Appetizers
Fritangas
Empanadas
Gorditas
Huaraches
Thick long tortilla with choice of meat topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese sour cream and avocado
Molote
Sopes
Thick tortilla with choice of meat, topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream
Sopes Unidad
Flautas
Tacos Mexicanos
Shell Tacos
Flauta 1 pza
Quesadillas & Burritos
Quesadillas
Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat. Served with salad
Quesadilla De Camaron
Quesadilla De Flor De Calabaza
Quesadilla De Champinones
Burrito
Fajita Burrito Asada
Fajita Burrito Pollo
Fajita Burrito Day
Birria Burro Day
Burrito Day
Ord tacos birria
Fajitas
Tortas
Albañileras
Egg and mexican sausage tomato jalapeño avocado mayo cheese and beans
Cubana
Hot dog, ham, mexican, sausage and breaded beef, lettice, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo, cheese, and beans
Hawaiiana
Ham, pineapple, bacon breaded beef and hot dog, lettuce tomato jalapeno, avocado, mayo cheese and beans
Milanesa Pollo
Milanesa Res
Breaded beef or chicken, lettuce tomato jalapeno avocado mayo cheese and beans
Torta
Torta Oaxaquena
Ham, oaxaca cheese, tomato, jalepeños, avocado, mayo and beans
Tacos
Al Pastor
Grilled Pork
Asada
Grilled Steak
Barbacoa
Beef Barbacou
Camaron
Each
Campechano
Carnitas
Pork
Chicharrón
PorkSkin
Chorizo
Mexican Sausage
Lengua
Tongue
Ord Quesabirria
Pescado
Pollo
Chicken
Tripa
Tripe
Quesabirria Unidad
Taco De Fajita
Taco birria
Ord Tacos birria
Ord Tacos borrego
Sandwiches
Seafood Specials
Camarones a la Diabla
Deviled Shrimp, with rice salad and beans
Camarones a la Plancha
With rice, salad and beans.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded Shrimp with rice salad and beans
Camarones Huatulco
3 people - ten grilled shrimp, ten breaded shrimp and ten shrimp with bacon
Ceviche de Camarón
Coctel de Camarones
Onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado.
Mojarra Frita
With rice and salad.
Ostiones
Oysters
Tostada Ceviche (2)
Tuxtepecana
A pineapple filled with shrimp, octopus, crab and vegetables with a side of chips and chipotle dressing
Aguachiles
House Specials
20 De Noviembre
Serves 2 people - ribs, shrimp and a chicken breast over a bed of nopal and onions. Served with black beans and guacamole
Alambre Especial
Ham, pork, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and. Mozzarella cheese. Served with a salad
Alambre Regular
Beef fajitas, bacon, ham, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad
Antojitos Oaxaqueños
Stuffed chiles, chicken flautas, empanadas and vinegar pig feet.
Carne Asada
With rice, salad, charro beans and onions
Chicken and Rice
Choripollo
With rice, beans and salad
Chuletas a la Hawaiana
Pork chops topped with pineapple. Served with rice, beans and a salad
Chuletas a la Plancha
With rice, salad and charro beans
Combo Oaxaqueños
Mexican Sausage, grilled beef, grilled cheese, black beans, nopal salad, guacamole, tortillas
Costilla Asada
Dos Compadres
Grilled chicken breast, beef ribs, beans. Rice, nopal salad and tortillas
Enchilada Oaxaqueña
3 chicken tacos, steak, coloradito mole, lettuce, Mexican cheese and rice
Mata Hambre
Steak, pork, bacon, ham, onions, bell peppers, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Milanesa Pollo/Res Platillo
Mole Negro
With rice
Nopal Zapoteco
A nopal topped with beef fajita and oaxaca cheese and served with black beans and guacamole
Pechuga a la Plancha
With rice, salad, charro beans and onions
Caldo de Pollo Criollo
Pollo Asado
Marinated in our special spices with rice, radish and charro beans
Quesadilla Champiñones
Quesadilla Oaxaqueña
Ham, pork, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and a salad
Tlaconete
Mexican-style steak with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad
Tlayudas
Big crispy tortilla with steak and black beans or Mexican sausage, cabbage, tomato, avocado and Oaxaca cheese
Tostada de Asada/Pollo
One beef or chicken tostada
Tres Amigos
Grilled chicken breast, beef ribs, rilled shrimp, beans and nopal salad
Tres Primos
Four grilled shrimp, four breaded shrimp, four shrimp with bacon. Served with rice, beans and a salad
Vegetarian
Bell peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, pineopple and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad
botana camarones
Soup
Sides
Rice
Beans
Charro Beans
Fries
Tortillas
Nopales
Serrano Pepper (4)
Queso Fresco
Limón
Grilled Onions
Pico de Gallo
Grilled Steak (8 oz. )
Grilled Chicken (8 oz. )
Grilled Shrimp (10 pc. )
Salsa Molcajete
Ord. Aguacate
Ord. Quesillo
Ord. Crema
1/2 Ord. Carne
Ord. Costillas
Ord Lengua/Tripa
Salsa Extra
Ord Chips
Salsa tomate
Chile Relleno (2)
Queso Asado
Ensalada de Nopal
Ord. Camaron
Consome
Ord.patitas De Puerco
Ensalada Platillo
Salsas 8oz
Salsas 1L
Salsas 16oz
1/2 Frijoles Fritos(Refried)
Media Orden Charros
Huevo
ord.chapulines
ord.pepinos
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Enfrijoladas
Egg and steak or chicken.
Entomatadas
Enchiladas Verdes
With rice and beans.
Chilaquiles
Red or green, with beans.
Chiles Rellenos Queso
With rice, beans and salad.
Chicken and Rice (ACP)
Choripollo
With rice, beans and salad