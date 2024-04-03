Taka Taka Street Greek 367 George Street
Build Your Own
Taka Signature Items
- Souvlaki Pita - Chargrilled Skewers$12.00
Your choice of chargrilled pork, chicken or mushroom nestled in a pita with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and our housemade tzatziki.
- OG Gyro$12.00
Beef+lamb or chicken, with tzatziki, onion, tomato, fries, wrapped in a pita
- Hub City Greek$14.00
Chicken souvlaki, whipped feta, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, romaine lettuce, wrapped in a pita
- Falafel$13.00
Beetroot hummus, tomato, cucumber, slaw, creamy feta, pickled red onion, wrapped in a pita
- Greek Chopped Cheese$14.00
Beef+lamb chopped gyro, sautéed onions, American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, mayo on a classic hero roll
- Taka Taco$13.00
Ranch dusted pita, chicken or beef+lamb gyro, romaine, pickled red onion, granch, greekamole, and feta
- Falafel Waffle$13.00
Falafel cooking in a waffle iron, topped with slaw, chopped chicken souvlaki, pickled red onions, crumbled feta and BBQ tahini
- Greek Potato Salad$8.00
Baby Yukon gold potatoes, tossed with lemon dill vinaigrette, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta.
Salad
- Greek Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, and Greek dressing topped with two stuffed grape leaves
- Spicy YiaYia$13.00
Chargrilled chicken souvlaki, cucumber, feta, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, red onions, spicy Taka beans, and lemon dill vinaigrette
Sides
Hummus and Dips
- 5 Oz Classic Hummus$8.00
Our classic hummus - customize it with our signature blend-in's or enjoy it as we made it!
- 5 Oz Beetroot Hummus$8.00
Our classic hummus immersed with our house roasted beets - customize it with our signature blend-in's or enjoy it as we made it!
- 5 Oz Greekamole$8.00
Our Greek-inspired version of guacamole - avocado, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a squeeze of lime!
- 5 Oz Tzatziki$5.00
House-made with Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill + mint
- 5 Oz Whipped Feta$8.00
Our silky smooth feta cheese blended with your choice of our signature blend-in's
- 8 Oz Classic Hummus$12.00
Our classic hummus - customize it with our signature blend-in's or enjoy it as we made it!
- 8 Oz Beetroot Hummus$12.00
Our classic hummus immersed with our house roasted beets - customize it with our signature blend-in's or enjoy it as we made it!
- 8 Oz Greekamole$12.00
Our Greek-inspired version of guacamole - avocado, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a squeeze of lime!
- 8 Oz Tzatziki$9.00
House-made with Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, dill + mint
- 8 Oz Whipped Feta$12.00
Our silky smooth feta cheese blended with your choice of our signature blend-in's
Yogurt Parfaits
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
Greek yogurt, strawberry crunch, vanilla cake, and strawberry compote
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge$7.00
Peanut butter Greek yogurt, brownies, and fudge.
- Classic Sour Cherry Parfait$6.00
Greek yogurt, cherry compote, granola, and honey
- Baklava Parfait$7.00
Greek yogurt, baklava, honey, and pecan
- Peanut Butter Banana Granola$7.00
Peanut butter Greek yogurt, banana, granola, and honey