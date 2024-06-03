Online ordering coming 5/8!
Tacos El Norte Lake Bluff
Margs/Cocktails 2GO (OO)
- House Marg TOGO
Shaken-on the rocks house marg (any flavor)
- House Frozen TOGO
Frozen house marg (any flavor), sangria swirl, rosé swirl)
- Top Shelf TOGO
Casamigos,Gran Marnier, Freshly Squeeze Mix
- Skinny TOGO
Skinny - Casamigos, Patron Citronage, Freshly squeezed lime, housemade simple syrup
- Sangria TOGO
Brandy Red Sangria or Rosé Peach Sangria
- Piña Colada TOGO
Malibu, Bacardi, cocunut cream and pineapple juice
Appetizers (OO)
- Guacamole & Chips
mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, saltt served with chips$6.00+
- Queso Dip & Chips
monterrey jack cheese sauce, tomato, onion, cilantro served with chips$6.00+
- Elote Dip & Chips
pan fried corn, cotija cheee, mayonaisse, butter, tajin spice served with chips$7.50+
- Ceviche & Chips
lime cured tilapia, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño served with chips and valentina salsa$12.99+
- Quesadilla Platter
large cheese quesadilla served with lettuce, guac, pico de gallo, sour cream (may add protein)$9.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
large grilled fajita veggie quesadilla served with lettuce, guac, pico de gallo, sour cream (may add protein)$13.99
- Quesabirria
4 pieces of lamb stewed quesadillas fried in lamb juice and served with onion, cilantro, lime and dipping lamb stew$15.25+
- Queso Fundido
melted cheese over tomato, onoin, cilantro, topped with sour cream and serve with flour tortillas (may add protein)$8.25
- Nachos
chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños (may add protein)$9.99
- Fajita Nachos
chips topped with refried beans, grilled fajitas veggies, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream$13.99
- Carne Asada Fries
fries, topped witih taco steak, queso cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream$13.99
- Shrimp Coctel & Chips
chilled shrimp served in a homemade mexican shrimp cocktail sauce with tomato, onoin, cilantro, avocao, lime, and chips$14.25+
Tacos (OO)
- Tacos Single
choice protein served on corn or flour tortillas - most tacos served with lettuce, tomato, onoin & cilantro or mex style - onion & cilantro$3.30
- Shrimp Taco
grilled shrimp topped with pico de galo, and avocado$4.80
- Fish Taco
grilled fish topped with pico de galo, and avocado$4.80
- Julio Taco
thinly sliced ribeye grilled with onion & jalapeño and melted cheese$5.50
- Torpedo Taco
steak with grilled onion, rice, fried egg, and melted cheese served on flour tortilla$5.60
- Vegan Taco
black beans topped with pico de galo, and avocado$3.80
- 3 Taco Dinner
3 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans$13.29
- 3 Shrimp Taco Dinner
3 grilled shrimp tacos topped with pico and avocado served with rice and beans$17.29
- 1 Taco Dinner
1 taco with choice filling served with rice and beans$9.29
- 4 Taco Dinner
4 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans$15.79
- 3 Fish Taco Dinner
3 grilled fish tacos topped with pico and avocado served with rice and beans$16.29
- 3 Julio T Dinner$19.99
- 2 Taco Dinner
2 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans$10.49
- 5 Taco Dinner
5 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans$20.29
- 3 Vegan Taco Dinner
3 black bean tacos topped with pico and avocado served with refried beans and salad$13.29
Fajitas (OO)
- Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas Combo
Jumbo shrimp & chicken breast grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$32.29
- Shrimp & Steak Fajitas Combo
Jumbo shrimp & skirt steak grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$32.29
- El Norte Fajitas Chicken, Steak, Shrimp
Chicken breast, skirt steak, shrimp grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$34.29
- Steak Fajitas
Skirt steak grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken breast grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$17.29
- Steak & Chicken Fajita Combo
Chicken breast & skirt steak grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$29.29
- Family Fajitas
Steak Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, 16oz rice, 16oz beans, 12 tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, small chips$39.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Mushroom, carrots, potato, onion, green pepper, tomato, served with rice, beans, tortillas$14.29
- Vegan Fajitas
