Tacos Penjamo 1275 w 1400 n Orem Utah, 84057
Taco's
Taco's are made with small corn tortillas, with the meat of your choice. They are topped with fresh onions and cilantro and either with green tomatillo sauce or red chile de arbol sauce. Taco's also come with sides of fresh limes, Radishes, grilled onions and grilled Jalapeños.
Torta's
Torta's are made with Toasted Telera Bread. With any meat of your choice. Topped with fresh cut tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cilantro, mayo, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, guacamole & either green tomatillo sauce or red chile de arbol sauce.
Burrito's
Burrito's are made with a large flower tortilla, with the meat of your choice. Pinto beans, Rice, onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese, sour cream and lastly either green tomatillo sauce or red chile de arbol sauce. Then it is finally toasted from all sides on the grill.
Quesadilla's
Quesadilla's are made with a medium size flower tortilla, with mozzarella cheese. Then the meat of your choice, then they are topped with fresh onions, cilantro, and either green tomatillo sauce or red chile de arbol sauce. Sides of lime's, radishes, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños are also included.
QuesaBirria's
Quesabirria's are with made with the tortilla of your choice, either a large flower tortilla or a small corn tortilla. They include mozzarella cheese, Shredded beef, onion's, cilantro, and either green tomatillo sauce or red chile de arbol sauce.
Sope's
Sope's are flower, and corn made. They are made with mozzarella cheese, refried pinto beans, the meat of your choice, fresh lettuce, sour cream, and topped with queso fresco. Lastly green tomatillo or red chile de arbol sauce.
Nacho's
Nacho's are made with nacho chips, mozzarella cheese, refried pinto beans, the meat of your choice, Pico de Gallo Guacamole, sour cream, and either green tomatillo or red chile de arbol sauce.
Drink's
- Coka De Medio Litro$4.30
- Coka De Dieta$2.74
- Coka De Latta$2.22
- Dr Pepper$2.22
- Sangria$2.74
- Sidrial$2.74
- Jarrito De Mandarina$2.74
- Jarrito De Piña$2.74
- Jarrito De Limon$2.74
- Jarrito De Tamarindo$2.74
- Sprite$2.74
- Monster$3.25
- GATORADE$3.25
- Water Bottle$1.20
- Agua de Horchata Grande$5.84
- Agua de Horchata Mediana$4.30
- Agua de Limon Grande$5.84
- Agua de Limon Mediana$4.30
- Agua de Mango Grande$5.84
- Agua de Mango Mediana$4.30
- Agua de Jamaica Grande$5.84
- Agua de Jamaica Mediana$4.30
- CHAMPURRADO$5.31
Tacos Penjamo Location and Ordering Hours
(385) 201-3622
Open now • Closes at 7PM