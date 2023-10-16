BEVERAGE

Fountain Drink

Coke

$4.25

Diet Coke

$4.25

Coke Zero

$4.25

Dr Pepper

$4.25

Root Beer

$4.25

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ramune

Lechee

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Grape

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

MAIN

Appetizers

Agedashi Dofu

$9.00

Deep fried tofu in tempura sauce with ginger, scallions and bonito flake

Calamari

$12.00

Edamame

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Kaki fry

$10.00

Karaage

$8.00

Kumamoto

$15.00

Okonomiyaki

$10.00

Saka Mushi

$15.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Tempura

$10.00

Salads

Ikasansai

$5.00

Squid Salad

Kaiso

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

Katsu

$12.00

Pork cutlet with spring mix tomato, cucumber

Takara

$18.00

Spring mix, assorted seasonal seafood, tomato, avocado, cucumber, spicy sesame dressing

Nigiri

Wagyu A5

$40.00

Snake River Farms

$16.00

Bluefin Tuna (HonMaguro)

$13.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$19.00

Salmon (Sake)

$9.00

Albacore (Bincho)

$9.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$10.00

Red snapper (Madai)

$9.00

Striped sea bass (Suzuki)

$8.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$6.00

Skipjack tuna (Katsuo)

$8.00

Sweet shrimp (Ama Ebi)

$10.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$8.00

Flying fish roe (Tobiko)

$8.00

Salmon roe (Ikura)

$9.00

Smelt roe (Masago)

$8.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$12.00

Egg (Tamago)

$6.00

Tofu pouch (Inari)

$5.00

Eel (unagi))

$9.00

Seared salmon (Aburi Salmon)

$10.00

Octopus (Tako)

$8.00

Squid (Ika)

$8.00

Monkfish liver (Ankimo)

$10.00

Shashimi

Wagyu A5

$80.00

Snake River Farms

$32.00

Bluefin Tuna (HonMaguro)

$26.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$38.00

Salmon (Sake)

$18.00

Albacore (Bincho)

$18.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$20.00

Red snapper (Madai)

$18.00

Striped sea bass (Suzuki)

$16.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$12.00

Skipjack tuna (Katsuo)

$16.00

Sweet shrimp (Ama Ebi)

$20.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$16.00

Flying fish roe (Tobiko)

$16.00

Salmon roe (Ikura)

$18.00

Smelt roe (Masago)

$16.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$24.00

Egg (Tamago)

$12.00

Tofu pouch (Inari)

$5.00

Eel (unagi))

$18.00

Seared salmon (Aburi Salmon)

$20.00

Octopus (Tako)

$16.00

Squid (Ika)

$16.00

Monkfish liver (Ankimo)

$20.00

Fermented soybeans (Nato)

$7.00

Hand roll

Quail egg (Uzura)

$2.00

Maki

FutoMaki

$16.00

Tamago, shiitake mushrooms, red ginger, cucumber, burdock root, pickled gourd, and pickled radish

Tekkyu

$8.00

Blue fin tuna and cucumber

Tekka

$8.00

Traditional style tuna

Negihama

$8.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Gari Saba

$6.00

Mackerel, pickled ginger, and scallions

Yamagobo

$6.00

Burdock root

Kanpyo

$6.00

Pickled gourd

Ume Shisho

$6.00

Plum sauce, shisho leaf, and tamago

Unakyu

$8.00

Eel and cucumber

Oshinko

$6.00

Pickled daikon radish

Fried Rolls

Godzilla

$13.00

Yellowtail and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha

Kari Kari

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeño topped with eel sauc

Motai-o

$18.00

Crab sticks, cream cheese, eel, and avocado topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Vegas

$16.00

Crab sticks, spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese topped with eel sauce

Sushi Rolls

California

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, masago and crab sticks

Takara Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cucumber, and scallions

Spicy tuna

$12.00

House made spicy tuna mix with cucumber and daikon radish sprouts

Philadelphia

$12.00

Smoked salmon with cream cheese and cucumber

Eel and Avocado

$12.00

Seared eel cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab with cucumber, masago, avocado, and daikon radish sprouts

Grasshopper

$13.00

Panko fried shrimp with cucumber, masago, avocado, and daikon radish sprouts

Tempura Roll

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, tempura green beans with masago and kewpie mayo

Crunch

$14.00

Crab sticks with tempura shrimp and scallions topped with eel sauce

Momiji Maki

$22.00

Bluefin Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallops, eel, cucumber, masago, and avocado

Veggie Temp Roll

$11.00

Mixed seasonal vegetables with avocado, cucumber and daikon radish sprouts

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Fried salmon skin with cucumber, pickled burdock, kaiware and bonito flakes topped with ponzu

Specialty Rolls

AR 15

$18.00

Albacore, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, and tempura crunchies, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, siracha, chili oil, Japanese seven spice, and scallions

