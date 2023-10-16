Takara
Appetizers
Agedashi Dofu
Deep fried tofu in tempura sauce with ginger, scallions and bonito flake
Calamari
Edamame
Gyoza
Kaki fry
Karaage
Kumamoto
Okonomiyaki
Saka Mushi
Takoyaki
Tempura
Tsukemono
Salads
Nigiri
Wagyu A5
Snake River Farms
Bluefin Tuna (HonMaguro)
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
Salmon (Sake)
Albacore (Bincho)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Red snapper (Madai)
Striped sea bass (Suzuki)
Mackerel (Saba)
Skipjack tuna (Katsuo)
Sweet shrimp (Ama Ebi)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Flying fish roe (Tobiko)
Salmon roe (Ikura)
Smelt roe (Masago)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Egg (Tamago)
Tofu pouch (Inari)
Eel (unagi))
Seared salmon (Aburi Salmon)
Octopus (Tako)
Squid (Ika)
Monkfish liver (Ankimo)
Shashimi
Fermented soybeans (Nato)
Hand roll
Quail egg (Uzura)
Maki
FutoMaki
Tamago, shiitake mushrooms, red ginger, cucumber, burdock root, pickled gourd, and pickled radish
Tekkyu
Blue fin tuna and cucumber
Tekka
Traditional style tuna
Negihama
Yellowtail and scallions
Gari Saba
Mackerel, pickled ginger, and scallions
Yamagobo
Burdock root
Kanpyo
Pickled gourd
Ume Shisho
Plum sauce, shisho leaf, and tamago
Unakyu
Eel and cucumber
Oshinko
Pickled daikon radish
Fried Rolls
Godzilla
Yellowtail and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha
Kari Kari
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeño topped with eel sauc
Motai-o
Crab sticks, cream cheese, eel, and avocado topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Vegas
Crab sticks, spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese topped with eel sauce
Sushi Rolls
California
Avocado, cucumber, masago and crab sticks
Takara Roll
Salmon, cucumber, and scallions
Spicy tuna
House made spicy tuna mix with cucumber and daikon radish sprouts
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon with cream cheese and cucumber
Eel and Avocado
Seared eel cucumber and avocado topped with eel sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab with cucumber, masago, avocado, and daikon radish sprouts
Grasshopper
Panko fried shrimp with cucumber, masago, avocado, and daikon radish sprouts
Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, tempura green beans with masago and kewpie mayo
Crunch
Crab sticks with tempura shrimp and scallions topped with eel sauce
Momiji Maki
Bluefin Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallops, eel, cucumber, masago, and avocado
Veggie Temp Roll
Mixed seasonal vegetables with avocado, cucumber and daikon radish sprouts
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin with cucumber, pickled burdock, kaiware and bonito flakes topped with ponzu
Specialty Rolls
AR 15
Albacore, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, and tempura crunchies, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, siracha, chili oil, Japanese seven spice, and scallions
Black Mamba
Tempura shrimp and crab sticks topped with seared snake river farms wagyu beef, fresh ginger, scallions, and Japanese bbq sauce
Kenta’s Big Unit
4 tempura shrimp, 4 tempura asparagus, spicy tuna, spicy scallops, crab sticks, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with salmon, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, crunchies, chili oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, masago, scallions, and Japanese seven spice
Dragon
Tempura shrimp and snow crab topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Red Dragon
Tempura shrimp and asparagus, cucumber, kewpie mayo, and masago topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, and sriracha
Caterpillar roll
Eel, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with avocado, masago, scallions, and eel sauce
Baja
Tempura shrimp and crab sticks topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunchies, masago, and scallio
Rainbow
crab sticks, avocado, cucumber and masago topped with salmon, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, and shrimp
Cajun
Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, cucumber, kewpie mayo, and masago topped with seared bluefin tuna, cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and daikon radish sprouts
Kimiko
Salmon, cucumber and scallions, topped with salmon, lemon, avocado, scallions, and ponzu
Crazy ex
Yellowtail and cream cheese, fried then topped with seared spicy tuna, eel sauce, masago, and scallions
Kiki
Tempura shrimp and asparagus, cucumber, kewpie mayo, and masago topped with salmon, avocado, mae ploy, crunchies, sesame seeds, and scallions
TNT
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, and masago topped with seared spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies, masago, Japanese seven spice, and scallions
G-19
Tempura shrimp and crab sticks topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies, and scallions
Yasai Roll
Mixed seasonal tempura vegetables, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with zucchini, avocado, yellow squash, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions
Let's Go Brandon
California Roll Wrapped with Salmon topped with Spicy Tuna Lightly torched with spicy mayo and garnished with eel sauce, chili oil, masago and scallions
The Trump Roll
Panko Shrimp with crab and cucumber inside, layed with spicy scallop, avocado and spicy tuna, garnished with smelt roe, spicy mayo, eel sauce, chili oil and gold flakes.
Assortments
Nigiri Assortment Small
Chef choice 6 piece with a maki
Nigiri Assortment Large
Chef choice 8 piece with a maki
Sashimi Assortment Small
Chef choice with 4 kinds of fish
Sashimi Assortment Large
Chef choice with 6 kinds of fish
Chirashizushi
Bed of rice with a chef choice selection of 5 types of sashimi
Love Boat Rolls
5 chef choice topped rolls 2 chef choice fried rolls
Love Boat Sashimi and Nigiri
|
Love Boat Sashimi
Assortment of Chef choice sashimi
Presidential Boat
Assortment of chef choice with all of the above
Dessert
LUNCH
Gyudon
Katsu don
Katsu sandwich
Kobe burger
Oyakodon
Tempura donburi
Tempura lunch
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Tonkotsu Ramen
Yakisoba
Yasai don
DINNER
Kobe burger
Half pound burger with smoked bacon and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, whole grain mustard, spicy mayo with a side of fries
Seared Duck
Seared 8oz duck breast topped with ginger soy glaze on a bed of green beans and carrots
Salmon Teryaki
Bed of bok choy and shiitake mushroom with a 10oz salmon filet
Tempura Entrée
4 tempura shrimp and assorted seasonal vegetables and tempura sauce
Teriyaki beef
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki chicken thigh with seasonal vegetables served over rice
Tonkatsu
Breaded and fried pork cutlets with tonkatsu sauce on a bed of cabbage and carrot with a side of rice
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork belly ramen with bamboo shoots, marinated poached egg, and black garlic topped with scallions and bean sprouts
Wagyu A5 NY
A bed of bok choy and shiitake mushroom with a 6oz Miyazaki A5 New York topped with ginger soy and mirin glaze
Yakisoba
Japanese noodles stir fried with cabbage and onion, your choice of protein then topped with pickled ginger