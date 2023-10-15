Tacos El Perico 702 Douglas Ave
DRINKS
Aqua Fresca
Glass bottles
LUNCH/DINNER
Tacos
Mixta- Tripa con Bistec
Asada
Steak
Chorizo y Asada
Cabeza
Beef Cheek
Chorizo
Mexican Chorizo
Tripa
Tripe
Lengua
Beef Tongue
Camaron
Shrimp
Al Pastor
Pork
Carnitas
Pork
Pescado
Fish
Free Taco- Grand opening promotion
Pollo
Picadillo
Barbacoa
Pollo/Asada Mix
Birria
Burritos
Tortas
Torta Cubana
Milanesa, Al pastor, ham, chorizo, hot dog, con lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño
Torta Hawaiana
Hawaiian Torta- Ham, pineapple, panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño,avocado
Torta
Choice of meat with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado
Torta Especial
Chicken or Beef Milanesa, Ham, and Panela cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado, refried beans
Torta de Milanesa
Quesadillas
Gorditas
Birria
Tamales
Kids Meals
Entrees
Especial
Steak, chicken, shrimp, Bistec, pollo, camarón, melted cheese side of beans and rice
Bistec a la Mexicana
Onion, jalapeño, tomato y special salsa side of beans and rice
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp simmered in a spicy guajillo sauce side of beans and rice
Carne asada
Skirt steak served with cactus, chambray onion w/ a side of beans & rice
Molcajete
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, cactus, cambray onion, queso fresco, molcajete salsa with a side of beans and rice
Platillo Tres Tacos
Arroz y Frijoles
Platillo Tres Tamales
Arroz y Frijoles
Chips To Go
Extras
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Entrees
Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in choice of salsa (green or red) topped skirt steak, sour cream and queso fresco and a side of chorizo refried beans
Migas
Fried pieces of tortilla and scrambled eggs and a side of chorizo refried beans
Huevos Rancheros
2 fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas, ham with a side of chorizo refried beans and rice topped with queso fresco
Huevos Divorciados
2 fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas divided by chorizo refried beans, one egg topped with red salsa and other with green salsa
Huevos a la Mexicana
Mixture of sautéed onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and scrambled eggs with a side of chorizo refried beans