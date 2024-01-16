Takozz - Food Truck Locations Varies
Food
Entrees
- Street Tacos (3)
3 street tacos, double corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge choice of salsa. **Cucumbers & Radish Available upon request.** Gluten-free.$12.25
- Street Tacos Mixed Protein (3)
3 street tacos, double corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge & Choice of salsa. **Cucumbers & Radish Available upon request.** Gluten-free.$12.25
- Quesabirrias With Consome (3)
Yes!! The red cheesy tacos with consomme dip made famous by social media! Tortilla dipped in birria broth, lightly toasted, cheese, and delicious choice of protein. Dressed with crisp onion and cilantro with fresh salsa, lime, consomme dip on the side$15.75
- Quesabirrias With Consome Mix Protein (3)
Yes!! The red cheesy tacos with consomme dip made famous by social media! Tortilla dipped in birria broth, lightly toasted, cheese, and delicious choice of protein. Dressed with crisp onion and cilantro with fresh salsa, lime, consomme dip on the side$15.75
- Torta Sandwich
Start Off With Lightly Toasted Telera Bread, Mayo, Choice Of Delicious & Tender Protein, Tomato, Crisp Onion Slivers, Fresh Lettuce, Avocado Finished With A Jalapeño Kick. Comes with 1 Fresh Salsa on The Side.$15.25
- Torta Sandwich - Mixed Protein$15.25
- Mixed Meat Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, with cheese, and your choice of 2 delicious protein, folded in 1/2. **Served with French Fries and a fresh salsa all on the side**.$12.50
- Meat Quesadilla
8" flour tortilla, loaded with cheese, and your choice of delicious protein, folded in 1/2. **Served with French Fries and a fresh salsa all on the side**.$12.50
- Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese only. The best cheese quesadilla you will have! 8" flour tortilla, loaded with melted cheese to perfection folded in 1/2. Paired with Crispy French Fries and fresh salsa on the side. **Lettuce & Tomatos available to Sub French Fries**$10.00
- Single Street Taco
Want a taste? Try a single taco.$4.00
- Single Quesabirria w/ consome
Want a taste? Try a single Quesabirria Taco with a side of consomme.$7.00
- Tamales (2)
2 Homemade Tamales, Choice of protein, paired with crema on top with choice of fresh salsa.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tamales (3)
3 Homemade Tamales, Choice of protein, paired with crema on top with choice of fresh salsa.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fish Tacos (3)
3 Fish Tacos. Regular Size White Corn Tortilla with crispy battered fish topped with crispy Cabbage Medley drizzled with Our signature Chipotle Crema, and choice of salsa on the side.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Fries
Loaded Fries - Crispy French Fries, topped with choice of protein, Sauced with white queso, finished with fresh cilantro, crisp onions and choice of salsa.$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Kids Menu
- Kids Taco & Fries
10 Year and Under. Comes with choice of meat, onion & Cilantro. Taco doesn't include: Salsa & Lime. on a bed of fries.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
10 year old and under. Corn tortilla with cheese on a bed of french fries with ketchup.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kids Meat Quesadilla & Fries
10 year old and under. Corn tortilla with choice of protein & cheese on a bed of french fries with ketchup.$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries
10 year old and under. Chicken Nuggets on a bed of French Fries. Ketchup on the side.$8.00
Sweets & Snacks
- Churros
Our community favorite! Mexican pastry deep-fried dusted slightly with sugar/cinnamon mix, filled with cajeta then glazed with caramel sauce. Paired with whip cream and a sweet cherry. Extra toppings for an additional charge.$6.50
- Flan
Mexican flan is a popular, creamy dessert with a silky, custard-like texture. Made from eggs, sugar, milk, and vanilla, it's gently cooked in a water bath. The flan features a caramel layer, created by melting sugar and coating the mold's bottom. After baking and chilling, it's unmolded to reveal a glossy caramel topping. This decadent treat is often enjoyed at celebrations or as a sweet finale to a meal.$6.50
- Street Corn
Elote, or Mexican street corn, is a tasty snack featuring tender corn slathered in mayonnaise, coated in crumbled Cotija cheese, and sprinkled with zesty Tajín seasoning. This delicious combination of creamy, salty, tangy, and spicy flavors enhances the corn's natural sweetness, making it a mouthwatering and iconic Mexican street food.$6.50
- French Fries
Side order of French Fries With Loaded Options.$6.00
- Chips & Queso
Side Order Of Chips and Queso!$6.50OUT OF STOCK