Mushroom, carrots, potato, onion, green pepper, tomato, served with Salad, refried beans, tortillas$14.29
Burritos (OO)
- Burrito
choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese$8.50
- Burrito Supremo
choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, sour cream, rice$9.00
- Suizo Burrito
choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese topped with your choice of sauce and melted cheese$12.25
- Chimichanga
choice of protein, beans, and cheese, topped with choice of sauce and melted cheese.$12.25
- Papi Burrito
foot long burrito-choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, sour cream, avocado$14.99
- Chico Burrito
small burrrito with choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese$7.50
- Fajita Burrito
choice of protein grilled with onoin, green pepper, tomato, beans, and cheese
- Vegan Fajita Burrito
grilled onoin, green pepper, tomato, mushroom, carrots, potato, beans, avocado$13.00
- Alambre Burrito
steak, pastor, chorizo, grilled oinoin & green pepper, lettuce, avocado, beans, cheese$12.00
- Torpedo Burrito
choice of protein, grilled onion, lettuce, beans, cheese topped 2 fried eggs$11.00
- Cali Burrito
steak, fries, queso dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole$15.99
- Burrito 2 Meats
choice of proteins, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese$10.50
Soup & Salad (OO)
- Taco Salad
choice protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato, onion & cilantro, beans, tortillas crisps, salsa dressing$10.50
- Avocado Salad
avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, jalapeño ranch (may add protein)$12.50
- Fajita Taco Salad
choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, beans, guacamole, salsa dressing$13.99
- Tortilla Soup
chipotle broth, chicken, potato, carrots, tortillas crisps, cheese$6.99+
- Chicken Rice Soup
clear broth, chicken, rice, carrots$6.99+
- Caldo de Res (Beef & Veggie Stew)
beef stew, potato, carrot, corn, served with onion, cilantro, lime, tortillas$9.29+
- Pozole Rojo (Pork Shoulder & Hominy Stew)
pork shoulder and hominy stew in red chile broth served with lettuce, onion, cilantro, lime$9.29+
- Caldo de Camarón (Shrimp & Veggie Stew)
shrimp stew, carrots, potato, corn, served with onion, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas$10.99+
- Caldo de Birria (Lamb Stew)
lamb stew served with onion, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas$10.99+
Tortas (OO)
- Torta
mexican sandwhich, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, sour cream$8.50
- Torta Milanesa Res
choice of breaded ribeye, grilled jalapeño & onion, lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, melted cheese$9.99
- Milanesa Pollo Torta
choice of breaded chicken, grilled jalapeño & onion, lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, melted cheese$9.99
- Cubano Torta
breaded ribeye, chorizo, pastor, melted cheese, mayonaisse, mustard, avocado, pickled jalapeño$12.00
- Lomo Torta
grilled ribeye sautéed in spicy diabla sauce, beaans, cheese, sour cream$9.50
- Pechuga Torta
grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, pickled jalapeño$9.99
- Poblano Torta
cheese-filled chile relleno poblano pepper, topped with ranchero sauce, beans, sour cream$8.50
Traditional Favorite Dinners (OO)
- 3 Enchiladas Dinner
3 enchiladas - tortillas rolled and filled with choice filling(s) topped with melted cheese, and choice sauce and served with rice and beans$13.50
- 2 Tostadas Dinner
2 tostadas- open face hard shell with choice filling(s), beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice and beans$16.50
- 3 Tamales Dinner
3 pork tamales in green sauce served with rice and beans$14.50
- 2 Sopés Dinner
2 sopés- open face thick handmade tortilla with choice filling(s), beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice and beans$16.50
- 2 Gorditas Dinner
2 gorditas-hand made tortilla "pocket sliced" with choice filling(s), beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice and beans$16.50
- 2 Chiles Rellenos Dinner
2 chile rellenos filled with cheese topped with rancherso sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas$17.99
- 3 Flautas Dinner
3 flautas - deep fried taquitos with choice filling(s) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and served with rice and beans$14.99
- 2 Quesadillas Dinner
2 Cheese Quesadillas served with rice and beans - can add filling.$10.99
- 2 Jr. Burritos Dinner
2 small burritos with choice filling(s), lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese served with rice and beans$17.50
