.00
- 32 oz Beans$9.00