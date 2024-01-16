Tacos Los Primos
Food
Seafood
- Coctel De Camaron$14.99
Cold broiled shrimp, mixed in our special cocktail sauce and served with onion, tomatoes and avocado
- Mojarra$12.50
Whole fried tilapia, served with rice and salad
- Tostados De Camaron$10.50
3 pieces. Shrimp marinate with lime juice and pico de gallo, topped with avocado and served over a tostada
- Tilapia$9.99
3 pieces. Fish marinated with lime juice and pico de gallo, topped with avocado and served over a tostada
Quesadillas
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled onion, grilled green pepper, grilled tomatoes, cheese and shrimp, served with beans, rice, avocado, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
- Steak Quesadilla$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled onion, grilled green pepper, grilled tomatoes, cheese and steak, served with beans, rice, avocado, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with grilled onion, grilled green pepper, grilled tomatoes, cheese and chicken, served with beans, rice, avocado, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
- Texas Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled onion, grilled green pepper, grilled tomatoes, with steak, chicken and shrimp, served with beans and rice on the side
Fajitas
- Texas Fajitas$15.25
Tender-sliced steak, chicken and shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes and tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$14.25
Tender-sliced steak grilled with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes and tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas$13.25
Tender-sliced chicken grilled with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes and tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$14.25
Shrimp cooked with onion, tomatoes and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, avocado and tortillas
Hot Subs
Desayunos Mexicanos
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.25
Served with red sauce
- Chicken Nuggets (9 Pieces)$5.29
Served with BBQ sauce or sweet & sour sauce
- Cheese Fries$5.50
Bacon, green onions, Monterey Cheddar & sour cream
- Chicken Tenders (4 Pieces)$5.75
Served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard sauce
- French Fries$2.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$7.99
5 chicken tenders covered in hot sauce with celery & blue cheese or ranch
- Wings (Traditional)$11.50
10 pieces. Served with celery & blue cheese or ranch
- Wings (Boneless)$10.00
Served with celery & blue cheese or ranch
- Nachos Grande$9.50
Steak, chicken, chorizo or al pastor, tortilla chips, green onions, beans, tomatoes, jalapeños & Monterey cheese
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Tacos
Burritos
Platos
- Carne Asada Plato$13.50
Delicious grilled thinly-sliced rib-eye steak served with beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño and sliced avocado with tortillas
- Carnitas Plato$13.00
Chunks of pork served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and tortillas
- 3 Compadres Plato$16.25
A chicken breast, a piece of carne asada and shrimp, topped with grilled onion and served with rice, beans and tortillas