Combos (OO)
- Burrito Combo - B, T, Q
Small burrito, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$15.50
- Tostada Combo - Tos, T, Q
Tostada, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$15.50
- Sopé Combo - S, T, Q
Sopé, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$16.50
- Gordita Combo - G, T, Q
Gordita, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$16.50
- Chile Combo - Ch Rell T, Q
Chile Relleno, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$17.75
- El Norte Combo - B, Tost, T, Q
Small burrito, tostada, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$18.99
- Papi Combo - S, G, T, Q
Sopé, gorditas, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans$19.50
Snacks (OO)
- Tostada
Open face hard shell with choice filling, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream$5.99
- Burrito Chico
Small burrito wrap, with choice filling, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese$7.50
- Flauta
Tortillas roll with choice filling, deep fried, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream$3.99
- Enchilada
Tortilla roll with choice filling topped with melted cheese and choice of sauce$3.50
- Sopé
Open face thick handmade tortilla with choice filling, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream$5.99
- Chile Relleno
Cheese filled poblano, egg white battered and fried topped with ranchero sauce$8.50
- Quesadilla
Tortillas grilled with melted cheese$3.25
- Gordita
Hand made tortilla "pocket sliced" with choice filling, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream$5.99
Breakfast (OO)
- Huevos con Chorizo
2 eggs scrambled with chorizo served with rice, beans, and tortillas$13.29
- Huevos Rancheros
2 fried eggs topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas$13.29
- Huevos a la Mexicana
2 eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, jalapeño, served with rice, beans, tortillas$13.29
- Chilaquiles
fried tortillas sauteed with choice sauce topped with cheese and served with rice and beans (can add eggs and taco meat)$11.49
- Huevos con Asada
2 eggs scrambled with steak served with rice, beans, and tortillas$13.29
- Breakfast Burrito Supreme
Supreme burrito served with eggs scrambled with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, beans cheese, sour cream, rice inside and served with rice and beans$14.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla Platter
Large quesadillas with scrambled egg with your choice of meat, lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo$15.99
- Carne Asada con Breakfast
Thick-cut skirt steak served with your choice breakfast, rice and beans$25.29
- Huevos con Jamon
2 eggs scrambled with ham served with rice, beans, and tortillas$13.29
Entrées Favorites - Carnes (OO)
- Carne Asada
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Carne Asada c/ 4 Camar
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order with 4 grilled jumbo shrimp served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$29.29
- Carnes Asada c/ Chile Rell
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order served wtih chile relleno, rice, beans, tortillas$27.29
- Tampiqueña
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order served with cheese enchilada with mole sauce, rice, beans, tortillas$21.29
- Alambre Dinner
Taco meat lovers - steak, pastor, chorizo grilled with onion, green pepper and topped with melted cheese served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$18.29
- Alambre c/ 4 Camar Dinner
Taco meat lovers - steak, pastor, chorizo grilled with onion, green pepper plus 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and topped with melted cheese served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$27.29
- Bistec a la Mexicana
Skirt steak strips sautéed wtih onion and jalapeños served with rice, beans, tortillas$19.29
- Bistec Ranchero
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas$21.29
- Lomo Encebollado
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled wtih onions served with rice, beans, tortillas$19.29
- Lomo Encebollado c/4 Camar
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled wtih onions and 4 grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas$27.29
- Lomo en Chile de Arbol
Thinly sliced ribeye sauteéd in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas$19.29
- Lomo en Chile c/ 4 Camar
Thinly sliced ribeye sauteéd in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce and 4 grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas$27.29
