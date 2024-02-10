TACOS EL WEY MANHEIM
CHIPS & SIDES
- CHIPS AND PICO DE GALLO$3.50
mild tomato salsa and a side of tortilla chips
- CHIPS AND GUACAMOLE$5.50
creamy avocado with tomato, cilantro, and red onion
- ESQUITES$4.99
street corn in a cup with mayo, cheese ,and Tajin(chili powder)
- NACHOS$11.99
tortilla chips topped with beans, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce, and protein of your choice
- REFRIED BEANS$2.99
refried pinto beans
- RICE$2.99
Mexican style rice
- ENPANADAS$2.99
fried buttery pie dough stuffed with seasoned ground beef and cheese
TACOS
- TACO DE BISTEC (steak)$3.25
grilled steak on a corn tortilla topped with white onion & cilantro
- TACO DE CHORIZO (spicy pork sausage)$3.25
spicy pork sausage on a corn tortilla topped with white onion and cilantro
- TACO DE POLLO (chicken)$2.99
grilled seasoned chicken on a corn tortilla topped white onion and cilantro
- TACO CAMPECHANO (mix steak and sausage)$3.25
mixed steak and spicy pork sausage on a corn tortilla topped with white onion and cilantro
TORTAS
- CHORIQUESO TORTA$11.99
Mexican telera bread, pinto beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato ,jalapeño, avocado, spicy Mexican sausage, and Oaxaca cheese
- POLLITO CHICKEN TORTA$11.99
Mexican telera bread, pinto beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, seasoned chicken, and Oaxaco cheese
- LA CAMPECHANA TORTA$12.99
Mexican telera bread, pinto beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, steak, spicy pork sausage, and Oaxaca cheese
BURRITOS
- BURRITO EL WEY$13.99
white flour tortilla, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, steak, seasoned chicken, and Oaxaca cheese
- BURRITO LA VACA$12.99
white flour tortilla, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, steak, and Oaxaca cheese
- BURRITO EL CAMPO (vegetarian)$11.99
white flour tortilla, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled fajita veggies, and Oaxaca cheese
- BURRITO EL RELLENO$14.99
white four tortilla, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, steak, seasoned chicken, spicy sausage, and Oaxaca cheese