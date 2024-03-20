Tacos Loteria
Menu
Appetizers
Freshly made appetizers, great for sharing!
- Elote$6.00
Grilled sweet yellow corn, green mayonnaise, queso cotija, cilantro.
- Rice$4.00
Mexican style red rice (poblano, cilantro, parsley) (GF)(NF)(DF)(VG).
- Black Beans$4.00
Vegetarian black beans, roasted garlic (V)(GF)(NF).
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
House made chips with two red (1 oz) and two green (1 oz) salsas.
- Guacamole$13.00
Michoacan avocados, tomatoes, serrano pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, house made chips.
- Mole Wings (5)$8.00
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mole sauce.
- Mango Habanero Wings (5)$8.00
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mango habanero sauce.
Tacos
- Asada Steak Taco$5.00
Red chile marinated steak with onions and cilantro.
- Al Pastor Pork Taco$5.00
Slow cooked pork carnitas with onions and cilantro.
- Tinga Chicken Taco$5.00
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken with onions and cilantro.
- Vegetarian Taco$5.00
Roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes with onions and cilantro.
Tamales
Handmade and steamed in corn husk
Burritos
Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas
Deserts
Drinks
Utensils
Please request if you would like single-use foodware such as napkins or disposable utensils. City of Chicago (Ordinance MCC 4-8-065) requires that, for delivery or take-out orders, single-use foodware be provided only upon request.
Menu
Appetizers
Tacos Loteria Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 486-0378
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM