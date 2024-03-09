Skip to Main content
Sides
Drinks
Nachos
$12.00
Mini Corn Dogs
$8.00
Peach Cobbler
$6.00
Tacos
$3.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
$11.00
Out of stock
Deep Fried Potato Tacos
$7.00
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
$8.00
Out of stock
6 Chicken Wings
$8.00
12 Chicken Wings
$12.00
Smoke House Burger
$12.00
Burrito
$10.00
Beans
$2.50
Onion Rings
$4.50
Rice
$2.50
Fries
$3.00
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Out of stock
Chips & Queso
$7.00
Out of stock
Jarritos
$2.00
Out of stock
Mexican Coke
$3.00
Out of stock
Diet Coke
$1.50
Coke
$1.50
Out of stock
Tacos Trujillo at The Burl 375 Thompson Rd. Location and Ordering Hours
(859) 797-5239
375 Thompson Rd., Lexington, KY 40508
Closed
All hours
