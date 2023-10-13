Takko Peachtree City, GA
Street Snacks
Basket of Sesame Fries
Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup
Chips & Queso
Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Queso
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Tortilla Chips and House-Made Salsa
Chips with Queso & Salsa
Fresh Tortilla Chips, House-Made Salsa, House Queso
Krispy Dumplings
Krispy fried pork potstickers
Tempura Avocado SS
Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce
Chef's Combos
Chef Lee's Specialities
Bibim-Bop
Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce
Loaded Bulgogi Fries
Large Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Bulgogi Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce
Gogi Nachos
Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream
Pollo Doble Quesadilla
Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli
Kickin’ K-sadilla
Choice of Protein, Jack Cheese, Fried Kimchi, Sour Cream, Kimchi Salsa
Kimchi Fries
Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Protein Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce
Solo Takko, Burrito, Bowl
Kids Menu
Kid's Chick'n Bites
Korean Fried Chicken Chunks & Fries (or choice of side)
Kid's Bop
Rice, Fried Egg, & Korean Fried Chicken (or choice of Protein)
Kid's Quesadilla
Cheese or Chicken & Cheese w/ Fries or Choice of Side
Kid's Tenders
Two chicken tenders and choice of side, served with homemade ranch
Kid's Taco
Taco with lettuce, Jack cheese & choice of Beef or Krispy Chicken, served with side of choice