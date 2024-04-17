Takko (OOB) Peachtree City, GA-1
Street Snacks (OO)
- Basket of Sesame Fries$7.50
Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup
- Sticky Chicky SS$8.00
Korean Fried Chicken Chunks, Apricot Glaze, Red Onions, Jalapenos, on a Bed of Lettuce
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips and House Made Salsa
- Chips & Queso$7.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Queso
- Chips with Queso & Salsa$10.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips, House Made Salsa, House Queso
- Tempura Avocado SS$8.50
Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce
Chef's Combos (OO)
Chef Lee's Specialities (OO)
- Bibim-Bop$18.00
Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce
- Loaded Bulgogi Fries$18.00
Large Basket of Sesame Fries Topped with Fried Kimchi & Bulgogi Smothered in Queso and Topped with a Soft Fried Egg and Seoul Sauce
- Gogi Nachos$18.00
Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream
- Pollo Doble Quesadilla$15.00
Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli
- Kickin’ K-sadilla$15.00
Choice of Protein, Jack Cheese, Fried Kimchi, Sour Cream, Kimchi Salsa
Solo Takko, Burrito, Bowl (OO)
Kids Menu (OO)
Drinks (OO)
Sides (OO)
- Side White Rice$5.00
- Side Kimchi Fried Rice$5.00
- Side Cauliflower Rice$5.00
- Side Beans$5.00
Black Beans with Onions & Cilantro
- Side Rice & Beans$5.00
Best of both worlds
- Side Kimchi$5.00
Spicy Napa Cabbage Kimchi
- Side Chips & Salsa$5.00
Tortilla Chips w/ House Made Salsa
- Side Chips & Queso$5.00
Tortilla Chips w/ Queso
- Side Takko Salad$5.00