- Milanesa De Pollo Dinner
Thinly-sliced breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, tortillas$17.50
- Chipotle Chicken
Chicken breast strips sauteéd in spicy chipotle sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas$16.99
- Pollo en Mole
Chicken thighs smothered in mole rojo topped with sesame seed served with rice, beans, tortillas$16.50
- Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$17.29
- Milanesa De Res Dinner
Thinly-sliced breaded ribeye served with rice, beans, tortillas$19.50
Seafood Entrées - Mariscos (OO)
- Camaron a la Diabla
7 jumbo shrimp sauteéd in spicy diabla sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Camaron a la Planxa
7 jumbo shrimp grilled served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$19.29
- Camaron al Mojo Ajo
7 jumbo shrimp sauteéd in garlic butter served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Camaron a la Mexicana
7 jumbo shrimp grilled with jalapeño & onion, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Camaron Empanizado
7 jumbo shrimp hand-breaded and fried served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Tilapia a la Planxa
Grilled tilapia served with rice, beans, tortillas$19.29
- Tilapia c/ 7 Camar
Grilled tilapia with 7 jumbo served with rice, beans, tortillas$31.29
- Camaron Borracho
7 jumbo shrimp sauteéd in tequila butter sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Tilapia Empanizada
Hand-breaded tilapia served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Mojarra Frita
Bone-in whole tilapia deep fried served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.29
- Mojarra c/7 Camar
Bone-in whole tilapia deep fried with 7 grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas$35.49
- Huachinango
Bone-in whole red snapper deep fried served with rice, beans, tortillas$24.49
Parrilladas - Meat and Seafood Platters (OO)
- Parrillada Meat Plattter
grilled chicken breast, milanesa breaded chicken, milanes breaded ribeye, lomo -grilled ribeye, chorizo, grilled fajita veggies, rice, beans, tortillas$70.00+
- Parrillada - Seafood Platter
mojarra - bone-in whole fried tilapia, grilled and breaded tilapia, breaded shrimp, shrimp a la diabla, fajita veggies, rice, beans, tortillas$87.00+
- Parrillada - Meat & Seafood Platter
mojarra - bone-in whole fried tilapia, milanesa breaded chicken, chorizo, lomo - grilled ribeye, grilled and breaded tilapia, breaded shrimp, shrimp a la diabla, fajita veggies, rice, beans, tortillas$87.00+
Sides (OO)
- pickled jalapeños$2.50+
- chile torreados$2.50+
- mexican rice - arroz$3.00+
- refried beans - beans$3.00+
- black beans - frijol negro$4.00+
- guacamole$5.00+
- avocado$5.00
- mole rojo$3.00+
- mole verde$3.00+
- ranchero salsa$3.00+
- salsa de chips$2.00+
- chips$2.00+
- queso dip sauce$5.00+
- queso - cheese$2.50+
- red taco sauce$3.00+
- green taco sauce$3.00+
- fries - papas$5.00
- pico de gallo$2.50+
- 4 Corn Tortillas$2.50
- 4 Flour Tortillas$2.50
Kids Menu (OO)
- kids taco
Taco with choice filling, lettuce and cheese and choice fries or rice&beans$8.49
- kids burrito
Small burrito with choice filling, lettuce, beans, cheese and choice side$12.99
- kids quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla may add filling with choice side$8.49
- kids nachitos
Small cheese nachos, beans, may add filling with choice side$12.99
- kids tenders
Chicken tenders with choice side$10.99
- kids mac n cheese
Cheese macaroni with choice side$10.99
Dessert (OO)
- Mexican Hot Chocolate
Chocolate, cinammon, nutmeg, milk$5.00
- Mexican Chocolate Shake
Chocolate, cinammon, nutmeg, milk, ice cream$7.00
- Horchata Shake
horchata, cinammon, nutmeg, ice cream$7.00
- Churro Sundae
cinammon churros with ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream$10.00
- Fried Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream coated in raisin bran, egg washed and flash fried$7.00
- Sopapillas
cinammon chips topped with cinammon sugar and vanilla ice cream$7.00
- Churros
cinammon churros with chocolate$7.00
- Flan
mexican caramel custard$7.00
Drinks (OO)
Burrito Pans
- Jr Burritos
Junior burritos cut in half with choice filling.$150.00+
- Breakfast Burritos
Supreme Burritos filled with eggs scrambled with your choice of meat, lettuce, beans, cheese, sour cream, rice.$275.00+
- Supreme Burritos$225.00+
- Fajita Burritos$150.00+
- MiniChimichangas
Small, deep-fried burritos with choice filling cheese and beans.$0+
