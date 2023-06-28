Tacos & Tequila Mexican Grill

Food

Dip your chips

House Guacamole Dip

$7.00

Molcajete Guacamole Dip

$12.00

made with fresh diced avocado tomatoes onions cilantro fresh lime and salt

Queso Dip

$6.00

melted cheese dip

Queso Con Chorizo

$11.00

mexican sausage with melted cheese

Sinaloa Dip

$15.00

Chorizo grilled chicken, shrimp,steak topped with melted cheese

Tulum Dip

$9.00

Beef and melted cheese with pico de gallo

Appetizers

sour cream

Flautas

$13.00

shredded beef or chicken rolled in corn tortilla fried and served with sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo

Ceviche del dia

$16.00

house choice of the day, fish or shrimp marinated in citrus onions cilantro avocado and tomatoes comes with tortilla chips

Elotes

$5.99

Corn on a cob grilled topped with mayo cotija cheese and tajin

Chicken wings

$14.99

Deep fried wings with your choice of mild , country sweet, barbeque . or garlic parm comes with blue cheese on the side

Macho Nachos

$15.00

Crisp tortilla chips topped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken layered with beans lettuce pico de gallo guacamole and sour cream

Birria Nachos

$13.99

Crisp tortilla chips topped with slow simmered beef , onion,cilantro and melted cheese. Served with birria sauce on the side

mozzarella sticks

$7.99

chicken fingers

$11.99

Quesadilla

House Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla comes with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef with served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Alcapulco Quesadilla

$16.99

flour tortilla with shrimp and melted cheese and jalapeno. served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Quesabirria

$16.99

seasoned slow simmered beef with melted cheese topped with onions and cilantro comes with birria consume the side

fajitas

chicken fajita

$18.00

choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.

steak fajita

$20.00

choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.

Shrimp fajita

$22.00

choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.

carnitas fajita

$18.00

choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.

pick 2 meats fajita

$22.00

choice of 2 meats sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.

pick 3 meats fajita

$23.00

choice of 3 meats sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.

mexicali fajita

$23.00

your choice of one meat sauteed qith peppers and onions smothered with melted cheese

fajita mamasita

$26.00

shrimp , chicken, steak and carnitas sauteed with peppers and onions topped with our special sauce

fajita for 2

chicken or steak fajita 2ppl

$31.00

fajitas for two people

two meats fajita 2ppl

$33.00

fajitas for two people

three meats fajita 2 ppl

$35.00

fajitas for two people

street tacos

beef taco

$14.00

3 beef tacos

birria tacos

$14.00

seasoned slow simmered beef with cheese topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and consume on the side

fish

$14.00

fried battered fish with rice pickled onions cabbage sherred cheese and chipotle sauce

lengua

$14.00

cow tongue with lettuce sherred cheese comes with spicy red sauce on the side

Al pastor

$14.00

split grilled slices of pork with onions cilantro and pineapples

Shrimp

$14.00

rice, cabbage, pickled onion shredded with cheese and chipotle sauce

chorizo

$14.00

onions and cilantro

asian taco

$14.00

chicken teriyaki topped with sesame seeds cabbage and mango bites

pollo taco (chicken)

$14.00

shredded chicken with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

steak taco

$14.00

tacos tuesday chicken

$9.00

taco tuesday beef

$9.00

chicken

El pollo Fundido

$17.99

Grilled chicken topped with melted cheese served with peppers onion and a side of rice and bens

Chori pollo

$18.99

grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese served with rice and beans

Pollo Ranchero

$17.99

grilled chicken breast sauteed with tomatoes and spinach served over our special ranchero sauce and topped with queso dip, served with rice and beans

Pollo tijuana

$22.99

sauteed chicken with shrimp in red sauce served with rice and beans

Pollo al chipotle

$17.99

grilled chicken breast with onions and cilantro topped with chipotle sauce rice and beans

chicken wing wednesday

$8.00

steak

carne asada

$19.99

marinated grilled thin cut steak topped with onions served with rice beans lettuce and guacamole

