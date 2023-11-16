Tako Seoul 8235 E 116th St
Main Menu
Burrito Bowls
Burritos
Quesadillas
- Create Your Own Quesadilla$8.99
- Major Quesadilla$9.50
Spicy-sweet flavor compound, a mixture of Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken + three cheese blend.
- Korean Beef Quesadilla$10.99
Marinated Korean Beef + three cheese blend folded in flour tortillas.
- Teriyaki Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Teriyaki Chicken + three cheese blend folded in flour tortilla.
- Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Spicy Chicken + three cheese blend folded in flour tortilla.
Takos
- Tako Trio
Pick your choice of protein topped with onions and cilantro with Tako sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken Tako$4.79
Corn shell tortilla with teriyaki chicken topped with onions and cinlatro with Tako sauce.
- Spicy Chicken Tako$5.09
Corn shell tortilla with korean spicy chicken topped with onions and cilantro with Tako sauce.
- Spicy Pork Tako$5.79
Corn shell tortilla with marinated spicy pork topped with onions and cilantro with Tako sauce.
- Korean Steak Tako$6.79
Corn shell torrilla with marinated spicy pork topped with onions and cilantro with Tako sauce.
- Create Your Own Tako$4.99
- Create Your Own Tako Trio
Kids Meals
- Quesadilla Kids Meal$5.99
Includes one 6" Quesadilla, side of chips, and a small drink. Pick your choice of protein. Includes meat and cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
- Tako Kids Meal$5.99
Includes 1 Tako, side of chips, and a small drink. Pick your choice of protein for the Tako. Includes meat, cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of sauce.
Chips and Dips
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.79
Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Starry, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew, Root Beer, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Strawberry Lemonade
- Bottled Pepsi$2.99
- Bottled Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Bottled Starry$2.99
- Bottled Lipton Pure Lead Sweet Tea$2.99
- Bottled Lipton Pure Lead Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Bottled Water$2.99
- Bottled Jarritos Mandarin$3.25
- Bottled Jarritoes Lime$3.25
- Bottled Jarritos Strawberry$3.25