DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Large Fountain Drink

$3.99

Medium fountain drink

$2.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.89

Filtered water

Aqua Fresca

Spanish for “fresh water,” aguas frescas are light, non-alcoholic drinks made with one or more fruits, flowers or other natural, often seasonal ingredients mixed with sugar and water

Large

$5.00

Medium

$4.00

Glass bottles

Coca cola

$2.69

LUNCH/DINNER

Tacos

Your choice of corn or flour tortilla, along with a meat of your choice. Served with cilantro and onion.

Mixta- Tripa con Bistec

$4.00

Asada

$3.50

Steak

Chorizo y Asada

$4.00

Cabeza

$3.75

Beef Cheek

Chorizo

$3.75

Mexican Chorizo

Tripa

$4.00

Tripe

Lengua

$4.00

Beef Tongue

Camaron

$4.50

Shrimp

Al Pastor

$3.50

Pork

Carnitas

$3.50

Pork

Pescado

$4.75

Fish

Free Taco- Grand opening promotion

Pollo

$3.50

Picadillo

$3.50

Barbacoa

$3.50

Pollo/Asada Mix

$3.75

Birria

$4.75

Burritos

13" flour tortilla wrap. Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheese and avocado.

Cali Burrito

$11.99

Filled with cubed carne asada, hot French fries, Mexican blend shredded cheese and sour cream

Burrito

$10.99

Tortas

Mexican bread with beans and your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream and avocado

Torta Cubana

$13.99

Milanesa, Al pastor, ham, chorizo, hot dog, con lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño

Torta Hawaiana

$10.99

Hawaiian Torta- Ham, pineapple, panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño,avocado

Torta

$9.99

Choice of meat with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado

Torta Especial

$12.99

Chicken or Beef Milanesa, Ham, and Panela cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado, refried beans

Torta de Milanesa

$10.99

Quesadillas

13" tortilla wrap tortilla with choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and sour cream

Quesadilla con tortilla de Harina

$7.99

Choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato

Quesadillas de masa frita

$7.99

Choice of meat, sour cream, cheese

Gorditas

Choice of meat served with cilantro, onion sour cream, and cheese.

Gorditas al comal

$6.99

Gorditas de masa fritas

$4.99

Choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, cheese

Birria

3 tacos con consomé

$13.50

Corn tortilla, cilantro, onion

2 Quesabirria con consome

$10.99

Maruchan a la birria

$12.50

Ramen topped with birra, cilantro, onion with side of 1 quesabirria

Single Quesabirra

$5.00

Tamales

Tamales

$2.85+

Any filling

Kids Meals

Kids meal- Taco

$6.99

1 Taco- Choice of meat

Kids meal- Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids meal- Tamal

$6.99

*Choice of Fries or Rice

Entrees

Especial

$24.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, Bistec, pollo, camarón, melted cheese side of beans and rice

Bistec a la Mexicana

$15.99

Onion, jalapeño, tomato y special salsa side of beans and rice

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.99

Shrimp simmered in a spicy guajillo sauce side of beans and rice

Carne asada

$15.99

Skirt steak served with cactus, chambray onion w/ a side of beans & rice

Molcajete

$26.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, cactus, cambray onion, queso fresco, molcajete salsa with a side of beans and rice

Platillo Tres Tacos

$11.99

Arroz y Frijoles

Platillo Tres Tamales

$12.99

Arroz y Frijoles

Chips To Go

Chips

$1.00

Chips & Salsa to go

$1.50

Extras

Avocado

$0.75

Beans

$2.50

Cilantro

Guacamole

$1.99

Jalapeno

$0.50

Onion

Rice

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Fries

$3.99

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Tacos

Comes with beans, potatoes, and egg with your choice of chorizo, bacon, sausage.

Taco Egg and Machacado

$4.75

Machacado con Huevo

Taco Eggs and Bacon

$4.50

Tocino con Huevo

Taco Eggs and Ham

$4.50

Taco Eggs and Chorizo

$4.50

Chorizo con Huevo

Taco Eggs and Beans

$4.50

Frijoles con Huevo

Taco potato & chorizo

$4.50

Papa con Chorizo

Taco en salsa verde

$4.75

Guisado carne en salsa

Breakfast Entrees

Chilaquiles

$9.95+

Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in choice of salsa (green or red) topped skirt steak, sour cream and queso fresco and a side of chorizo refried beans

Migas

$9.95

Fried pieces of tortilla and scrambled eggs and a side of chorizo refried beans

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

2 fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas, ham with a side of chorizo refried beans and rice topped with queso fresco

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

2 fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas divided by chorizo refried beans, one egg topped with red salsa and other with green salsa

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

Mixture of sautéed onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and scrambled eggs with a side of chorizo refried beans

Tamal Entrée

$11.99

Miscellaneous

Gorditas al comal

$6.99

Tamales

$2.85

WEEKEND SPECIALS

MENUDO

Menudo

$13.75

Barbacoa by the lb.

Barbacoa

$12.99

Carnitas by the lb

Carnitas

$12.99