Mar y Tierra

$24.99

carne asada topped with onions and shrimp served grilled mild or diabla , comes with rice and beans lettuce and guacamole

shrimp

camarones a la diabla

$25.00

sauteed shrimp with onions in spicy red sauce served with rice and beans

al ajillo

$25.00

shrimp in butter garlic sauce with rice and beans chipotle shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions topped with chiptle sauce served with rice and beans

camarones a la ranchera

$25.00

grilled shrimp topped with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans

FISH FRY

$15.99

pork

carnitas

$19.00

slow cooked pulled pork served with rice and beans

carnitas con chorizo

$19.00

pulled pork with chorizo topped with pickled onions served with rice ans beans

carnitas al monterrey

$19.00

pulled pork topped with salsa verde served with rice and beans

soups and salad

taco salad

$10.99

choice of beef or shredded chicken comes with lettuce pico de gallo shredded cheese black beans and sour creamserved in a fried tortilla bowl with avocado lime dressing

Ensalada fresca

$10.99

grilled chicken or steak mixed greens, mango , pico de gallo cucumber sesame seeds and vinaigrette dressing

pozole

$10.99

traditional mexican soup made from hominy corn with pork red guajillo pepper broth topped with cabbage and onions

chicken tortilla soup

$10.99

rich tomato and chicken broth with corn beans cilantro. topped with crispy tortilla chips

platos especiales/special plates

molcajete mixto

$45.99

serves 2 a molcajete filled with grilled carne asada chicken , shrimp, mexican sausage ,grilled onion , melted cheese slices of avocado, jalapeno and our spicy homemade sauce. served with rice beans and tortilla

los dos carnales

$21.99

carne asada and grilled chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce . pico de gallo and a slice of avacado

enchiladas

$16.99

your choice of beef, shredded chicken or cheese and beans rolled in corn tortilla topped with red sauce and shredded cheese lettuce and sour cream

chimichanga

$21.99

deep fried burrito filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and beans served with rice and lettuce tipped with red sauce and cheese dip

tnt burrito

$15.00

your choice of shreeded chicken , ground beef , filled with lettuce queso fresco pico de gallo , beans and rice wrapped in a ;arge flour tortilla, topped with special burrito sauce and served with a side of guacamole

mi bandera burrito

$18.99

large flour tortilla over lettuce with grilled chicken, steak filled with rice and black beans and shredded cheese. toopped with red sauce green sauce and queso dip

burrito bowl

$16.00

your choice of chicken or beef or carnitas in bowl with rice beans pico de gallo queso fresco lettuce and guacamole

chilaquiles

$16.00

corn tortilla cut into quarters and lightly fried comes with shredded chicken or beef topped with red sauce and shredded cheese

sides

rice

$3.99

refried beans

$3.99

black beans

$3.99

tortillas

$3.99

french fries

$3.99

pico de gallo

$3.99

pickled onion

$3.99

veggie

green burrito

$14.00

sauteed peppers and onions , rice, beans ,cilantro and pico de gallo and guacamole

veggie bowl

$15.00

rice,beans,sauteed peppers and onions lettuce pico de gallo guacamole

veggie fajita

$17.00

sauteed peppers and onions mushrooms served on hot skillet

veggie taco

$2.99

sauteed peppers and onions topped with peppers

desserts

tres leche

$8.00

sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milks , evaporated , condensed and whole milk topped with strawberries

fried ice cream

$8.00

frozen ice cream coated with a batter and quickly deep served with whipped cream and strawberries

