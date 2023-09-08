Tacos Del Mar MD
Tacos
Carne/Beef
Birria
$4.75
Spicy beef chuck Roast pressure cooked in custom marinade to reach peak tenderness in a flavor-dipped corn tortilla with Mexican blend cheese
Quesabirria
$4.75
Birria meat in crisp Mexican blend cheese shell as a tortilla
Carne Asada
$4.00
Marinated Premium steak diced in a flour tortilla with Mexican blend cheese
El Gringo
$3.75
Spiced ground beef, Mexican rice, and Mexican blend cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Carne Molida
$3.75
Spiced ground beef and Mexican blend cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Vegetariano/Vegetarian
Vegano/Vegan
Mercancías/Merchandise
Apparel
Accessories
Tacos Del Mar Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 704-3455
Closed • Opens Friday at 11PM