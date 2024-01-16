Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA 6pack

$13.99

A New England style Session IPA with a lush aroma of tangerine and citrus fruits, a soft cloudy body, and lower ABV. We teamed up with our friends at Nashville Zoo to donate a portion of proceeds from this beer directly to their Clouded Leopard conservation program. Nashville Zoo is a worldwide leader in efforts to save this vulnerable species. Enjoy for a good cause! 4.5% ABV. Contains Lactose.