Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole

$8.99

Guacamole with Chapulines

$10.99

Gringo Dip

$8.99

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Choriqueso

$8.99

Nachos

$9.50

Fritangas

Empanadas

$4.25

Gorditas

$4.99

Huaraches

$8.99

Thick long tortilla with choice of meat topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese sour cream and avocado

Molote

$3.99

Sopes

$9.99

Thick tortilla with choice of meat, topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream

Sopes Unidad

$4.25

Flautas

$12.99

Tacos Mexicanos

$11.50

Shell Tacos

$12.99

Flauta 1 pza

$2.75

Quesadillas & Burritos

Quesadillas

$9.99

Flour tortillas with cheese and choice of meat. Served with salad

Quesadilla De Camaron

$12.50

Quesadilla De Flor De Calabaza

$5.99

Quesadilla De Champinones

$5.99

Burrito

$10.99

Fajita Burrito Asada

$12.99

Fajita Burrito Pollo

$12.99

Fajita Burrito Day

$9.00

Birria Burro Day

$9.00

Burrito Day

$7.00

Ord tacos birria

$11.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken or beef, comes with rice beans and salad

Mixed fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp chicken and beef, comes with rice beans and salad

Fajitas express

$14.99

Tortas

Albañileras

$10.99

Egg and mexican sausage tomato jalapeño avocado mayo cheese and beans

Cubana

$12.99

Hot dog, ham, mexican, sausage and breaded beef, lettice, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo, cheese, and beans

Hawaiiana

$12.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon breaded beef and hot dog, lettuce tomato jalapeno, avocado, mayo cheese and beans

Milanesa Pollo

$12.99

Milanesa Res

$12.99

Breaded beef or chicken, lettuce tomato jalapeno avocado mayo cheese and beans

Torta

$10.99

Torta Oaxaquena

$11.99

Ham, oaxaca cheese, tomato, jalepeños, avocado, mayo and beans

Tacos

--------

Al Pastor

$3.50

Grilled Pork

Asada

$3.50

Grilled Steak

Barbacoa

$3.50

Beef Barbacou

Camaron

$4.50

Each

Campechano

$3.50

Campechano

Carnitas

$3.50

Pork

Chicharrón

$3.50

PorkSkin

Chorizo

$3.50

Mexican Sausage

Lengua

$4.50

Tongue

Ord Quesabirria

$13.50

Pescado

$3.50

Pollo

$3.50

Chicken

Tripa

$4.50

Tripe

Quesabirria Unidad

$3.75

Taco De Fajita

$4.00

Taco birria

$3.75

Ord Tacos birria

$11.99

Ord Tacos borrego

$13.99

Sandwiches

Hamburguesa Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato, cheese, lettuce, ham, bacon, onions, pineapple, mayonnaise and jalapeño. Comes with fries.

Hamburguesa Regular

$6.99

Tomato, cheese, lettuce, onions, mayonnaise and jalapeño. Comes with fries.

Hot Dogs

$3.50

Tomato, onions and jalapeño.

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Beef or chicken

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Seafood Specials

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Deviled Shrimp, with rice salad and beans

Camarones a la Plancha

$15.99

With rice, salad and beans.

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Breaded Shrimp with rice salad and beans

Camarones Huatulco

$29.99

3 people - ten grilled shrimp, ten breaded shrimp and ten shrimp with bacon

Ceviche de Camarón

$15.99

Coctel de Camarones

$17.99

Onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado.

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

With rice and salad.

Ostiones

$22.99

Oysters

Tostada Ceviche (2)

$12.99

Tuxtepecana

$18.99

A pineapple filled with shrimp, octopus, crab and vegetables with a side of chips and chipotle dressing

Aguachiles

$23.00

House Specials

20 De Noviembre

$19.99

Serves 2 people - ribs, shrimp and a chicken breast over a bed of nopal and onions. Served with black beans and guacamole

Alambre Especial

$11.99

Ham, pork, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and. Mozzarella cheese. Served with a salad

Alambre Regular

$11.99

Beef fajitas, bacon, ham, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Antojitos Oaxaqueños

$38.99+

Stuffed chiles, chicken flautas, empanadas and vinegar pig feet.

Carne Asada

$18.99

With rice, salad, charro beans and onions

Chicken and Rice

$9.50

Choripollo

$13.99

With rice, beans and salad

Chuletas a la Hawaiana

$14.99

Pork chops topped with pineapple. Served with rice, beans and a salad

Chuletas a la Plancha

$12.99

With rice, salad and charro beans

Combo Oaxaqueños

$18.99

Mexican Sausage, grilled beef, grilled cheese, black beans, nopal salad, guacamole, tortillas

Costilla Asada

$17.99

Dos Compadres

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, beef ribs, beans. Rice, nopal salad and tortillas

Enchilada Oaxaqueña

$14.99

3 chicken tacos, steak, coloradito mole, lettuce, Mexican cheese and rice

Mata Hambre

$11.99

Steak, pork, bacon, ham, onions, bell peppers, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Milanesa Pollo/Res Platillo

$12.99

Mole Negro

$13.99

With rice

Nopal Zapoteco

$17.99

A nopal topped with beef fajita and oaxaca cheese and served with black beans and guacamole

Pechuga a la Plancha

$12.99

With rice, salad, charro beans and onions

Caldo de Pollo Criollo

$16.99

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Marinated in our special spices with rice, radish and charro beans

Quesadilla Champiñones

$6.99

Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$9.50

Ham, pork, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and a salad

Tlaconete

$12.99

Mexican-style steak with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Tlayudas

$18.99

Big crispy tortilla with steak and black beans or Mexican sausage, cabbage, tomato, avocado and Oaxaca cheese

Tostada de Asada/Pollo

$4.99

One beef or chicken tostada

Tres Amigos

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast, beef ribs, rilled shrimp, beans and nopal salad

Tres Primos

$18.99

Four grilled shrimp, four breaded shrimp, four shrimp with bacon. Served with rice, beans and a salad

Vegetarian

$9.25

Bell peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, pineopple and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

botana camarones

$29.99

Soup

Menudo

$14.99

Served with tortillas, lime, chopped onions and cilantro

Caldo de Res

$16.99

Served with tortillas, lime, chopped onions and cilantro

Caldo de Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp Soup

Pozole

$11.99

7 mares

$22.00

Medio Menudo

$7.99

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.99

Fries

$2.99

Tortillas

$2.00

Nopales

$3.50

Serrano Pepper (4)

$3.00

Queso Fresco

$2.99

Limón

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Grilled Steak (8 oz. )

$7.99

Grilled Chicken (8 oz. )

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp (10 pc. )

$10.50

Salsa Molcajete

$3.99

Ord. Aguacate

$4.00

Ord. Quesillo

$4.50

Ord. Crema

$2.50

1/2 Ord. Carne

$7.99

Ord. Costillas

$10.99

Ord Lengua/Tripa

$9.00

Salsa Extra

$0.50

Ord Chips

$2.00

Salsa tomate

$2.99

Chile Relleno (2)

$4.99

Queso Asado

$3.75

Ensalada de Nopal

$4.50

Ord. Camaron

$9.99

Consome

$3.00

Ord.patitas De Puerco

$5.99

Chile Relleno(2)

$7.50

Ensalada Platillo

$4.99

Salsas 8oz

$4.99

Salsas 1L

$10.99

Salsas 16oz

$6.99

1/2 Frijoles Fritos(Refried)

$1.50

Media Orden Charros

$1.75

Huevo

$2.00

ord.chapulines

$7.99

ord.pepinos

$2.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

With rice and beans.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

With French fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

With French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

With French fries.

Hot Dogs Kids

$6.99

With French Fries.

Taco Asada or Chicken

$6.99

With rice and beans.

Lunch Specials

Enfrijoladas

$13.50

Egg and steak or chicken.

Entomatadas

$13.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.50

With rice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$13.50

Red or green, with beans.

Chiles Rellenos Queso

$14.99

With rice, beans and salad.

Chicken and Rice (ACP)

$12.50

Choripollo

$13.99

With rice, beans and salad

Huevos Al gusto

$11.00

Picaditas

$3.75

Ord Picaditas

$11.99

Libras

Libra Carne

$26.00

Media Libra Carne

$14.99

Media Libra Pork

$11.00

Media Libra Pollo

$10.00

Breakfast

HUEVOS

Huevos Divorciados

$9.00

Huevos Estrellados en salsa de Nopales

$9.00

Huevos con Jamon

$9.00

Huevos Revueltos

$9.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.00

TACOS

Huevos en Salsa

$2.75

Papas con Huevo

$2.75

Mole con Pollo Deshebrado

$2.75

Picadillo

$2.75

Bistec con Nopales

$2.75

Chicharron en salsa roja

$2.75

picadillo

$2.75

ESPECIALIDADES

Costilla de Puerco

$10.00

Carne de Jugo

$10.00

ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA

Memelitas

$3.25

Moyete

$4.25

Tamales

$3.50

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.99

Chilaquiles Verde

$9.99

Entomatadas

$9.00

Enfrijoladas

$9.00

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$9.00

Chorizo con Huevo

$9.00

TORTAS

Jamon

$8.00

Queso Asado y Chorizo

$9.00

Queso,Jamon y chorizo

$10.00

BURRITOS

Chorizo Con Huevo

$8.50

Papa con Chorizo

$8.50

Papa con Huevo

$8.50

Picadillo

$8.50

PANCAKES

Tradicionales

$8.00

Tradicionales Con Fruta

$10.00

Bebidas

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca Regular

$3.75

Agua Fresca Nino

$3.50

Aguas Frescas Refil

$1.25

Aguas refrescas To go

$4.50

Bebidadas Calientes

Calientes

Te

$3.00

Cafe

$3.00

Champurrado

$3.50

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Avena con Leche

$3.50

Arroz con Leche

$3.50

Chocolate con leche

$3.50

Licores

Tequila

Reposado

Premium

Silver

Anejo

Mezcal

Luna Azul

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$10.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.99

Vodka

Skyy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Aboolut

$8.00

Wiskey

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Buchanan

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Hennesy

$14.99

Cervezas

Domestic (Deep Copy)

Budlight

$4.00

Bud Light, Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Imported (Deep Copy)

Corona

$4.50

Corona Caguama

$8.99

Heineken, Tecate, Pacífico, Victoria, Dos Equis (XX) Lager

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Dos XX Amber

$4.50

Dos XX Lager

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Caguama

$8.99

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Victoria Caguama

$8.99