Black Mamba

$24.00

Tempura shrimp and crab sticks topped with seared snake river farms wagyu beef, fresh ginger, scallions, and Japanese bbq sauce

Kenta’s Big Unit

$38.00

4 tempura shrimp, 4 tempura asparagus, spicy tuna, spicy scallops, crab sticks, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with salmon, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, crunchies, chili oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, masago, scallions, and Japanese seven spice

Dragon

$20.00

Tempura shrimp and snow crab topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Red Dragon

$20.00

Tempura shrimp and asparagus, cucumber, kewpie mayo, and masago topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, and sriracha

Caterpillar roll

$19.00

Eel, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with avocado, masago, scallions, and eel sauce

Baja

$19.00

Tempura shrimp and crab sticks topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunchies, masago, and scallio

Rainbow

$19.00

crab sticks, avocado, cucumber and masago topped with salmon, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, and shrimp

Cajun

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, cucumber, kewpie mayo, and masago topped with seared bluefin tuna, cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and daikon radish sprouts

Kimiko

$21.00

Salmon, cucumber and scallions, topped with salmon, lemon, avocado, scallions, and ponzu

Crazy ex

$24.00

Yellowtail and cream cheese, fried then topped with seared spicy tuna, eel sauce, masago, and scallions

Kiki

$19.00

Tempura shrimp and asparagus, cucumber, kewpie mayo, and masago topped with salmon, avocado, mae ploy, crunchies, sesame seeds, and scallions

TNT

$28.00

Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, and masago topped with seared spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies, masago, Japanese seven spice, and scallions

G-19

$19.00

Tempura shrimp and crab sticks topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies, and scallions

Yasai Roll

$19.00

Mixed seasonal tempura vegetables, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with zucchini, avocado, yellow squash, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions

Let's Go Brandon

$28.00

California Roll Wrapped with Salmon topped with Spicy Tuna Lightly torched with spicy mayo and garnished with eel sauce, chili oil, masago and scallions

The Trump Roll

$28.00

Panko Shrimp with crab and cucumber inside, layed with spicy scallop, avocado and spicy tuna, garnished with smelt roe, spicy mayo, eel sauce, chili oil and gold flakes.

Assortments

Nigiri Assortment Small

$22.00

Chef choice 6 piece with a maki

Nigiri Assortment Large

$28.00

Chef choice 8 piece with a maki

Sashimi Assortment Small

$29.00

Chef choice with 4 kinds of fish

Sashimi Assortment Large

$42.00

Chef choice with 6 kinds of fish

Chirashizushi

$36.00

Bed of rice with a chef choice selection of 5 types of sashimi

Love Boat Rolls

$120.00

5 chef choice topped rolls 2 chef choice fried rolls

Love Boat Sashimi and Nigiri

$230.00

|

Love Boat Sashimi

$340.00

Assortment of Chef choice sashimi

Presidential Boat

$650.00

Assortment of chef choice with all of the above

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Baked Custard

Mochi ice cream

$10.00

Japanese Ice Cream Coffee, Strawberry, Mango, Green tea or Assortment

Ice Cream

$8.00

Green tea or Ginger

LUNCH

Bento

Chicken

$19.00

Beef

$19.00

Salmon

$22.00

Sushi

$22.00

Gyudon

Gyudon

$19.00

Katsu don

Katsu don

$15.00

Katsu sandwich

Katsu sandwich

$15.00

Kobe burger

Kobe burger

$12.00

Oyakodon

Oyakodon

$12.00

Tempura donburi

Tempura donburi

$12.00

Tempura lunch

Tempura lunch

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$18.00

Yasai don

Yasai don

$12.00

DINNER

Kobe burger

$18.00

Half pound burger with smoked bacon and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, whole grain mustard, spicy mayo with a side of fries

Seared Duck

$26.00

Seared 8oz duck breast topped with ginger soy glaze on a bed of green beans and carrots

Salmon Teryaki

$24.00

Bed of bok choy and shiitake mushroom with a 10oz salmon filet

Tempura Entrée

$22.00

4 tempura shrimp and assorted seasonal vegetables and tempura sauce

Teriyaki beef

$22.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Teriyaki chicken thigh with seasonal vegetables served over rice

Tonkatsu

$18.00

Breaded and fried pork cutlets with tonkatsu sauce on a bed of cabbage and carrot with a side of rice

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Pork belly ramen with bamboo shoots, marinated poached egg, and black garlic topped with scallions and bean sprouts

Wagyu A5 NY

$78.00Out of stock

A bed of bok choy and shiitake mushroom with a 6oz Miyazaki A5 New York topped with ginger soy and mirin glaze

Yakisoba

$18.00

Japanese noodles stir fried with cabbage and onion, your choice of protein then topped with pickled ginger