Tacos Way - Silver Spring 8777-B First Avenue
Tacos
Your choice of tortilla and one filling. Topped with red taco salsa, green guacatillo, and cilantro-onion.
Your choice of tortilla and one filling. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with side of sour cream.
Three corn tortillas filled with Birria beef and shredded cheese.Served with homemade hot salsa, cilantro-onion, and a cup of Birria broth. A true Mexican Experience!
Three Crunchy Ground Beef Tacos topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
El Taco Box
Choose up to (2) fillings, (2) tortillas.
10 Cruchy Ground Beef Tacos topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
20 Cruchy Ground Beef Tacos topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Burritos & Bowls
Extra-large Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, red taco salsa, green guacatillo, and your choice of one filling.
A bowl filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, special cheese sauce, and your choice of one filling.
Quesadillas
Huge flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with one filling and melted cheese. Served with sour cream for dipping.
Huge flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with one filling and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream for dipping.
Huge flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with one filling, melted cheese, taco salsa, guacatillo, cilantro-onion, and sour cream for dipping.
Chimichangas
Salads
Specials
CHIPS & DIPS
4 oz. Cup
16oz. Pint
32oz. Quart
Homemade tortilla chip cooked daily.
Queso Dip topped with mexican chorizo.
Spirit Free
Desserts
Deep fried Ice Cream topped with chocolate syrup, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Mexican cake made with three milks.
Mexican caramel egg custard.
A flour tortilla filled with cheesecake and topped with condensed milk.
Long Churros tossed in cinnamon sugar.