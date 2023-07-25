Tacos El Gringo- Ghost Kitchen Santa Ana
REGULAR MENU
MENU
TACO
Protein on a corn tortilla topped with onion and cilantro.
QUESO TACO
Protein on a tortilla with a seared layer of cheese. Topped with onion and cilantro.
3 TACOS DE PAPA
Deep fried potato tacos topped with chipotle, onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
CHEESY SHRIMP TACO
Shrimp rolled in a red garlic salsa seared in a layer of cheese and topped with onion and cilantro.
MULITA
Protein, melted Monterrey jack cheese, onion and cilantro in between two corn tortillas.
QUESADILLA
14 inch flour tortilla folded in half, filled with protein, onion, and cilantro.
LOADED TOTS
Fries rolled with melted Monterrey jack cheese, topped with protein, onion, cilantro, chipotle, and cotija cheese.
BURRITOS
OG BURRITO
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
MOTHER TERESA
Pollo asado, chipotle, rice, beans, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro, and cheese.
KILLA CALI
Tri Tip, rice, tater tots, pickled onion, cilantro, crema, salsa verde, cheese, and avocado in a flour tortilla.
CHILAQUILE BURRITO
One protein, crispy green chilaquiles, crema, onion, cilantro, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
Beans and Monterrey Jack cheese burrito.
SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO
SPECIALS
KIDS MENU
BREAKFAST BURRITOS/ PLATES
BREAKFAST
CLASSIC BREAKFAST BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, house potatoes, cheese, onion, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.
FARMHOUSE BURRITO
Asada, bacon, avocado, scrambled egg, onion, cilantro, house potatoes, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
AY PAPA BURRITO
Chorizo, house potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, salsa roja, cheese, onion and cilantro