churros

$8.00

fried dough pastry dusted in cinnamon and powered sugar served with a dipping

flan

$8.00

baked custard served over rich creamy caramel

Burgers

Taco burger

$13.99

ground beef salsa crushed chips and sour cream

classic burger

$11.49

lettuce ,tomato,mayo, meat hot and onions

birria burger

$13.99

slow simmered beef onions cilantro and side of consume

elmgrove burger

$11.49

cheddar , bacon, and BBQ

james dean

$12.00

mushroom and swiss

spicy burger

$13.99

fresh jalapeno cajun seasoning and mixed cheese

the deep blue

$13.99

battered fish with your choice of tartar sauce or coleslaw and pickled onions

asian burger

$13.99

teriaki sesame seeds pineapples

beyond burger

$13.99

lettuce , tomato , cheese vegan patty and onions

breakfast burger

$13.99

fried egg american cheese bacon

kids menu

Kids corndog

$12.99

Kids cheeseburger

$12.99

Kids quesadilla

$12.99

Kids chicken finger

$12.99

Kids two soft tacos

$12.99

Small Side

Guacamole

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Queso

$1.00

Pico

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Beverage

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

pinnacle

$8.00

deep eddy

$8.00

titos

$8.00

stoli

$8.00

pearl cherry

$8.00

smirnoff

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

casa migos blanco

$10.00

casa migos reposado

$10.00

espolon blaco

$9.00

espolon reposado

$9.00

Don Julio blanco

$10.00

don julio reposado

$10.00

don julio 1942

$35.00

curamia silver

$9.00

curamia reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

milagro blanco

$9.00

milagro reposado

$9.00

clase azul

$35.00

butterfly cannon blue

$13.00

komos reposado rosa

$25.00

komos anejo

$25.00

rancho gloria jalapeno lime

$9.00

peligroso silver

$9.00

peligroso reposado

$9.00

jose cuervo blue agave

$8.00

jose cuervo gold

$8.00

mijente reposado

$9.00

volcan anejo

$9.00

volcan blanco

$9.00

volcan reposado

$9.00

1800 coconut

$9.00

1800 reposado

$9.00

1800 blanco

$9.00

butterfly cannon rosa

$13.00

el nivel

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

jameson

$8.00

crown royal

$9.00

proper twelve

$8.00

dewars

$9.00

fire ball

$6.00

rumple minze

$9.00

johnny walker

$8.00

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker gold

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Hennessy

$11.00

remy 1738

$13.00

malibu

$10.00

Cocktails

la paloma

$12.00

michelada

$12.00

cantarito

$12.00

tequia colada

$12.00

house margarita small

$10.00

house margarita L

$12.00

margarita tower

$89.00

winearita

$13.00

beerita

$12.00

coronarita

$13.00

gran mexicano margarita

$15.00

claze azul rita

$35.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

tropical margarita flight

$15.00

taste of tulum flight

$15.00

mexicali berriyrita

$15.00

build your own margarita flight

$17.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

monday margaritas

$5.00

taco tuesday margarita

$5.00

tuesday large marg

$6.00

sex on the beach

$9.00

tequila sunrise

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Top Tequila Flight

$18.99

Well Tequila Flight

$15.99

Beer

Modelo

$6.00

16oz blue light draft

$3.50

16oz model draft

$4.00

16oz dos x draft

$4.00

16oz blue draft

$3.50

16oz coor light draft

$3.50

16oz the kind draft

$4.00

16oz founder draft

$4.00

16oz processeco draft

$4.50

16oz guinness

$5.00

Shocktop

$4.50

corona

$5.00

stella

$5.00

blue

$5.00

blue light

$5.00

coors light

$5.00

heineken

$5.00

heineken light

$5.00

budwiser

$5.00

bud light

$5.00

estrella

$5.00

corona light

$5.00

presidente

$5.00

corona extra

$5.00

modelo negra

$5.00

modelo

$5.00

michelob extra

$5.00

molson

$5.00

odouls

$5.00

miller light

$5.00

genny

$5.00

genny light

$5.00

white claw

$5.00

sunny d vodka seltzer

20oz blue light draft

$5.50

20oz model draft

$6.00

20oz dos x draft

$6.00

20oz blue draft

$5.50

20oz coor light draft

$5.50

20oz the kind draft

$6.00

20oz founder draft

$6.00

20oz processeco draft

$6.50

20oz guiness

$7.00

Shocktop

$6.50

Wine

GL White Moscato

$6.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GL Chardonnay

$6.00

GL Red Moscato

$6.00

N/A Beverages

fountain drink

$2.00

can soda

$2.00

jarritos

$3.00

red bull

$5.00

Pitchers

Pitcher

$10.00

Lunch Specials

#1 ground beef taco

$9.99

ground beef taco. Rice and refried beans

#2 one beef enchilada

$9.99

one beef enchilada, rice and refried beans

#3 chicken burrito

$9.99

chicken burrito with refried beans and rice

#4 Huevos rancheros

$9.99

Huevos rancheros served with rice

#5 Huevos con chorizo

$9.99

Huevos con chorizo served with rice and refried beans