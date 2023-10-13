Street Snacks

Basket of Sesame Fries

$5.95

Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup

Chips & Queso

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Queso

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips and House-Made Salsa

Chips with Queso & Salsa

$7.95

Fresh Tortilla Chips, House-Made Salsa, House Queso

Krispy Dumplings

$6.95

Krispy fried pork potstickers

Tempura Avocado SS

$6.95

Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce

Chef's Combos

Takko Combo

$11.95

Two Takkos & Fries or Choice of Side

Burrito Combo

$12.95

Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side

Bowl Combo

$12.95

Takko Bowl & Fries or Choice of Side

Chef Lee's Specialities

Bibim-Bop

$13.95

Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

$14.95

Large Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Bulgogi Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce

Gogi Nachos

$14.95

Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

$11.95

Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli

Kickin’ K-sadilla

$11.95

Choice of Protein, Jack Cheese, Fried Kimchi, Sour Cream, Kimchi Salsa

Kimchi Fries

$9.00

Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Protein Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce

Solo Takko, Burrito, Bowl

Solo Takko

$4.95

Solo Burrito

$10.95

Solo Bowl

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Chick'n Bites

$5.95

Korean Fried Chicken Chunks & Fries (or choice of side)

Kid's Bop

$5.95

Rice, Fried Egg, & Korean Fried Chicken (or choice of Protein)

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.95

Cheese or Chicken & Cheese w/ Fries or Choice of Side

Kid's Tenders

$5.95

Two chicken tenders and choice of side, served with homemade ranch

Kid's Taco

$5.95

Taco with lettuce, Jack cheese & choice of Beef or Krispy Chicken, served with side of choice

Drinks

Coke

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Fruit Punch

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweetened Tea

$2.89

Water

Side Protein

Side Bulgogi Beef

$3.95

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Side Korean Fried Chicken

$3.95

Side Korean Pork

$3.95

Side Krispy Mahi Mahi

$3.95

Side Krispy Shrimp

$3.95

Side Roasted Chicken

$3.95

Side Sesame Tofu

$3.95

Side Sticky Chicky

$3.95

Side Stir Fry Veggies

$3.95

Sides / Extras

Side Beans

$3.49

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.49

Side Chips & Queso

$3.49

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Side Kimchi

$3.49

Side Kimchi Fried Rice

$3.49

Side Rice & Beans

$3.49

Side Sesame Fries

$3.49

Side White Rice

$3.49

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso - Small

$1.79

Side Queso - Large

$3.49

Side Jalapenos

$1.29

Side Avocado

$3.49

Treats

Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.50