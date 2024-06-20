Combea tu sandwich por solo $3.49. Incluye tu complemento favorito y bebida de fuente
Tainos Bakery Goldenrod
Featured Items
- Naranja Natural (Natural orange Juice)
16oz cup fresh squeezed Orange juice$4.50
- Eggs with toast breakfast
Eggs with Toast - Your choice of cooked eggs any style with your choice of toast.$3.99
- Complete Breakfast
Complete Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 1 meat: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of toast.$6.59
Breakfast
Our classic sandwiches have been the been the hallmark of Taínos Bakery & Deli since its founding in 2005. Once you try a Taíno sandwich you won't settle for anything else.